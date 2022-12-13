Read full article on original website
Related
Set up Social Security online account before applying for Medicare
Dear Toni: I am turning 65 in March, and I was surprised when Social Security told me to go online to sign up for Medicare. There is not a local Social Security office open that can help me with the online application process. The Social Security rep suggested that I need a“ My Social Security Account” to begin the process.
Curtis, Dingell Fight For Increased Dental Insurance On Federal Marketplace
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) This week, U.S. Congressman (R-UT-03) and (D-MI-12) introduced the bipartisan Increasing Access to Dental Insurance Act to expand access to private dental coverage for millions of Americans. "Routine, preventive dental care is critical to maintaining oral health" said. Rep. Curtis. . "The Increasing Access to...
MACPAC Releases 2022 Edition of MACStats: Medicaid and CHIP Data Book
The Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission (MACPAC) today released the 2022 edition of the MACStats: Medicaid and CHIP Data Book, with updated data on national and state Medicaid and State Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) enrollment, spending, benefits, and beneficiaries' health, service use, and access to care. As of.
Heads up: Medicare cuts coming
York County Coast Star (ME) On Nov. 1 , the federal government issued a final ruling that's going to result in Medicare cuts of 4.5%. In an already dysfunctional and overcrowded health care system - this is going to be a problem for you (the consumer) - and here's why.
Health care spending reached new high in 2021, but growth rate slowed
U.S. health care spending continued its steady upward march in 2021, although at a considerably slower pace than the previous year. The nation spent $4.3 trillion on health care in 2021, according to the 2021 National Health Expenditures report. The report was released December 14 by the Office of the Actuary at the Centers for Medicare& Medicaid Services.
Health insurance coverage for Missouri kids improves slightly during pandemic
KTVI-TV (St. Louis, MO) MISSOURI - A new report found that health insurance coverage for Missouri kids slightly improved after a shift in federal policy. had an estimated 95,000 uninsured children. That number decreased down to 86,000 in 2021, according to a report published by. Georgetown University. last week. Researchers...
Researchers Submit Patent Application, “ADJUDICATION & CLAIM SUBMISSION FOR SELECTIVELY REDEEMABLE BUNDLED HEALTHCARE SERVICES”, for Approval (USPTO 20220383377): Mdsave Shared Services Inc.
NewsRx journalists report that a patent application by the inventors Ketchel, III, Paul J. (. Mdsave Shared Services Inc. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Medical services are services provided to a medical patient. Some medical services may help improve or maintain a patient’s health, based on disease prevention, diagnosis, or treatment. The practice of medicine encompasses medical procedures performed for a patient, which may include both preventive care and treatment. Medical service providers include doctors, hospitals, and health insurers. A provider may offer medical services to patients by provisioning medical resources such as, for example, laboratory, imaging, treatment, or surgical facilities, to provide the services. Some medical services may require specially trained or licensed medical professionals. For example, a medical practice providing diagnosis and treatment for joint pain may provide medical services through the work of an orthopedic specialist. In some scenarios, patient access to a specialized professional or facility may be limited by cost, or availability. Some specialized medical professionals and related facilities may be scarce.
Kennedy: FEMA, explain to Louisianians the rising price of flood insurance
Daily Iberian, The (New Iberia, LA) 'The American people pay the salary of the people of FEMA , and my people and your people, Mr. President, deserve to know how their policies are being priced." Those were the words of Sen. (R-La.), on the Senate Floor, urged the. Federal Emergency...
New Managed Care Findings from Emory University Discussed (Association Between In-home Treatment and Engagement In Psychosocial Services Among Medicaid-enrolled Youth): Managed Care
-- Fresh data on Managed Care are presented in a new report. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “Prior studies have identified low rates of engagement in mental health (MH) services in clinic settings among children enrolled in Medicaid. Yet, little is known about whether the delivery of in-home MH treatment (in which the clinician travels to the child’s home) improves engagement for this population.”
DeSantis signs bill seeking to stabilize insurance market
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. signed a sweeping property insurance bill on Friday. How much and when it will work to stabilize the stormy market is another question. One of the key goals of the legislation is to keep the claims process from ending up being settled in...
Opinion: Rep. Cloud and GOP blocking health coverage progress
Health care is a major issue that has been virtually ignored by Cloud and his GOP compatriots. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Findings on Insurance Reported by Investigators at RAND Corporation (Patient Experience for Hispanic Older Adults Varies By Language Preference): Insurance
-- Researchers detail new data in Insurance. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “Hispanic people with Medicare report worse patient experiences than non-Hispanic White counterparts. However, little research examines how these disparities may vary by language preference (English/Spanish).”. Our news journalists obtained a quote...
Biden Administration Calls for Crackdown on Misleading Medicare Ads.
Byline: Cara Murez HealthDay Reporter. Medicare Advantage plans are private plans that offer versions of the U.S. governmentâ ™ s Medicare program with additional benefits, but some have been accused of deceptive marketing in television commercials, online ads and mailers, the Associated Press reported. Among the findings of an investigative report…
Patent Issued for System and method for scrubbing data to be shared between organizations (USPTO 11514190): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- A patent by the inventors Chittiprolu, Murali ( Normal, IL , US), Lewis, George Ross. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Organizations sometimes conduct joint actions, such as testing organizational products, services, or other solutions, which require an exchange of data and maintenance of common data that is sourced, updated, and used by both organizations. In such situations, it may be desirable for an organization to scrub its data of sensitive information prior to making it externally available, and to prevent the introduction of unscrubbed data into the organization. However, each organization involved in the joint action may have its own process for scrubbing its own data, and these processes may be incompatible to varying degrees. Further, some needs may require scrubbed data while other needs may require unscrubbed data. For example, a simulation operation may require one organization to provide another with unscrubbed data for a line of business being tested, a conversion operation may require the organization to provide a test environment with unscrubbed data for the line of business, and an integration operation may require the organization to provide the test environment with scrubbed data while still maintaining the integrity of the common data.”
FASB Improves Certain Transition Requirements In Long-Duration Insurance Guidance
The Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) today issued an Accounting Standards Update (ASU) that amends transition guidance in Accounting Standards Update No. 2018-12, Financial Services--Insurance (Topic 944): Targeted Improvements to the Accounting for Long-Duration Contracts (LDTI), for contracts that have been derecognized because of a sale or disposal of individual or a group of contracts or legal entities before the LDTI effective date.
Board Approves NCUA 2023-2024 Budget, Issues Proposed Rule on Financial Innovation
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) The National Credit Union Administration Board held its eleventh open meeting -- and fourth in person -- and final of 2022 and approved two items:. * The agency budget for 2023 and 2024; and. * A proposed rule on financial innovation that would amend the...
NATIONAL WESTERN LIFE GROUP, INC. FILES (8-K) Disclosing Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors;. Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers. Program") which include as participants various named executive officers. NWLGI. is the holding company for. National Western Life Insurance Company. ("NWLIC"). The Bonus Program and CMO Bonus Program are designed...
Thousands of Alabamians to lose Medicaid coverage as pandemic protections end
In Alabama, the number of people going without health insurance is expected to rise by about 61,000, up to an estimated 432,000 uninsured residents in total by June of 2024. The projections are part of a report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Urban Institute, which drew from data from the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services.
New York City has 25 days to settle retirees’ switch to privatized insurance, arbitrator rules
This article was published in partnership with New York Focus. An arbitrator's ruling Thursday cleared the way for. to switch over 250,000 retired city workers and their dependents to privatized health insurance plans. The move, a long-sought goal under both the Adams and de Blasio administrations, would take the retirees...
Guidelines for Appeals of Material Supervisory Determinations
RIN Number: "RIN 3064-ZA20" adopted revised Guidelines for Appeals of Material Supervisory Determinations (Guidelines). The revisions expand and clarify the role of the agency's Ombudsman, adding the Ombudsman to the Supervision Appeals Review Committee as a non-voting member, and require that materials considered by the Supervision Appeals Review Committee be shared with both parties to the appeal on a timely basis, subject to applicable legal limitations on disclosure. In addition, the revised Guidelines allow insured depository institutions to request a stay of a material supervisory determination while an appeal is pending.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
4K+
Followers
33K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0