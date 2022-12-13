Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. Treasury yields mostly fell, reflecting increased worries on Wall Street that the economy is unlikely to avoid a recession as the Fed continues raising interest…
Bank of England raises interest rate to highest level in 14 years
The Bank of England on Thursday raised its interest rate to 3.5%, its highest level in 14 years, with the aim of fighting inflation in the country. The European Central Bank also announced a 0.50 percentage point increase in its interest rates on Thursday, according to a statement. The Federal Reserve also raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point the…
Sam Bankman-Fried's story keeps getting wilder and weirder as details emerge from his past and more people speak out.
Anddddd it's Friday! Phil Rosen here, writing to you just before boarding my flight from New York to Los Angeles. I've been keeping close tabs on FTX and its disgraced founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. The more details that emerge, the more I feel like this is going to make a great...
Mortgage rates continue to drop
The average long-term US mortgage rate declined for the fifth straight week, even as the Federal Reserve just raised its key borrowing rate for the seventh time this year and signaled there were more to come in 2023. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30- year rate inched down to 6.31 percent from 6.33 percent last…
Federal Register Table of Contents
See Rural Business-Cooperative Service NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals, 77057. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals: Case-Control Study on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Turkeys, 77058-77059 Phytosanitary Export Certification, 77057-77058. Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and...
Patent Issued for System and method for scrubbing data to be shared between organizations (USPTO 11514190): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Chittiprolu, Murali ( Normal, IL , US), Lewis, George Ross. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Organizations sometimes conduct joint actions, such as testing organizational products, services, or other solutions, which require an exchange of data and maintenance of common data that is sourced, updated, and used by both organizations. In such situations, it may be desirable for an organization to scrub its data of sensitive information prior to making it externally available, and to prevent the introduction of unscrubbed data into the organization. However, each organization involved in the joint action may have its own process for scrubbing its own data, and these processes may be incompatible to varying degrees. Further, some needs may require scrubbed data while other needs may require unscrubbed data. For example, a simulation operation may require one organization to provide another with unscrubbed data for a line of business being tested, a conversion operation may require the organization to provide a test environment with unscrubbed data for the line of business, and an integration operation may require the organization to provide the test environment with scrubbed data while still maintaining the integrity of the common data.”
Equity Trader Arrested For Front-Running Employer's Trades [Real-Time Trader]
India , Dec. 15 -- An equities trader associated with a large U.S. asset manager was criminally charged with using information about his employer's trades to make millions of dollars in an insider trading scheme, federal prosecutors in. New York. said on Wednesday. Equities trader. , 51, of. Hailey, Idaho.
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of. American International Group. , Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively...
Walnut Crop Insurance Provisions; Correction
CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC80" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-22-0007" (FCIC) revised the Walnut Crop Insurance Provisions. That final rule contained an incorrect instruction in the Settlement of Claim section. This document makes the correction. DATES: Effective. December 16, 2022. . FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
AM Best Downgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a” (Excellent) from “a+” (Excellent) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) of. Finger Lakes Fire and Casualty Company. (Finger Lakes) (. Trumansburg, NY. ). The outlook of the Long-Term...
IAIS Global Insurance Market Report 2022 Highlights Key Risks And Trends Facing The Global Insurance Sector
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) * The 2022 Global Insurance Market Report (GIMAR) presents outcomes of the Global Monitoring Exercise (GME), the IAIS' framework for monitoring risks and trends in the global insurance sector and assessing the possible build-up of systemic risk. * Systemic risk in the insurance sector on...
U.S. manufacturing output weighed down by motor vehicles
WASHINGTON, Dec 15- Manufacturing output fell 0.6% last month, the Federal Reserve reported on Thursday, but data for October were revised upward to show factory production rising 0.3% instead of 0.1%. The Institute for Supply Management and Supply reported this month that its measure of national manufacturing activity contracted in November for the first…
Health care spending reached new high in 2021, but growth rate slowed
U.S. health care spending continued its steady upward march in 2021, although at a considerably slower pace than the previous year. The nation spent $4.3 trillion on health care in 2021, according to the 2021 National Health Expenditures report. The report was released December 14 by the Office of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare& Medicaid Services.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Fontana Reinsurance Ltd. and Fontana Reinsurance U.S. Ltd.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) to. (Fontana Re). At the same time, AM Best has assigned an FSR of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term ICR of “a+” (Excellent) to.
Socialist senator Elizabeth Warren proposes to end privacy for cryptocurrency wallets
Following the arrest of criminal and top Democratic Party financier Sam Bankman-Fried, and in light of what is arguably the largest financial fraud in recent US history, extremist voices within the US Senate are taking advantage of the FTX collapse to propose further regulation of the system. Socialist Senator Elizabeth Warren and anti- Trump Republican…
Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads.
Byline: Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter. Medicare Advantage plans are private plans that offer versions of the U.S. governmentâ ™ s Medicare program with additional benefits, but some have been accused of deceptive marketing in television commercials, online ads and mailers, the Associated Press reported. Among the findings of an investigative report…
Board Approves NCUA 2023-2024 Budget, Issues Proposed Rule on Financial Innovation
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Credit Union Administration Board held its eleventh open meeting -- and fourth in person -- and final of 2022 and approved two items:. * The agency budget for 2023 and 2024; and. * A proposed rule on financial innovation that would amend the...
Patent Issued for Efficient propagation of user data across disparate systems (USPTO 11514415): United Services Automobile Association
-- A patent by the inventors Naelon, Ashley ( San Antonio, TX , US), filed on May 19, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A typical individual in. the United States. changes their...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of HDI Global Seguros, S.A.; Revises Outlooks to Stable
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “aa-” (Superior) from “a+” (Excellent) of. HDI Global Seguros, S.A. (HDI-GS) (. Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings)...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Conduit Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Conduit Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0