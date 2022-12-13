Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
2023 Angus Herdsman of the Year candidates announced
While the life of a herdsman is one many dream about, the reality of the job is more physically and mentally challenging than most realize. To recognize those in the Angus family committed to ranching day in and day out, The American Angus Association® created the annual Herdsman of the Year Award. It honors Angus enthusiasts who dedicate themselves to the management, decision making and improvement of a specific herd.
Judge Rules Against OTA In Open Meetings Case
A ruling regarding open meetings Thursday has gone against the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has always endeavored to conduct its statutory mission to construct, operate, repair and maintain turnpike projects in an open and transparent manner. We respect the Court’s decision and will go about bringing new items of business, to correct what the Court found to be deficient, for the Authority Board’s consideration.
