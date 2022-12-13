Wichita-based Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital and Abay Medical Plaza are among healthcare entities to be sold to a joint venture involving two real estate companies. The value of the transaction featuring Remedy Medical Properties and private equity group Kayne Anderson Real Estate was not revealed but was backed by $27.8 million from a unit of First Citizens Bank, according to a Dec. 14 news release. Abay Medical Plaza is leased to four tenants, including Abay Neuroscience Center and the Pain Center at Kansas Spine & Specialty Hospital.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO