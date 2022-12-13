Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 3-4 Independents: Stoughton/Brockton Looks To Build; Darmouth Has New Coach

AUDACY's Sports Radio WEEI-F/BOSTON is making some programming changes. CHRISTIAN FAURIA will move from afternoons to host the station’s midday show alongside ANDY GRESH, weekdays from 10a to 2p (ET). Current midday show co-host RICH KEEFE will transition to host nights from 6p to 10p (ET) and serve as pregame host for RED SOX Baseball broadcasts. And LOU MERLONI is departing his role as afternoon host. He will join the station’s flagship coverage of the BOSTON RED SOX, calling at least 60 regular season and 10 spring training games in the broadcast booth, and joining the station’s offseason talk-show programming. MERLONI will serve as WEEI’s RED SOX insider and make regular appearances on the station programming as team news breaks. All moves are effective JANUARY 3rd, 2023.

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO