Industry Data In: No Fault Reforms Working Says CEO of CURE Auto Insurance
DETROIT , Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CURE auto insurance reveals industry data showing the dramatic impact. 2019 "no-fault" insurance reforms are having on the car insurance landscape. Industry average costs per medical claim went down an average of 28% within the past 12 months since the new law went into effect. CURE CEO,
Fed goes from housing booster to bubble buster
Let's remember how we got into this latest housing affordability pickle: It's largely the. The pandemic era's homebuying frenzy grew into bubble status primarily due to historically low mortgage rates. Cheap financing made giant price gains more palatable than you might think. But with those mortgage-rate gifts now a distant...
DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being settled in...
DeSantis defends property insurance bill, signs it into law [Orlando Sentinel]
Gov. defended the property insurance bill he signed into law on Friday, which bails out insurers but doesn’t provide immediate relief for policyholders, saying it will create more choices for consumers. “It’s not a question about helping the insurance companies,” DeSantis said at an event in. Fort...
NICB APPLAUDS FLORIDA GOVERNOR, STATE LEGISLATURE ON EFFORTS TO FIX STATE'S FAILING PROPERTY INSURANCE MARKET
NICB Supports Legislation To Stop Pervasive Contractor Fraud, Excessive Litigation. (NICB), the nation's premier non-profit organization dedicated to identifying, preventing and deterring insurance fraud and crime, applauds the passage of Senate Bill 2A, which was sponsored by Senator. and Representatives. and. , and signed into law today by Governor. ....
Opportunity exists for 400,000 residents to enroll in affordable health insurance through Covered California
Pasadena-San Gabriel Valley News Journal, The (CA) A new federal rule takes effect on Monday, opening the door for nearly 400,000 people to enroll in a moreaffordable health plan through Covered California. The change means families who have been ineligible for financial help because one member is insured through an employer may now be eligible for subsidies to lower the cost of their premiums if they enroll in a health plan offered through Covered California.
New flood insurance requirements can mandate coverage for homeowners; impact on Key Biscayne?
Islander News, The (Key Biscayne, FL) Legislation passed this week by the Florida Senate , hoping to help both insurers and the insured, might have opened the floodgates to more concerns for many property owners who soon will be required to have flood coverage. The bill not only will slowly...
Thousands of working Californians can slash health insurance premiums after IRS rule change
The Biden administration moved this week to eliminate the so-called “family glitch,” giving 391,000. residents a way to slash those costs starting this week. Affordable Care Act went into effect, it excluded workers from buying insurance coverage for their families on state-based exchanges if they could get a job-based policy for themselves that cost less than roughly 10% of their household income.
Cooper: NC General Assembly will 'eventually' reach Medicaid agreement
CBS - 17 WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, NC) RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Gov. (D) said he believes "eventually" the. will reach an agreement on expanding Medicaid coverage, as lawmakers plan to revisit the issue after the new legislative session starts in January. "They have assured me that they are for Medicaid...
Study Findings on Managed Care Are Outlined in Reports from Rutgers University – The State University of New Jersey (The Impact of Payment Reforms On the Safety Net: Examining Effects of the New Jersey Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment …): Managed Care
- The State University of New Jersey. and difference-in-differences modeling, the authors examine the impact of DSRIP pay-for-performance disease management programs on outcomes related to targeted chronic conditions. The authors find DSRIP reduced asthma hospitalizations and emergency department visits, pneumonia readmissions, and improved alcohol and drug treatment.”. According to the...
Why Medicaid Expansion Ballots May Hit a Dead End After a Fleeting Victory in South Dakota
In Florida and Wyoming, the two remaining states where voters have the option, high costs and other hurdles baked into the ballot process render it almost impossible to enact a measure, advocates say. “Each of those states, for different reasons, is particularly difficult to move a Medicaid expansion ballot measure through,” raising questions about whether it is“…
Health insurance coverage for Missouri kids improves slightly during pandemic
KTVI-TV (St. Louis, MO) MISSOURI - A new report found that health insurance coverage for Missouri kids slightly improved after a shift in federal policy. had an estimated 95,000 uninsured children. That number decreased down to 86,000 in 2021, according to a report published by. Georgetown University. last week. Researchers...
Former California mail carrier pleads guilty to stealing jobless benefits from route
LOS ANGELES -- A former United States Postal Service mail carrier pleaded guilty today to federal criminal charges for stealing debit cards containing unemployment insurance benefits while on duty and giving them to an accomplice in exchange for cash payments and gifts. Toya Toshell Hunter, 45, of South Los Angeles,...
Statement From The James Madison Institute On The Passage Of The Property Insurance Reform
With today's passage of sensible and meaningful reforms,. policymakers have taken a huge step forward in restoring sanity to our property insurance market. For too many years homeowners have been held hostage to the abuses of. Florida's. tort system. Those abuses have made the state a haven for fraudsters making...
Alex Murdaugh indicted on tax evasion charges ahead of SC murder trial [The State]
who earned millions of dollars from his Hampton law practice over a nine-year period and at the same time stole millions more from his firm and clients, has been indicted on tax evasion, the. South Carolina. Attorney General’s office announced Friday. Murdaugh was indicted by a state grand...
Florida insurance commissioner resigns, governor’s office confirms
CBS - 5 WKRG (Mobile, AL) TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Insurance Commissioner has reportedly resigned. State officials confirmed receipt of a resignation letter from the commissioner, with him exiting office on. Dec. 28. . A copy of Altmaier's resignation letter was not immediately available, but the governor's office...
Kennedy: FEMA, explain to Louisianians the rising price of flood insurance
Daily Iberian, The (New Iberia, LA) 'The American people pay the salary of the people of FEMA , and my people and your people, Mr. President, deserve to know how their policies are being priced." Those were the words of Sen. (R-La.), on the Senate Floor, urged the. Federal Emergency...
Insurance customers get 'hope' rate falls
Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach) – — Florida property insurers are getting a host of industry sweeteners and lawsuit protections from state lawmakers desperately trying to revive a market rocked by company failures and costly hurricanes. The Florida Legislature. ended a three-day special session leaving most homeowners...
Thousands of Alabamians to lose Medicaid coverage as pandemic protections end
In Alabama, the number of people going without health insurance is expected to rise by about 61,000, up to an estimated 432,000 uninsured residents in total by June of 2024. The projections are part of a report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute, which drew from data from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage
Winston-Salem Journal (NC) Lawmakers in several conservative-led states - including Montana , Wyoming ,. - are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But...
