ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 KHAK

A Cedar Rapids Soul Food Restaurant Has Closed Its Doors

This morning, the Cedar Rapids restaurant Vivian's Soul Food made a sad announcement on Facebook. After six years in business, the eatery has permanently closed its doors. The announcement reads:. "Unfortunately, COVID followed by unprecedented times in our economy have brought residual impacts that are worsening with each day that...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Live nativity scene drive-thru open in Marion this weekend

Marion — St. Mark’s Lutheran Church In Marion is putting on a live nativity scene through Saturday. They're on C Avenue just north of Robins Road. More than 100 volunteers help put everything together, so people can drive through the scene and listen to a narration of the nativity story.
MARION, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Man Uses Christmas Display For Suicide Prevention Awareness

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, help is available. The Crisis Hotline number is 988. Suicide is a sad and very scary situation, that no one wants to find themselves in. Family members and friends of suicide victims can go the rest of their lives feeling guilty wondering what they could've done differently. That answer isn't simple for anyone who's been through a tragedy like this. This Iowa man is trying to make difference. Gary Honn from Fairfax, Iowa, sadly lost his brother-in-law to suicide and is now trying his best to turn a terrible situation, into a way to help others.
FAIRFAX, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa BIG students plan parade of lights in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -High school students in Cedar Rapids are working with three neighborhood associations to offer something new this holiday season. Students with Iowa BIG are planning a parade of lights for the public to enjoy. It hasn’t been easy getting the word out. ”Yeah that was...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Operation Christmas Child sends holiday gifts to children around the world

Cedar Rapids area volunteers are celebrating the holidays by sending gift-filled shoeboxes to children around the world. Thousands of volunteers contributed to Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, by packing shoeboxes filled with fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene item, which the global Christmas project will deliver to children in need.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KWQC

Eastern Iowa Airport announces service to new destination

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Eastern Iowa Airport is adding non-stop service to Washington, D.C.’s DCA airport starting on June 1 through American Airlines. Marty Lenss, the Director of the Eastern Iowa Airport, made the announcement Friday morning during a press conference alongside Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and City Manager Jeff Pomeranz.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
104.5 KDAT

$2M Cedar Rapids House For Sale Much More Than a Home [PHOTOS]

You've heard the saying 'a home is more than a house.' That's never more true than with this Cedar Rapids property for sale. Perhaps it's the fact that so many of us love the television show 'Yellowstone,' and its wide open spaces and beautiful scenery, but more people than ever seem to be craving more space to live. I'm not necessarily talking about gigantic houses, although to each their own. No, I'm talking about opportunities to get outdoors and just relax, with enough space to do it.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa

Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
IOWA STATE
1650thefan.com

Long Time Area Events Director Wubbena Passes

The long-time events director for Grow Cedar Valley passed away this weekend. Bette Wubbena died due to complications after a recent battle with the flu. Wubbena passed away Sunday at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo at age 75. Wubbena served with Grow Cedar Valley, and the predecessor named Greater Cedar Valley Alliance and Chamber, for 32 years. Services will be Monday morning, December 19th at 11:00 AM, at Locke at Tower Park in Waterloo. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM Sunday, December 18, at Locke at Tower Park; and for one hour before services at the funeral home.
WATERLOO, IA
ottumwaradio.com

Pedersen to Depart Cardinal, Take New Position in Cedar Falls

Joel Pedersen, Superintendent of the Cardinal Community School District, is slated to be the new Chief Administrator of Central Rivers Area Education Agency, according to a press release. Pedersen has been Cardinal’s Superintendent since 2010. He previously worked in the Davis County Community School District as a principal, Director of...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy