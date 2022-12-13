Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
California Apartment Association Files Injunction Against Pasadena Rent Control Measure H
Pasadena Now has learned that the California Apartments Association has filed an injunction that could block the implementation of a local rent control measure that passed last month. Measure H would establish a rent control board and force local landlords to roll back rents to the amount tenants paid in...
pasadenanow.com
Jones Reappointed to City Council After Lamar Withdraws
After an impassioned speech Brandon Lamar withdrew his name from the District 3 appointment process on Thursday night. “I am withdrawing my name from this application process and I will see you in 2024,” Lamar said. The withdrawal cleared the way for Justin Jones to return to the City...
pasadenanow.com
Rent Control Lawsuit: What the Apartment Association Said on Friday
The California Apartment Association today filed a lawsuit alleging that the Pasadena rent control initiative adopted in the November election is invalid. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, comes just days after the Pasadena City Council certified the election results, situating Measure H to take effect as soon as Thursday, Dec. 22. CAA also intends to seek a preliminary injunction to prevent the measure from being fully implemented while the lawsuit is considered by the court.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
pasadenanow.com
City Council Will Appoint District 3 Councilmember in Special Meeting Thursday
Supporters for Justin Jones and Brandon Lamar are lining up and endorsing their favorite ahead of Thursday’s special Council meeting to appoint District 3’s new representative. Jones and former District 3 Candidate Brandon Lamar are vying for the seat. Although Jones was chosen by the City Council in...
californiaglobe.com
A Division In The 14th District Over Kevin De Leon and the Recall Petition
The Los Angeles 14th City Council District is a very split district. It encompasses the wealthy and gentrifying Eagle Rock, the poor and homeless-bound Skid Row, and the epicenter of Latinos in LA, Boyle Heights, going quickly from suburb to downtown LA. It’s a highly diverse district too. While Latinos have the biggest chunk of the population, there are also strong white, Asian, and black percentages in the district.
pasadenanow.com
Nonprofit Leader Focuses on Need for More Affordable Housing Facilities in Pasadena to House Teachers, Students
During the Human Services Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Dr. Anthony Manousos Co-Founder of Making Housing and Community Happen (MHCH) zeroed in on the need for more affordable housing facilities in Pasadena that will house school teachers, staff and students. In July, 2022, the City Council approved rezoning religious...
Eagle Rock residents want city to remove homeless individuals living in RVs parked near schools
Students in Eagle Rock are noticing more and more homeless individuals near schools, with many living inside RVs permanently parked on nearby streets. Area residents say it's time for city leaders to take action.
foxla.com
Homeless Crisis: Report shows only a third of rooms at Cecil Hotel are occupied
LOS ANGELES - On her first day in office as mayor, Karen Bass declared homelessness a state of emergency in Los Angeles. Now less than a week into her term, concerns are growing over how a hotel for the unhoused is being used. In December 2021, the infamous Cecil Hotel...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Public Health Officer Updates Health Orders to “Strongly Recommend” Indoor Masking
Pasadena Public Health Department health officer orders were escalated Thursday to “strongly recommend” masking for everyone ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public spaces, indoor workplaces, and on public transit. Indoor masking continues to be required in all healthcare settings. In addition to...
pasadenanow.com
SoCal Gas’ Request to Track Costs for Green Pipeline System Approved
The California Public Utilities Commission has approved Southern California Gas Company’s request to track costs for advancing the first phase of Angeles Link, a proposed green hydrogen pipeline system that could deliver clean, reliable, renewable energy to the Los Angeles region including Pasadena, it was announced Friday. As planned,...
pasadenanow.com
PEF Awards $200,000 in Grants to PUSD Educators
Pasadena Unified (PUSD) teachers and principals received $200,000 in grants thanks to the Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF), College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, and Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association at this year’s PEF Teacher Grants Celebration & Parade. The grants, awarded yearly, benefit thousands of students in the public schools of Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.
Antelope Valley Press
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Welcomes ‘Expanded’ New Year’s Day Celebration, Focuses on Safety
Safety was the theme Thursday morning at City Hall as a host of local leaders— Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson, Fire Chief Chad Augustin, Tournament of Roses Executive Director David Eads and Rose Bowl Stadium CEO Jens Weiden—held a press conference to provide updates on safety preparations, road closures, overnight camping and safety measures for attendees of the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.
2urbangirls.com
Compton settles lawsuit over releasing salary records
COMPTON, Calif. – The city of Compton has reached a settlement over its failure to release employee salary records in a timely manner. Compton officials refused to release transparency data detailing the names and salaries of employees, as required by law, for nearly a year. A suit was filed against the city on November 18th. The settlement, reached on December 15th, requires Compton officials to turn over the data originally requested, which they have now done.
Former L.A. Councilman Bonin rips de Leon for bringing up son in racist audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in the leaked 2021 conversation between council members and a top labor official, offered a blunt description of Councilman Kevin de León’s participation in the discussion
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Health Department Asks Residents to Mask and Get Boosted
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Health Department health officer orders have been revised to strongly recommend masking for everyone ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor workplaces, indoor public spaces, and public transit. By News Desk. The health officer orders establish threshold criteria that would...
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass' first act as mayor: A homeless state of emergency
It was the Oscars of Los Angeles politics. Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was there and so was Vice President Kamala Harris, who swore in the city's first woman and the second Black person to be elected mayor in the City of Angels. "Inside the Issues: The Podcast" hosts...
theregistrysocal.com
Hill Street Realty Pays $38MM for 86-Unit Apartment Community in Pasadena
Los Angeles-based Hill Street Realty is expanding its holdings across the greater area with the recent acquisition of an 86-unit apartment building in Pasadena. The property was sold for $38 million, or approximately $441,860 per unit, in a deal that closed on Nov. 15. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America was the seller in the transaction, according to public records.
Housing In LA Is Expensive. Here Are Resources If You Need Help
Section 8 lottery winners could wait years for assistance, but there are resources for folks.
