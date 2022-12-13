ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. stocks sink as Fed signals it will remain aggressive

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street Thursday following the latest signal from the Federal Reserve that interest rates will need to go higher than previously expected in order to tame inflation. Treasury yields mostly fell, reflecting increased worries on Wall Street that the economy is unlikely to avoid a recession as the Fed continues raising interest…
Bank of England raises interest rate to highest level in 14 years

The Bank of England on Thursday raised its interest rate to 3.5%, its highest level in 14 years, with the aim of fighting inflation in the country. The European Central Bank also announced a 0.50 percentage point increase in its interest rates on Thursday, according to a statement. The Federal Reserve also raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage point the…
Mortgage rates continue to drop

The average long-term US mortgage rate declined for the fifth straight week, even as the Federal Reserve just raised its key borrowing rate for the seventh time this year and signaled there were more to come in 2023. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30- year rate inched down to 6.31 percent from 6.33 percent last…
Federal Register Table of Contents

See Rural Business-Cooperative Service NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals, 77057. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals: Case-Control Study on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Turkeys, 77058-77059 Phytosanitary Export Certification, 77057-77058. Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and...
LOUISIANA STATE
Patent Issued for System and method for scrubbing data to be shared between organizations (USPTO 11514190): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- A patent by the inventors Chittiprolu, Murali ( Normal, IL , US), Lewis, George Ross. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Organizations sometimes conduct joint actions, such as testing organizational products, services, or other solutions, which require an exchange of data and maintenance of common data that is sourced, updated, and used by both organizations. In such situations, it may be desirable for an organization to scrub its data of sensitive information prior to making it externally available, and to prevent the introduction of unscrubbed data into the organization. However, each organization involved in the joint action may have its own process for scrubbing its own data, and these processes may be incompatible to varying degrees. Further, some needs may require scrubbed data while other needs may require unscrubbed data. For example, a simulation operation may require one organization to provide another with unscrubbed data for a line of business being tested, a conversion operation may require the organization to provide a test environment with unscrubbed data for the line of business, and an integration operation may require the organization to provide the test environment with scrubbed data while still maintaining the integrity of the common data.”
ILLINOIS STATE
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of. American International Group. , Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively...
Walnut Crop Insurance Provisions; Correction

CFR Part: "7 CFR Part 457" RIN Number: "RIN 0563-AC80" Document Number: "Docket ID FCIC-22-0007" (FCIC) revised the Walnut Crop Insurance Provisions. That final rule contained an incorrect instruction in the Settlement of Claim section. This document makes the correction. DATES: Effective. December 16, 2022. . FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
U.S. manufacturing output weighed down by motor vehicles

WASHINGTON, Dec 15- Manufacturing output fell 0.6% last month, the Federal Reserve reported on Thursday, but data for October were revised upward to show factory production rising 0.3% instead of 0.1%. The Institute for Supply Management and Supply reported this month that its measure of national manufacturing activity contracted in November for the first…
WASHINGTON STATE
Health care spending reached new high in 2021, but growth rate slowed

U.S. health care spending continued its steady upward march in 2021, although at a considerably slower pace than the previous year. The nation spent $4.3 trillion on health care in 2021, according to the 2021 National Health Expenditures report. The report was released December 14 by the Office of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare& Medicaid Services.
Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads.

Byline: Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter. Medicare Advantage plans are private plans that offer versions of the U.S. governmentâ ™ s Medicare program with additional benefits, but some have been accused of deceptive marketing in television commercials, online ads and mailers, the Associated Press reported. Among the findings of an investigative report…
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Conduit Reinsurance Limited

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Conduit Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
