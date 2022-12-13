Read full article on original website
Maryland health system partners with revenue cycle analytics company
Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health has tapped VisiQuate to manage its revenue cycle management operations. Through the five-year partnership, Luminis will deploy VisiQuate's denials management, revenue management and reverse analytics tools. A major factor in Luminis' selection of VisiQuate was the analytics company's relationship with Epic, the health systems' EHR vendor,...
6 hospitals, health systems choosing Oracle Cerner EHRs in 2022
Below are six hospitals and health systems that launched a new Oracle Cerner EHR system, announced plans to do so, or renewed a contract in 2022. Adventist Health Mendocino Coast in Fort Bragg, Calif., went live with a new Oracle Cerner EHR on Dec. 1. The hospital had previously used Meditech as its EHR vendor.
Mass General Brigham losses mount as operating margin dips to -2.5%
Boston-based Mass General Brigham posted a $432 million loss (-2.6 percent operating margin) for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, with inflation, workforce shortages and a worsening capacity crisis continuing to affect the health system's financial performance. For 2022 overall, the system reported a $2.3 billion loss, including a nonoperating...
Overall income slumps at Stanford Health as expenses rise, investment slides
Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care, one of the top-ranked healthcare groups in the country, reported a significant decline in its overall income for 2022 as expenses rose and as investment values slumped. While operating revenue increased for the fiscal year ending Aug. 31, 2022, the group's operating expenses rose...
10 healthcare companies with more than $1B debt
Moody’s Investors Services put together a report on the companies with a credit rating of B3 negative and lower. The 34 healthcare companies on the B3N list have nearly $65 billion in outstanding debt; that’s almost double the $33 billion in debt from January 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic in most of the world.
AbbVie leaves 2 pharmaceutical lobbies
North Chicago, Ill.-based AbbVie is cutting ties with the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization, two leading pharmaceutical lobby groups. AbbVie, the fourth-largest drugmaker by revenue, will also leave the Business Roundtable, a lobby organization that's comprised of CEOs from healthcare companies such as Kaiser...
Hospitals living paycheck to paycheck, unable to make long-term investments
Healthcare added almost 45,000 jobs in November, but many hospitals and health systems will continue to struggle to meet staffing needs, retain top executives and providers, and foster long-term pipelines for talent, Ted Chien, president and CEO of independent consulting firm SullivanCotter, wrote in a Dec. 15 article for Nasdaq.
6 health systems hit with credit downgrades
A number of health systems experienced downgrades to their financial ratings in recent weeks amid ongoing operating losses, declines in investment values and challenging work environments. Here is a summary of recent ratings since Becker's last roundup Nov. 15:. The following systems experienced downgrades:. Adventist Health (Roseville, Calif.): Saw a...
Former CommonSpirit, Jefferson Health digital chief joins managed care company
The former digital chief of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health and Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health has joined managed care organization AmeriHealth Caritas. Neil Gomes will serve as senior vice president and chief digital officer and report to the chairman and CEO. He was senior vice president for digital and human experiences at CommonSpirit from 2020 to 2022 and executive vice president and chief digital officer of Jefferson Health, where he worked from 2014 to 2020.
Healthcare marketing trends chief marketing officers are keeping top of mind in 2023
Consumer-first content, agile marketing and digital channels are some of the trends hospital and health system chief marketing leaders will be laser focused on in 2023. Becker's spoke to four hospital and health system chief marketing and communications officers to discuss the top healthcare marketing trends they're keeping top of mind for the upcoming year:
Headspace lays off about 50 employees
Meditation app company Headspace Health has laid off about 50 people, or 4 percent of its staff, Bloomberg reported. "We are taking this step to equip Headspace Health as a long-term, sustainable business that can weather various economic environments while continuing to execute on our mission," the company told the news outlet.
Tennessee health system strikes partnership to deploy AI-driven virtual nursing
Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services has partnered with software company Care.ai to implement the company's Virtual Nursing platform at Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Medical Center. The artificial intelligence-powered Virtual Nursing platform allows virtual nurses to manage a wide variety of patient care tasks that do not require physical proximity, according to...
Ransomware attack may have breached data of 254,000 Medicare beneficiaries
CMS said a ransomware attack on a subcontractor may have affected as many as 254,000 Medicare beneficiaries and breached such personal data as Social Security numbers and bank account numbers. Healthcare Management Solutions, which processes Medicare eligibility, entitlement records and premium payments, experienced a ransomware attack Oct. 8, CMS said....
2 defibrillation methods increase survivability
A recent study found two new methods of delivering defibrillation improved survivability and neurologic outcomes. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Nov. 24, studied patient outcomes for three methods of defibrillation: standard defibrillation; double sequential external defibrillation, or rapid sequential shocks from two defibrillators; and vector-change defibrillation, or switching defibrillation pads to an anterior-posterior position.
Kansas spine hospital among portfolio sold to real estate groups
Wichita-based Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital and Abay Medical Plaza are among healthcare entities to be sold to a joint venture involving two real estate companies. The value of the transaction featuring Remedy Medical Properties and private equity group Kayne Anderson Real Estate was not revealed but was backed by $27.8 million from a unit of First Citizens Bank, according to a Dec. 14 news release. Abay Medical Plaza is leased to four tenants, including Abay Neuroscience Center and the Pain Center at Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital.
