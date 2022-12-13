Read full article on original website
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Conduit Reinsurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Conduit Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong,...
AM Best Downgrades Credit Ratings of Wawanesa General Insurance Company (U.S.); Affirms Credit Ratings of The Wawanesa Mutual Insurance Company and Wawanesa Life Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has downgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B (Good) from A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bb” (Good) from “a-” (Excellent) of. Wawanesa General Insurance Company. (Wawanesa General) (. San Diego, CA. ). Concurrently, AM Best...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. and Its Rated Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A+ (Superior) from A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings to “aa-” (Superior) from “a+” (Excellent) of HDI Haftpflichtverband der Deutschen Industrie V.a.G. (HDI V.a.G.) (. Germany. ) and its rated insurance subsidiaries. AM Best...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Worth Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of Agricultural Workers Mutual Auto Insurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” (Excellent) to. (Worth). The outlook assigned to these Credit Ratings (ratings) is negative. Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of.
AM Best Removes From Under Review with Developing Implications, Affirms Credit Ratings of VR Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s Insurance Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas removed the under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “bbb” (Good) of. National Security Fire. and. Casualty Company. (NSFC). AM Best also has removed from under review...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. ). These entities collectively are referred to as Brighthouse and are operating insurance subsidiaries of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (Brighthouse Financial) (headquartered in. Charlotte,...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Aseguradora Ancón, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Aseguradora Ancón, S.A. (Ancón) (. Panama. ). The outlook of the Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Ancón’s balance sheet strength, which...
Findings on Insurance Reported by Investigators at RAND Corporation (Patient Experience for Hispanic Older Adults Varies By Language Preference): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Hispanic people with Medicare report worse patient experiences than non-Hispanic White counterparts. However, little research examines how these disparities may vary by language preference (English/Spanish).”. Our news journalists obtained a quote...
Freedom Bank Partners with Newtek Insurance to Offer Clients a Full Range of Insurance Solutions
Bank to Extend the Advice and Value it Provide to Clients through a Comprehensive Risk Management Approach. to offer a full range of insurance solutions to business and consumer clients. In association with. Newtek Insurance. ,. Freedom Bank. clients will enjoy access to commercial and personal insurance including property, general...
NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Program") which include as participants various named executive officers. NWLGI. is the holding company for. National Western Life Insurance Company. ("NWLIC"). The Bonus Program and CMO Bonus Program are designed...
Treaty Oak Selects Cogitate's MGA Core Platform to Increase Speed-to-Market and Accelerate Market Share Growth in Commercial Transportation Insurance
ATLANTA , Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogitate, a future-ready property and casualty insurance technology innovator, announced today that. will join the company's fast-growing list of MGA clients by adopting Cogitate DigitalEdge, cloud-native policy and distribution platform. Cogitate's DigitalEdge platform is built to offer the greatest level of flexibility to MGAs, Carriers, and Program Administrators – empowering them to widen their product offerings, expand into new markets easily and deliver a seamless and intuitive customer and agent experience.
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Stable and Affirms Credit Ratings of Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. and Its Affiliate
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Barents Re Reinsurance Company, Inc. (Barents Re) (. Cayman Islands. ) and its affiliate,. Barents Reinsurance S.A. (Barents...
New York City has 25 days to settle retirees’ switch to privatized insurance, arbitrator rules
This article was published in partnership with New York Focus. An arbitrator's ruling Thursday cleared the way for. to switch over 250,000 retired city workers and their dependents to privatized health insurance plans. The move, a long-sought goal under both the Adams and de Blasio administrations, would take the retirees...
MACPAC Releases 2022 Edition of MACStats: Medicaid and CHIP Data Book
The Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC) today released the 2022 edition of the MACStats: Medicaid and CHIP Data Book, with updated data on national and state Medicaid and State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) enrollment, spending, benefits, and beneficiaries' health, service use, and access to care. As of.
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for American International Group, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICRs) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of. American International Group. , Inc.’s (AIG) property/casualty (P/C) insurance subsidiaries (collectively...
Study Findings on Managed Care Are Outlined in Reports from Rutgers University – The State University of New Jersey (The Impact of Payment Reforms On the Safety Net: Examining Effects of the New Jersey Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment …): Managed Care
- The State University of New Jersey. and difference-in-differences modeling, the authors examine the impact of DSRIP pay-for-performance disease management programs on outcomes related to targeted chronic conditions. The authors find DSRIP reduced asthma hospitalizations and emergency department visits, pneumonia readmissions, and improved alcohol and drug treatment.”. According to the...
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare
Dear Toni: I am turning 65 in March, and I was surprised when Social Security told me to go online to sign up for Medicare. There is not a local Social Security office open that can help me with the online application process. The Social Security rep suggested that I need a“ My Social Security Account” to begin the process.
Patent Issued for System and method for scrubbing data to be shared between organizations (USPTO 11514190): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Chittiprolu, Murali ( Normal, IL , US), Lewis, George Ross. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Organizations sometimes conduct joint actions, such as testing organizational products, services, or other solutions, which require an exchange of data and maintenance of common data that is sourced, updated, and used by both organizations. In such situations, it may be desirable for an organization to scrub its data of sensitive information prior to making it externally available, and to prevent the introduction of unscrubbed data into the organization. However, each organization involved in the joint action may have its own process for scrubbing its own data, and these processes may be incompatible to varying degrees. Further, some needs may require scrubbed data while other needs may require unscrubbed data. For example, a simulation operation may require one organization to provide another with unscrubbed data for a line of business being tested, a conversion operation may require the organization to provide a test environment with unscrubbed data for the line of business, and an integration operation may require the organization to provide the test environment with scrubbed data while still maintaining the integrity of the common data.”
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Grupo Nacional Provincial S.A.B.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Grupo Nacional Provincial S.A.B. (GNP) (. Mexico City, Mexico. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
Kingstone Announces Completion of Debt Refinancing
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kingstone Companies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it has completed the refinancing of its. $30.0 million. of outstanding 5.50% Senior Notes due on. December 30, 2022. (the “2022 Notes”). Pursuant to its previously disclosed...
