Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 3-4 Independents: Stoughton/Brockton Looks To Build; Darmouth Has New Coach

The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
allaccess.com
WEEI-F/Boston Moves Christian Fauria To Middays, Rich Keefe To Nights; Lou Merloni Joins Red Sox Coverage Team
AUDACY's Sports Radio WEEI-F/BOSTON is making some programming changes. CHRISTIAN FAURIA will move from afternoons to host the station’s midday show alongside ANDY GRESH, weekdays from 10a to 2p (ET). Current midday show co-host RICH KEEFE will transition to host nights from 6p to 10p (ET) and serve as pregame host for RED SOX Baseball broadcasts. And LOU MERLONI is departing his role as afternoon host. He will join the station’s flagship coverage of the BOSTON RED SOX, calling at least 60 regular season and 10 spring training games in the broadcast booth, and joining the station’s offseason talk-show programming. MERLONI will serve as WEEI’s RED SOX insider and make regular appearances on the station programming as team news breaks. All moves are effective JANUARY 3rd, 2023.
Mayor Wu Announces Two-Day Hockey Fan Festival on City Hall Plaza
Family-friendly festivities to precede 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park. BOSTON – Thursday, December 15, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu announced the National Hockey League (NHL®) will hold NHL Winter Classic Plaza™, a two-day free, non-ticketed fan festival on December 30th and December 31st on the newly reopened City Hall Plaza. City Hall Plaza will host interactive hockey-themed activities, including appearances by Boston Bruins alumni. NHL Winter Classic Plaza™ builds up to the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic®, an outdoor regular season hockey game that this year will be at Fenway Park on January 2nd, 2023.
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
Boston police locate 15-year-old girl last seen playing in basketball game
BOSTON — Boston police have cancelled the missing person alert for the 15-year-old girl who was last seen playing in a basketball game on Wednesday night. Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, of Roxbury, was not seen since she appeared in a game at the Community Academy of Science and Health at 11 Charles Street in the Fields Corner area of Dorchester around 6 p.m., according to the Boston Police Department.
territorysupply.com
8 Unique Places to Stay Near Boston When You Need to Get Away
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. These unique places to stay near Boston are a worthy addition to any New England bucket list. Boston is a unique destination with plenty to offer...
Boston Globe
The place Boston’s Olympic stadium was supposed to go could soon be a railyard
The MBTA board OK’d the purchase of a 24-acre site south of downtown that has long been eyed for development. The industrial area known as Widett Circle essentially remained hidden in plain sight for decades, a nondescript string of low-slung buildings hard by the Southeast Expressway where hundreds of workers toiled away to prepare foods that fed the city.
insideradio.com
It’s Official: WEEI Will Begin 2023 With A Revamped Airstaff.
Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) has made the official announcement about a series of airstaff changes at the market’s legacy sports talker. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon co-host Christian Fauria will move to middays, joining Andy Gresh. Rich Keefe, who is currently paired with Gresh in middays, will migrate to nights, which are currently hosted by Mike Mutnansky who announced his impending exit on Twitter. Keefe will also serve as pregame host for Boston Red Sox baseball broadcasts, for which WEEI is the flagship station.
whdh.com
Weymouth man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
BOSTON (WHDH) - Weymouth’s Edward Garrity scored a $1 million prize after playing the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Garrity opted for a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes), telling lottery officials he has plans to use some of the cash to buy a truck.
The top industries and employers in the Boston area
Learn about the biggest industries and employers in the Boston metro area with this guide to local business.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay
MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
Boston Globe
Mary Chung Restaurant will permanently close at the end of 2022
The owner, who is in her 80s, is retiring. A Chinese restaurant that has become an institution in Cambridge will close at the end of this year. Mary Chung Restaurant in Central Square will serve its final meals on Dec. 31, according to manager Tom Chung. The eatery has been in business for 40 years. Tom Chung confirmed the reason for the closure: The owner, his mother Mary Chung, is retiring. She is in her 80s.
vanyaland.com
Boston Music Awards 2022: Here are the winners from Big Night Live
The annual Boston Music Awards went down this evening at its new home of Big Night Live in North Station, with the city’s tidal wave of a hip-hop scene taking center stage. Weaved in around a string of animated live performances — kei, Alisa Amador, STEFAN THEV, GA-20, Salem Wolves, The Q-Tip Bandits, and Aaron & The Lord all impressed — and a heavy contingent of networking, socializing, and photo-taking, plenty of vinyl was handed out across 41 categories.
New developments look to bridge areas on either side of Mass. Pike
For the first time in decades, major air rights projects are underway in Boston. Back Bay and Fenway are two of Boston’s most vibrant, heavily trafficked neighborhoods. But for years, traveling between the two has not been easy for those on foot. Now, a series of developments are in...
Here are some of the most extravagant Christmas lights displays in Massachusetts
With the holiday season in full swing, we asked Boston 25 viewers to share photos of Christmas lights displays in their neighborhood. Viewers from Walpole, Somerville, Mattapoisett, Shirley, Lowell, Jamaica Plain, Acushnet, Marshfield, Lunenburg, Belmont, Topsfield, New Hampshire, and many other communities in between submitted photos and videos of their own homes, as well as homes in their neighborhood.
msonewsports.com
Wednesday, 12/14 – Salem Mayor Driscoll to Step Down 1/4 – Moulton Urges Support for Ukraine – Lynn Passes Affordable Housing Requirement
Weather – National Weather Service – Winds will be quite gusty starting tonight and continuing through the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs today 30s. BOOOMM … #thundersnow at Chatham early this Wednesday morning from 3:32 to 3:37 am! These scattered snow showers & squalls formed along the leading edge of a strong cold front. Behind the front, windy & much colder with wind chills in the single digits & teens.
whdh.com
Service temporarily suspended after elderly driver drives down Green Line tracks
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials say service on a stretch of the Green Line was suspended Wednesday after an 88-year-old Florida resident “somehow drove a significant portion down the tracks.”. The driver drove down the tracks between Elliot and Newton Highland MBTA stations. Green Line service had to be...
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
Eater
A Hyde Park Bakery Supplied Coffee Cake to the Royals During Their Boston Visit
During a radio appearance on GBH this week, Mayor Michelle Wu disclosed that the city snagged coffee cake from Hyde Park bakery My Grandma’s of New England to serve to the royals while they were in town earlier this month. The Boston Globe reports that the bakery donated three cakes for Wu to have on hand while welcoming Prince William and Kate: granny smith apple, a “Red, White, and Blue Patriot” cake with cranberries and blueberries, and the bakery’s most popular flavor, cinnamon walnut. Owner Bob Katz tells the Globe that he sent over two more cakes, chocolate and pineapple coconut, for the royals to bring home to the kids.
Stoughton murder victim was “working hard to turn her life around,” says her friend
STOUGHTON, Mass. — A friend of the Stoughton murder victim shared photos and memories of 40-year-old Amber Buckner with Boston 25 News. Jessica Ferris says she was stunned when she learned Wednesday that Bruckner died in such a tragic way. “No, I was told she was murdered. And then...
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of the approaching snow and rain storm
National Weather Service: ‘Greatest uncertainty with respect to rain/snow is over the transition zones from lower to higher elevations (Worcester Hills/Berkshires)’
