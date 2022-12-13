Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
impact601.com
Mary Frances Craven
Mary Frances Craven, 85 of Stringer, MS, went peacefully to her Heavenly Home for Christmas on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at home. She was born Saturday, March 6, 1937 in Wiggins, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 10:00AM until 11:00AM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home...
impact601.com
Cynthia "Cindy" Ann Jones
Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Smith Jones went home to Jesus on December 11, 2022, at age 60. She passed away peacefully in her sleep right next to her Christmas tree with Christmas music playing. Cindy was born to Arthur and Shirlene Smith on February 8, 1962, in Neelyville, Missouri.
impact601.com
Jason S. Ulmer
Jason Ulmer born July 19, 1963 passed away on December 10, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Ras and Ethelyn Ulmer, and William Benjamin and Lessie James. Left to mourn his passing are his parents Kenneth and Shirley Ulmer of Laurel; one son Tyler Ulmer (Jade) of Hattiesburg; brothers Kevin Ulmer (Beth) of Greenville, SC, and Shawn Ulmer (Cheryl) of Ocean Springs, MS; one sister Shelly Tatum (Bobby) of Hattiesburg; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
impact601.com
Faye Marie Bynum Boutwell
Faye Marie Bynum Boutwell “Mimi” born July 5, 1942, passed away December 11, 2022 at the age of 80. She is loved and will be greatly missed. Viewing will be at 1:00 p.m. and funeral services at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home, 3100 Audubon Dr., Laurel, MS 39440. Graveside services will follow at Calhoun School Cemetery. Bro. Jimmy Holder will officiate.
impact601.com
Jerry K Glosson
A memorial service will be held at a later date for Mr. Jerry Glosson, age 75, of Seminary born March 26, 1947, who passed from this life on December 11, 2022. Mr. Glosson was a deacon for 42 years in the First Baptist Church of Sanford and was a Master Mason associated with the Sanford Lodge. He loved to fish and Little League Baseball.
‘Devotion’: Hattiesburg native’s story comes to the big screen
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – It’s a movie on the big screen, and the star is a Hattiesburg native. ‘Devotion’ is a true story about an American hero and the first African American Navy Aviator Jesse Brown. The Hub City honored Brown earlier this month. The motion picture ‘Devotion’ tells of a friendship that developed between […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Graves of the King and Queen of the Gypsies in Meridian
The Graves of the King and Queen of the Gypsies in Meridian, Mississippi. The Gypsy Queen was buried here. She is estimated to have gathered over 20,000 people for her funeral. This was the most attended grave in Mississippi. The King and Queen of the Gypsies lived a nomadic lifestyle....
wmcarey.edu
WCU mourns the passing of Dr. Benjamin Waddle
William Carey University mourns the passing of one of its longest-serving and most dedicated faculty members. Dr. Benjamin Waddle died on Dec. 14, 2022. Dr. Waddle served William Carey University for more than 50 years – including eight years as athletic director. In 2016, Waddle was inducted into the WCU Sports Hall of Fame.
WTOK-TV
Clarke Co. family loses everything in Wednesday storm
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A Clarke County family is recovering after their home was destroyed by a storm Wednesday that came and went before people even knew what was happening. Thankfully, the family was not home when the storm hit. They were shocked to see their home in bad condition.
impact601.com
Mississippi Power Company donates $1,000 to JCSD
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department recently received a $1,000 donation from the Mississippi Power Company Retirees of Laurel. Bill Langley presented the donation check to Sheriff Joe Berlin. The donation will be used to purchase safety equipment for deputies. “We greatly appreciate this $1,000 donation to the Jones County...
WDAM-TV
Grinch arrested at North Jones Elementary, Christmas safe
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - JUST IN!. The Grinch was arrested Friday morning at North Jones Elementary School after attempting to steal Christmas. Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and Deputy LeByron Jackson chased the Grinch down on foot and took him into custody. The Grinch has been transported to the...
WDAM-TV
Body identified in Jones Co. suspicious death investigation
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The name of the victim in a suspicious death investigation in Jones County has been released. According to Jones County Coroner Burl Hall, the woman has been identified as 32-year-old Savannah Cochran. The next of kin has been notified. According to Sheriff Joe Berlin, officials...
PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
impact601.com
Davis awarded highest honor by JCSD
Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department awarded JCSD Reserve Deputy Joey Davis the 2022 Medal of Valor award at the department’s Christmas Party on Tuesday evening. In making the award, Sheriff Berlin noted, “The 2022 Medal of Valor is presented to Deputy Joey...
Two wanted for Bath & Body Works theft in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two people are wanted in Hattiesburg for allegedly stealing from a Bath and Body Works store. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the man and woman are wanted in connection to an ongoing shoplifting investigation. They are accused of stealing merchandise from the store location inside Turtle Creek Mall […]
breezynews.com
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
WTOK-TV
NWS confirms tornadoes in east Mississippi; LEMA confirms one in Toomsuba
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency Director Odie Barrett confirmed to News 11 that a tornado did hit in Toomsuba Wednesday. The strength of the tornado has not yet been determined. Barrett noted damage on Shelby Gressett Road. Survey teams from the National Weather Service have confirmed...
impact601.com
Smith named Jones County Sheriff's Department Deputy of the Year
Jones County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Reagan Smith has been chosen as the 2022 JCSD Deputy of the Year by her peers. Deputy Reagan Smith serves in the Patrol Division under the command of Patrol Squad C Sergeant Jared Lindsey. “Reagan is a tremendous asset to our Squad and a great person. She works hard and handles department business in a professional manner.”
WDAM-TV
Missing man reported in Jasper Co.
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to the sheriff’s department, 53-year-old Patrick Prater, of Vossburg, has been reported as a missing person. Prater was last seen on Tuesday night. He was discovered missing on Wednesday morning...
Woman accused of embezzling $60K from Tractor Supply
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman was arrested on Friday, December 16 for allegedly embezzling about $60,000 from the Tractor Supply store in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Monica Parrett, 43, of Hattiesburg, embezzled roughly $60,000 from the store on Highway 49 in connection to making fraudulent returns. Parrett was charged […]
