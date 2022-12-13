Read full article on original website
Related
Woman dies after truck hits her disabled car on NJ Turnpike
A woman whose car was broken down in a travel lane on the New Jersey Turnpike was struck and killed early Friday morning by a tractor-trailer. State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said the tractor-trailer, a tanker truck and a bobtail were traveling north in the outer lanes north of Exit 13 around 2:20 a.m. and came upon a disabled Hyundai Elantra in a travel lane.
Crash Reported On Garden State Parkway (DEVELOPING)
There was a serious crash on the Garden State Parkway, authorities said.The crash occurred at about 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in the local lanes northbound north of Exit 105 in Tinton Falls, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. New Jersey State Police said there were no serio…
theobserver.com
KPD: Two Kearny crossing guards struck by cars within a week
Two Kearny crossing guards were struck by vehicles within a week of each other and both suffered injuries as a result of what police describe as “sun glare and driver inattention.”. The first incident happened early last week at Beech Street and Midland Avenue, Sgt. David Rakowski, the Kearny...
theobserver.com
Nutley’s volunteer fire chief suspended, town attorney says
Disciplinary action has been taken against the Nutley volunteer fire chief who was reportedly caught up in a YouTube underage sex sting last week, authorities told The Observer today. Nutley Township Attorney Jonathan Bruno said Henry Meola has been suspended from his chief’s duties, pending the results of the ongoing...
Wild video of off-duty NJ cop tackling suspect in his neighborhood
Two #BlueFriday honorees this Friday. Lt. Michael DeGrazio was patrolling in Montclair last month when he observed a man wearing all dark clothing walking the streets late at night. After losing sight of the man, he heard screaming and saw the man running full speed. Lt. DeGrazio ordered him to...
Bomb threat at Rockland County school sends police in wild goose chase
CLARKSTOWN, NY – Police in Rockland County responded to a bomb threat at a Clarksville elementary school on Thursday which was found to be a swatting incident intended to send police on a wild goose chase. The threat also forced the evacuation of students as a cold winter storm was passing through. According to police, an unidentified individual called New City Elementary School staff at approximately 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, stating that there was a bomb in the school. After the phone call abruptly ended, the Clarkstown Police Department was notified. Upon arriving on scene, the first The post Bomb threat at Rockland County school sends police in wild goose chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
Honda Driver, 52, Ejected, Killed In South Jersey Crash: Report
A 52-year-old man from South Jersey was killed in a crash, NJ Advance Media reports. The man from Marlton was driving a Honda Accord west on South Black Horse Pike in Monroe Township around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 when he tried to turn left, the outlet said, quoting Monroe Township Police.
Food delivery driver escapes knifepoint robbery outside N.J. home
A food delivery driver escaped two people who allegedly tried to rob her Tuesday night outside a home in Passaic County, authorities said. The driver was attempting to make a delivery about 9 p.m. to a home in Clifton at what later turned out to be a bogus address, according to police Det. Lt. Robert Bracken.
Stopped in stolen car, NJ trio calls in fake bomb threat at mall, police say
WAYNE — A trio of people pulled over in what turned out to be a stolen car outside Willowbrook Mall were arrested after calling in a phony bomb threat, according to Wayne Police. On Friday around 2:30 p.m., an officer on patrol noticed a Honda Accord with a New...
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Police Order Shelter-In-Place This Afternoon At Bayonne High School
According to Bayonne Police Captain Eric Amato, the Bayonne Police Department responded to Bayonne High School at 1:46 this afternoon for an investigation. Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure safety to all faculty and students during the investigation, Amato says a shelter-in-place was ordered. According to Captain...
‘Very nervous and afraid.’ String of delivery driver robberies rattles restaurant owners
Restaurant owners around New Jersey say that they are worried following several incidents of food delivery drivers being robbed.
State Police seeking to identify Turnpike purse snatcher
RIDGEFIELD, NJ – A suspected purse snatcher who later attempted to use his victim’s credit card for a purchase at Best Buy is being sought by the New Jersey State Police New Jersey State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted for a theft that occurred at the New Jersey Turnpike Vince Lombardi Service Area in Ridgefield Boro, Bergen County, on December 3rd, 2022. At approximately 2:00 pm, the suspect entered the service area and removed a purse containing a cell phone and a credit card. After entering a white Dodge Caravan with an unknown license The post State Police seeking to identify Turnpike purse snatcher appeared first on Shore News Network.
Food delivery driver narrowly escapes knifepoint robbery, NJ cops say
CLIFTON — Two people including a juvenile have been arrested in Passaic County for trying to rob a food delivery driver who barely got away, authorities said. The victim was making a delivery to Chittenden Road on Tuesday evening around 9 p.m. but realized something was wrong when she could not find the exact address, Clifton police said. Her suspicions grew when she saw a young woman standing in a nearby driveway who was trying to coax the driver out of her car.
Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City
TOMS RIVER, NJ – A Black Bear was seen by several residents in Holiday City West earlier this week on the western edge of the community along the wooded area near the Heritage Minerals site and Crystal Lake area. It was located near the borders of Toms River, Berkeley Township and Manchester. The bear was also sighted wandering in the community in the area of Torrey Pines Drive on Wednesday. Bear sightings in Ocean County are relatively uncommon, but they do happen. While the black bears tend to prefer northern New Jersey, populations in the state have increased significantly since The post Black bear sighting reported in Holiday City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark police seek fugitive wanted for armed robbery of check cashing business
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are asking the public to help them located a fugitive wanted for the armed robbery of a check cashing business and several other robberies in the city. They believe is is hiding out somewhere in Bloomfield. The Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé has reported that an arrest warrant has been issued for 26-year-old Alexander Tasay-Coquevedo after he was robbed at gunpoint of $10,563 at a check cashing business on November 25, 2022. At approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to a report of a robbery in the 100 block of Bloomfield Avenue at The post Newark police seek fugitive wanted for armed robbery of check cashing business appeared first on Shore News Network.
baristanet.com
Officers Injured After Montclair Police Car Chase Ends In Newark with Arrests
Montclair, NJ – The week in crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. December 8, 2022 (Fairview Place): On December 8, 2022 at approximately 2:01 AM, Montclair Police responded to a Fairview Place residence on a report of a motor vehicle theft in progress. The suspects were unable...
baristanet.com
Severe Water Main Break in Montclair at Bloomfield Ave and Midland Ave
Effective immediately and until further notice, customers within the IMPACTED AREA OF BLOOMFIELD AVE BETWEEN VALLEY RD AND SOUTH PARK ST INCLUDING ALL OF MAPLE PLAZA are instructed to bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow the tap water to cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking; preparing foods; mixing baby formula, food, juices or drinks; washing vegetables and fruit; cooking; making ice; brushing teeth; and washing dishes until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
hudsoncountyview.com
Man arrested at HCPO in Jersey City for providing false info to get money for damaged BMW
A man was arrested at the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office in Jersey City for providing false information to his car insurance company to get compensated for his damaged BMW. Shingai Marandure, 30, of New Brunswick, is charged with one count of insurance fraud, a second-degree crime, Prosecutor Esther Suarez...
Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown
YONKERS, NY – Students at a nearby school in Yonkers were placed on lockdown early Wednesday morning after a shooting incident was reported just blocks from the school. According to the Yonkers Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired near Lamartine Avenue and Warburton Avenue at approximately 7:40 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered a crime scene and ballistic evidence, as well as a vehicle believed to be associated with the suspect. “uring the outside police activity, a local school was placed on precautionary lockdown. The preliminary investigation indicates that a suspect discharged a firearm at the location; The post Yonkers shooting incident forces nearby school on lockdown appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shoplifting Mom Kicks Her Baby Across Floor at Walmart, NJ Cops Say
TETERBORO — A mother kicked her baby daughter and sent the child careening across the floor after shoplifting from Walmart, according to police. Jamira McDaniel, 23, of Paterson, was caught stealing at the supercenter in Teterboro by Walmart theft protection personnel on Tuesday, Moonachie Police Lt. Jeff Napolitano confirmed to us.
