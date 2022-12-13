ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pasadenanow.com

Newly Elected PUSD Board of Education Members’ Swearing in Ceremony

Celebrating the newly elected Pasadena Unified School District Board of Education members. From left to right Dr. Yarma Velasquez (District 7), Kimberly Kenne (District 1) reelected and Board of Education Vice President, Michelle Richardson Bailey (District 3) reelected and new Board of Education Presdent, and Patrice Marshall McKenzie (District 5). In center the Honorable Judge Tara Newman, who conducted the Swearing In Ceremony. Congratulations to all! PUSD thanks everyone for their service.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Rent Control Lawsuit: What the Apartment Association Said on Friday

The California Apartment Association today filed a lawsuit alleging that the Pasadena rent control initiative adopted in the November election is invalid. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, comes just days after the Pasadena City Council certified the election results, situating Measure H to take effect as soon as Thursday, Dec. 22. CAA also intends to seek a preliminary injunction to prevent the measure from being fully implemented while the lawsuit is considered by the court.
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Michelle Richardson Bailey Elected President of Pasadena Unified School Board

PASADENA – ColoradoBouolevard.net:. At its annual organizational meeting on December 12, 2022, the Pasadena Unified School District (PUSD) Board of Education elected Michelle Richardson Bailey as its president for 2023. Kimberly Kenne was selected vice president and Jennifer Hall Lee was named clerk. Board officers serve one-year terms. By...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

PEF Awards $200,000 in Grants to PUSD Educators

Pasadena Unified (PUSD) teachers and principals received $200,000 in grants thanks to the Pasadena Educational Foundation (PEF), College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation, and Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association at this year’s PEF Teacher Grants Celebration & Parade. The grants, awarded yearly, benefit thousands of students in the public schools of Altadena, Pasadena, and Sierra Madre.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Welcomes ‘Expanded’ New Year’s Day Celebration, Focuses on Safety

Safety was the theme Thursday morning at City Hall as a host of local leaders— Interim Police Chief Jason Clawson, Fire Chief Chad Augustin, Tournament of Roses Executive Director David Eads and Rose Bowl Stadium CEO Jens Weiden—held a press conference to provide updates on safety preparations, road closures, overnight camping and safety measures for attendees of the 2023 Rose Parade and Rose Bowl Game.
PASADENA, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Los Angeles City Council meeting erupts in chaos as protestors call for Kevin de Leon to resign

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — Chaos erupted during a Los Angeles City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 13th. Shouts from the audience prompted delays and several people were removed. People attending the meeting were chanting "arrest KDL" and "KDL is anti-black, we don't want you coming back." That is in reference to embattled council member Kevin de Leon, who has continued to dismiss calls for his resignation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Parris: Homeless ‘invasion’ is coming

LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted to declare a state of emergency to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the City of Los Angeles. The City Council’s action came one day after new Los Angeles...
LANCASTER, CA

