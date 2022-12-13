Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
City Council Will Appoint District 3 Councilmember in Special Meeting Thursday
Supporters for Justin Jones and Brandon Lamar are lining up and endorsing their favorite ahead of Thursday’s special Council meeting to appoint District 3’s new representative. Jones and former District 3 Candidate Brandon Lamar are vying for the seat. Although Jones was chosen by the City Council in...
pasadenanow.com
California Apartment Association Files Injunction Against Pasadena Rent Control Measure H
Pasadena Now has learned that the California Apartments Association has filed an injunction that could block the implementation of a local rent control measure that passed last month. Measure H would establish a rent control board and force local landlords to roll back rents to the amount tenants paid in...
pasadenanow.com
Newly Elected PUSD Board of Education Members’ Swearing in Ceremony
Celebrating the newly elected Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education members. From left to right Dr. Yarma Velasquez (District 7), Kimberly Kenne (District 1) reelected and Board of Education Vice President, Michelle Richardson Bailey (District 3) reelected and new Board of Education Presdent, and Patrice Marshall McKenzie (District 5). In center the Honorable Judge Tara Newman, who conducted the Swearing In Ceremony. Congratulations to all! PUSD thanks everyone for their service.
pasadenanow.com
Rent Control Lawsuit: What the Apartment Association Said on Friday
The California Apartment Association today filed a lawsuit alleging that the Pasadena rent control initiative adopted in the November election is invalid. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, comes just days after the Pasadena City Council certified the election results, situating Measure H to take effect as soon as Thursday, Dec. 22. CAA also intends to seek a preliminary injunction to prevent the measure from being fully implemented while the lawsuit is considered by the court.
pasadenanow.com
Nonprofit Leader Focuses on Need for More Affordable Housing Facilities in Pasadena to House Teachers, Students
During the Human Services Commission meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Dr. Anthony Manousos Co-Founder of Making Housing and Community Happen (MHCH) zeroed in on the need for more affordable housing facilities in Pasadena that will house school teachers, staff and students. In July, 2022, the City Council approved rezoning religious...
coloradoboulevard.net
Michelle Richardson Bailey Elected President of Pasadena Unified School Board
PASADENA – ColoradoBouolevard.net:. At its annual organizational meeting on December 12, 2022, the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Education elected Michelle Richardson Bailey as its president for 2023. Kimberly Kenne was selected vice president and Jennifer Hall Lee was named clerk. Board officers serve one-year terms. By...
NBC Los Angeles
CSUDH Has All the Bragging Rights, It Has 5 Graduates Who Are Current LA County Mayors
In LA County there are several big name and world-class universities but there's only one university that can boast about graduating five sitting LA County mayors. "This school produces a lot of, you know, greatness," said Johnathan Kaufman, a Cal State University of Dominguez Hills student. From Dominguez Hills to...
City Council votes to open winter shelter at Community Hospital
After being delayed while the city worked to secure a site, the winter shelter is set to open this week to help protect homeless residents from cold weather. The post City Council votes to open winter shelter at Community Hospital appeared first on Long Beach Post.
pasadenanow.com
PEF Awards $200,000 in Grants to PUSD Educators
Pasadena Unified (PUSD) teachers and principals received $200,000 in grants thanks to the Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF), College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, and Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association at this year’s PEF Teacher Grants Celebration & Parade. The grants, awarded yearly, benefit thousands of students in the public schools of Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.
theavtimes.com
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Welcomes ‘Expanded’ New Year’s Day Celebration, Focuses on Safety
Safety was the theme Thursday morning at City Hall as a host of local leaders— Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson, Fire Chief Chad Augustin, Tournament of Roses Executive Director David Eads and Rose Bowl Stadium CEO Jens Weiden—held a press conference to provide updates on safety preparations, road closures, overnight camping and safety measures for attendees of the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.
KTLA.com
Outgoing Culver City Council approves $25 minimum wage for health care workers, incoming council immediately repeals
A victory for advocates of an increased minimum wage for health care workers in Culver City was short-lived after a new incoming council immediately revoked a resolution hours after it had passed. On Monday, the outgoing Culver City council voted in favor to raise the minimum wage of health care...
Kevin de León Casts Shadow Over LA City Council as Winter Recess Begins
The Los Angeles City Council began its winter recess Wednesday after two tumultuous meetings, with all signs pointing to continued uncertainty in the chamber when it reconvenes during the second week of January over the presence of embattled Councilman Kevin de León.
Former L.A. Councilman Bonin rips de Leon for bringing up son in racist audio
Former City Councilman Mike Bonin, whose son was the target of racist comments in the leaked 2021 conversation between council members and a top labor official, offered a blunt description of Councilman Kevin de León’s participation in the discussion
Eagle Rock residents want city to remove homeless individuals living in RVs parked near schools
Students in Eagle Rock are noticing more and more homeless individuals near schools, with many living inside RVs permanently parked on nearby streets. Area residents say it's time for city leaders to take action.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Public Health Officer Updates Health Orders to “Strongly Recommend” Indoor Masking
Pasadena Public Health Department health officer orders were escalated Thursday to “strongly recommend” masking for everyone ages 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, in indoor public spaces, indoor workplaces, and on public transit. Indoor masking continues to be required in all healthcare settings. In addition to...
Bakersfield Channel
Los Angeles City Council meeting erupts in chaos as protestors call for Kevin de Leon to resign
LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Chaos erupted during a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 13th. Shouts from the audience prompted delays and several people were removed. People attending the meeting were chanting "arrest KDL" and "KDL is anti-black, we don't want you coming back." That is in reference to embattled council member Kevin de Leon, who has continued to dismiss calls for his resignation.
pasadenanow.com
‘Operation Polar Wind’ Delivers Early Christmas to Huntington Health Pediatric Patients
The holidays arrived out of the eastern skies into Pasadena on Wednesday morning as the Pasadena Police Department’s Air Operations and Huntington Health (formerly, Huntington Hospital) teamed up for their annual “Operation Polar Wind” event Wednesday morning. “Santa Claus” stepped out of the blue police helicopter onto...
foxla.com
Homeless Crisis: Report shows only a third of rooms at Cecil Hotel are occupied
LOS ANGELES - On her first day in office as mayor, Karen Bass declared homelessness a state of emergency in Los Angeles. Now less than a week into her term, concerns are growing over how a hotel for the unhoused is being used. In December 2021, the infamous Cecil Hotel...
Antelope Valley Press
Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming
LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
