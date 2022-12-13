Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland has announced his retirement after nearly 40 years with the department. “The men and women of the Redwood City Police Department are like family to me. It is because of them that I had the honor of a lifetime—to serve as Chief. Working alongside them on a daily basis for all of these years has been a privilege,” Mulholland said in a statement. “The personal connections I have made with this community, always striving to hear first-hand from residents on how to better serve Redwood City, have been tremendously valuable.”

REDWOOD CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO