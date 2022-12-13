The California Apartment Association today filed a lawsuit alleging that the Pasadena rent control initiative adopted in the November election is invalid. The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, comes just days after the Pasadena City Council certified the election results, situating Measure H to take effect as soon as Thursday, Dec. 22. CAA also intends to seek a preliminary injunction to prevent the measure from being fully implemented while the lawsuit is considered by the court.

PASADENA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO