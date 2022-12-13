Read full article on original website
Blog: Watch For a Canine Ghost in Woodside
The historic Woodside Store, sometimes called the “Tripp Store,” has been around since the mid 1850s. Located at 3300 Tripp Rd., the building you see today is not the original. It was first built in 1851 but was destroyed by a fire. The building you see today was constructed in 1854.
All Bay Area counties urge protection against winter respiratory viruses
Health officials in all 11 counties in the greater Bay Area urged the region's residents Thursday to protect themselves from COVID-19, flu and other respiratory viruses during the winter holidays. In a joint statement, the health officials from all 11 counties and the city of Berkeley -- which operates as...
Upcoming holiday events in Redwood City
With the holiday season quickly approaching, Redwood City has a variety of upcoming festive events to experience this month that will certainly get everyone into the holiday spirit. Valota Road light show. Every night — at 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. — until Jan. 1, 2023, the Valota Road light...
Redwood City Police Chief Mulholland announces retirement
Redwood City Police Chief Dan Mulholland has announced his retirement after nearly 40 years with the department. “The men and women of the Redwood City Police Department are like family to me. It is because of them that I had the honor of a lifetime—to serve as Chief. Working alongside them on a daily basis for all of these years has been a privilege,” Mulholland said in a statement. “The personal connections I have made with this community, always striving to hear first-hand from residents on how to better serve Redwood City, have been tremendously valuable.”
