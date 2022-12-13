ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Jones Reappointed to City Council After Lamar Withdraws

After an impassioned speech Brandon Lamar withdrew his name from the District 3 appointment process on Thursday night. “I am withdrawing my name from this application process and I will see you in 2024,” Lamar said. The withdrawal cleared the way for Justin Jones to return to the City...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Rent Control Lawsuit: What the Apartment Association Said on Friday

The California Apartment Association today filed a lawsuit alleging that the Pasadena rent control initiative adopted in the November election is invalid. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, comes just days after the Pasadena City Council certified the election results, situating Measure H to take effect as soon as Thursday, Dec. 22. CAA also intends to seek a preliminary injunction to prevent the measure from being fully implemented while the lawsuit is considered by the court.
PASADENA, CA
californiaglobe.com

A Division In The 14th District Over Kevin De Leon and the Recall Petition

The Los Angeles 14th City Council District is a very split district. It encompasses the wealthy and gentrifying Eagle Rock, the poor and homeless-bound Skid Row, and the epicenter of Latinos in LA, Boyle Heights, going quickly from suburb to downtown LA. It’s a highly diverse district too. While Latinos have the biggest chunk of the population, there are also strong white, Asian, and black percentages in the district.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

SoCal Gas’ Request to Track Costs for Green Pipeline System Approved

The California Public Utilities Commission has approved Southern California Gas Company’s request to track costs for advancing the first phase of Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region including Pasadena, it was announced Friday. As planned,...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

PEF Awards $200,000 in Grants to PUSD Educators

Pasadena Unified (PUSD) teachers and principals received $200,000 in grants thanks to the Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF), College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, and Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association at this year’s PEF Teacher Grants Celebration & Parade. The grants, awarded yearly, benefit thousands of students in the public schools of Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.
PASADENA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Welcomes ‘Expanded’ New Year’s Day Celebration, Focuses on Safety

Safety was the theme Thursday morning at City Hall as a host of local leaders— Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson, Fire Chief Chad Augustin, Tournament of Roses Executive Director David Eads and Rose Bowl Stadium CEO Jens Weiden—held a press conference to provide updates on safety preparations, road closures, overnight camping and safety measures for attendees of the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.
PASADENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton settles lawsuit over releasing salary records

COMPTON, Calif. – The city of Compton has reached a settlement over its failure to release employee salary records in a timely manner. Compton officials refused to release transparency data detailing the names and salaries of employees, as required by law, for nearly a year. A suit was filed against the city on November 18th. The settlement, reached on December 15th, requires Compton officials to turn over the data originally requested, which they have now done.
COMPTON, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Health Department Asks Residents to Mask and Get Boosted

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Health Department health officer orders have been revised to strongly recommend masking for everyone ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor workplaces, indoor public spaces, and public transit. By News Desk. The health officer orders establish threshold criteria that would...
PASADENA, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency

It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena

Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
PASADENA, CA

