Health care spending reached new high in 2021, but growth rate slowed
U.S. health care spending continued its steady upward march in 2021, although at a considerably slower pace than the previous year. The nation spent $4.3 trillion on health care in 2021, according to the 2021 National Health Expenditures report. The report was released December 14 by the Office of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare& Medicaid Services.
