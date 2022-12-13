Read full article on original website
In Slip and Fall Fraud Trial of Konstantine Closing on 5 Cases from Homeless Shelter
Inner City Press has been covering the case and will report on the trial. Bryan Duncan, another case covered by Inner City Press. On November 28, Inner City Press was in the courtroom at 5 pm when the 16 jurors were selected, and again after they left when, in ruling in motions in limine, Judge Stein excluded amended tax returns as remedial and irrelevant.
8 influencers indicted for conspiracy to commit securities fraud
Washington Times, The (DC) A federal grand jury indicted seven Twitter users and a podcaster Wednesday on behalf of the. , charging the eight men with conspiracy to commit securities fraud. The eight influencers are alleged to have used their presence on social media platforms Discord and Twitter to run...
Sam Bankman-Fried could be sentenced to up to 115 years in prison if convicted of FTX cryptocurrency fraud
Sam Bankman-Fried could be sentenced to up to 115 years in prison if convicted of all charges against him, including massive fraud, while building his FTX cryptocurrency empire. According to the document made public by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, Bankman-Fried is charged with eight counts, including wire fraud, money…
SBS warns about fraudulent loan scams via social networks in Peru
You may be interested in: Alert for the increase of frauds and online scams in Peru: These are the most common ones. -Oliver Bank E.I.R.L.: https://oliver-bank.com/ https://www.facebook.com/oliverbank. pe/. -Inbanker Digital Investment: https://inbanker.pe/ https://www.facebook.com/Inbanker. pe. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an...
Rare victory for S.F. restaurant that sued insurers after losing millions in pandemic
Dec. 15— John's Grill, home of long martini lunches and lamb chop dinners in San Francisco, has settled an insurance lawsuit in a very rare victory in the nationwide quest of restaurants seeking to have their insurers cover business losses incurred during COVID-19 lockdowns. The terms of the settlement were not disclosed, but Joe Cotchett, the attorney who…
Judge denies Chris Pettit's release on bond, will remain jailed until his criminal trial
Dec. 14— Chris Pettit, the former San Antonio attorney. U.S. Magistrate Judge Elizabeth "Betsy" Chestney granted prosecutors' request to detain him without bond. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Almonte Jr. told the judge Pettit should be jailed because he's been obstructive and could flee if he has access to money that's not been recovered by the trustee.
Federal Register Table of Contents
See Rural Business-Cooperative Service NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals, 77057. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and Approvals: Case-Control Study on Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in Turkeys, 77058-77059 Phytosanitary Export Certification, 77057-77058. Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection. NOTICES Agency Information Collection Activities; Proposals, Submissions, and...
Alex Murdaugh indicted on tax evasion charges ahead of SC murder trial [The State]
who earned millions of dollars from his Hampton law practice over a nine-year period and at the same time stole millions more from his firm and clients, has been indicted on tax evasion, the. South Carolina. Attorney General’s office announced Friday. Murdaugh was indicted by a state grand...
Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads.
Byline: Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter. Medicare Advantage plans are private plans that offer versions of the U.S. governmentâ ™ s Medicare program with additional benefits, but some have been accused of deceptive marketing in television commercials, online ads and mailers, the Associated Press reported. Among the findings of an investigative report…
State Supreme Court takes up cases on fishing rights, defamation, late-filed insurance claims
Coloradopolitics.com (CO) Colorado's Supreme Court has agreed to hear three cases on appeal, implicating private ownership of riverbeds throughout the state, liability for statements that attorneys make publicly about their cases, and the ability of homeowners to pursue insurance claims filed outside of their policy's deadline. It takes the consent...
Man charged in $114M ‘pump-and-dump’ stock scam Hoboken resident faces federal conspiracy charges.
A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Texas returned an indictment that was unsealed Tuesday charging Mitchell Hennessey, 23, and the others with conspiracy to commit securities fraud. Also charged in the scam were Edward Constantinescu, 38, of Montgomery, Texas; Perry“ PJ” Matlock, 38, of The Woodlands, Texas; John Rybarczyk, 32, of Spring, Texas; Gary…
Transgender worker denied coverage alleges discrimination
—A transgender woman in New Hampshire filed a discrimination complaint Friday against the manufacturing company where she works as a machinist, challenging its exclusion of gender-transition health coverage. The complaint against Barrington- based Turbocam, which makes parts for the HVAC, automotive, aviation and space exploration industries, asks the…. This article...
The Federal Reserve has a credibility problem
THE FEDERAL RESERVE'S greatest resource is its credibility. In fact, Congress might have to force change; a bipartisan bill- the Financial Regulators Transparency Act- would help make this critical institution more transparent and accountable. The Fed has not hiked rates this swiftly in a single year since the early 1980 s.
Opinion: Rep. Cloud and GOP blocking health coverage progress
Health care is a major issue that has been virtually ignored by Cloud and his GOP compatriots. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Patent Issued for Transaction data transfer management (USPTO 11514532): United Services Automobile Association
-- United Services Automobile Association ( San Antonio, Texas , United States ) has been issued patent number 11514532, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Entities such as enterprises can provide applications that enable users to access products and/or services provided by the entities. For example, an entity can provide a web application and/or a mobile application through which users can access products and/or services over a network such as the internet. In some examples, an application includes a page (e.g., a web page) that displays information to the user, and that provides one or more interfaces, through which the user can interact with the application. In some instances, an entity can partner with a third-party provider to enable user access, through the application of the entity, to products, services, and/or information provided by the third-party provider. For example, an interface associated with an application of the third-party provider can be embedded within a page of the entity’s application. In this manner, the user can access the products, services, and/or information of the third-party provider directly through the application provided by the entity.”
Equity Trader Arrested For Front-Running Employer's Trades [Real-Time Trader]
India , Dec. 15 -- An equities trader associated with a large U.S. asset manager was criminally charged with using information about his employer's trades to make millions of dollars in an insider trading scheme, federal prosecutors in. New York. said on Wednesday. Equities trader. , 51, of. Hailey, Idaho.
Patent Issued for Efficient propagation of user data across disparate systems (USPTO 11514415): United Services Automobile Association
-- A patent by the inventors Naelon, Ashley ( San Antonio, TX , US), filed on May 19, 2020. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “A typical individual in. the United States. changes their...
Study Findings on Managed Care Are Outlined in Reports from Rutgers University – The State University of New Jersey (The Impact of Payment Reforms On the Safety Net: Examining Effects of the New Jersey Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment …): Managed Care
- The State University of New Jersey. and difference-in-differences modeling, the authors examine the impact of DSRIP pay-for-performance disease management programs on outcomes related to targeted chronic conditions. The authors find DSRIP reduced asthma hospitalizations and emergency department visits, pneumonia readmissions, and improved alcohol and drug treatment.”. According to the...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “ADJUDICATION & CLAIM SUBMISSION FOR SELECTIVELY REDEEMABLE BUNDLED HEALTHCARE SERVICES”, for Approval (USPTO 20220383377): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
New Managed Care Findings from Emory University Discussed (Association Between In-home Treatment and Engagement In Psychosocial Services Among Medicaid-enrolled Youth): Managed Care
-- Fresh data on Managed Care are presented in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Prior studies have identified low rates of engagement in mental health (MH) services in clinic settings among children enrolled in Medicaid. Yet, little is known about whether the delivery of in-home MH treatment (in which the clinician travels to the child’s home) improves engagement for this population.”
