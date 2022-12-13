Read full article on original website
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
Death of girl, 2, at NYC shelter deemed homicide; autopsy finds she OD'd
The death of a 2-year-old girl at a New York City shelter was deemed a homicide Friday amid reports the child died of a drug overdose. The NYPD confirmed it’s now investigating the June death of Mariya Huebler as a homicide.
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
Man who shoved victim onto tracks of Harlem subway station sentenced to 4 years in prison
A 26-year-old Bronx man was sentenced to four years in prison for shoving a stranger into the subway tracks of a Harlem station last year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Thursday.
Three charged for small business armed robbery spree in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Three men have been arraigned for multiple armed robberies of local businesses across Brooklyn in November. A grand jury indicted Reginald Williams, Calvin Scantlebury, and Dewkwan Cooper for allegedly holding up two people in Queens at gunpoint on November 20 and arraigning them on robbery and other charges. As part of the robbery spree across Queens, defendant Williams was also indicted and arraigned on robbery and other charges. “As alleged, these are predators on our small businesses. We cannot stand by and watch our lives and communities be targeted. I thank the NYPD for their steadfast The post Three charged for small business armed robbery spree in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man shot in NYC gunshot crossfire while driving through Brooklyn intersection
NEW YORK, NY – An innocent bystander, driving his car through an intersection in Brooklyn Wednesday night was struck by a stray bullet in the chest. The incident took place at around 4 pm at the intersection of Rochester Avenue and Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn. Detectives with New York City’s 44th Precinct said the 55-year-old man was driving through the intersection when his window shattered and he was struck by a bullet in the chest. He was rushed to the hospital where he was treated and is expected to survive. The suspect fled the scene, The post Man shot in NYC gunshot crossfire while driving through Brooklyn intersection appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC New York
Dad Shot Dead in Manhattan Bodega as Employees Shield Daughter From Bullets
A father picking up snacks for his daughter from his neighborhood bodega in Manhattan was shot to death during a dispute with a gunman, as workers scrambled to shield the man's young daughter just feet away from the tragic scene. The deadly incident occurred just after 4 p.m. Thursday at...
Man pepper-sprays toddler, mom at Bronx subway station
A 2-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were pepper-sprayed by a man at a Bronx subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Bronx woman arrested for 2021 phone scam in Halfmoon
State police arrested Anahis Holguin, 24 of Bronx on December 15. Holguin was allegedly involved in receiving money from a phone scam in 2021.
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car
Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting
An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
yonkerstimes.com
Bronx Man Busted with 17 Pounds of Fentanyl
An indictment filed by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor charges ERIC HOOKS in connection with the seizure of approximately 8 kilograms of powdered fentanyl (over 17 pounds) and up to 10,000 counterfeit pills allegedly containing fentanyl from a vehicle and an apartment in the Bronx. Bridget G. Brennan,...
1 man dead, 1 wounded after shooting in the Bronx
NEW YORK - One man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting late Thursday night in the Bronx. It happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Burnside Avenue in University Heights. Police said officers responded to a 911 call and found a 32-year-old man shot in the head. He was later pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. A 27-year-old man was also shot in the groin. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. There's no word on a suspect or possible motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for the killer of a 35-year-old man on Euclid Street in Brooklyn last month. The case remains unsolved at this time, but on Wednesday, the NYPD released a photo of the suspect wanted in the case. They are now asking the public for assistance in identifying the black male wearing a sports letter jacket that is the prime suspect in the case. On November 11th, the man shot his victim multiple times in the upper body, killing him. The post Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nutley Fire Chief Henry Meola Arrested For Child Luring In North Bergen: Prosecutor
A Nutley volunteer fire chief who admitted on camera he tried meeting a teen boy for sex has been charged with child luring, officials announced.Henry Meola, 33, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 16, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office and North Bergen Police Department announced.The 14-year-old boy M…
Man, 56, punched in face on Brooklyn street; suspect sought
The suspect got into an argument with the victim at Essex and Fulton streets in Cypress Hills on the afternoon of Nov. 15 and then punched him in the face, police said.
Leader of NYC gun trafficking ring gets 10 years in prison
NEW YORK, NY – A major gun trafficker operating in New York City has been sentenced to ten years in prison. James “Spazz” Thomas trafficked 89 illegal guns into the city in the past two years, some of which were tracked to violent crimes in the city. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, “James Thomas participated in the trafficking of dozens of guns to New York, and some of the guns that he trafficked can directly be tied to violent crimes. Thomas exacerbated the scourge of gun crime in New York, and for that, he is rightly facing a lengthy prison The post Leader of NYC gun trafficking ring gets 10 years in prison appeared first on Shore News Network.
Worker killed by digger at Bronx construction site
An unidentified construction worker was killed by a digger at a job site in the Bronx on Thursday, according to police. The worker was struck at a construction site on Carter Avenue near East 176th Street in Mount Hope around 11:30 a.m.
