Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin
They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
Eater
Gordon Ramsay’s New Fish and Chips Restaurant Is Its Own Kitchen Nightmare
Gordon Ramsay’s track record on keeping restaurants open in New York City isn’t good. The Scottish celebrity chef whose TV appearances can involve “fixing” restaurants amid a sea of profanity opened Gordon Ramsay at The London on West 54th Street in 2007. It went on to gain and then lose two Michelin stars amid reports of inconsistent food and service, closing in 2013 after having been sold as a result of financial difficulties. Its more casual companion, Maze, managed to stay open till 2013. Still, one can’t help but wonder if Ramsay couldn’t have saved both if he’d made them the subject of one of his foul-mouthed Kitchen Nightmares makeovers.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
Eater
Trill Burgers Has Found a Permanent Home in Montrose
At long last, Bun B’s famed smash burger pop-up, Trill Burgers, has found a permanent home. The Houston icon and legendary Third Coast rapper made his wildly popular smash burger concept available to the masses by way of sporadic pop-ups since launching in 2021, but will soon open the doors to his first brick-and-mortar location in Montrose in early 2023.
Eater
Shocking No One, Portland’s Experiment With Ghost Kitchens Was Kind of a Hot Mess
At the beginning of the pandemic, when dining rooms shuttered per state mandate, a company that managed parking lots positioned itself for success. Reef Technology, based in Florida, had started tip-toeing into the food industry via something akin to food carts: trailers parked in lots that housed kitchens. Instead of serving walk-up customers, however, these restaurants existed only virtually as brands listed on third-party apps like DoorDash and Uber Eats. That way, these trailers could house several concepts at once — one trailer could shape-shift from wing shack to noodle bar to bakery, handing off meals to delivery drivers. Over time, Reef nabbed deals with chefs and celebrities, banking off their brand recognition: David Chang, Rachael Ray, even DJ Khaled had virtual restaurants through Reef, set up in cities around the country. These brands are not labeled as ghost kitchens on apps.
Eater
The Original Pig Beach Restaurant Is Cooked
The original location of the barbecue spot Pig Beach, known for its group-friendly outdoor setup, is shutting down. The team announced the closure on Instagram yesterday, stating that the final day of service at 480 Union Street is December 30. The Gowanus location, which first opened in 2015, is survived by a Pig Beach in Queens, as well as one in Palm Beach; a Pig Beach in Louisville is already underway. Meanwhile, the team stated in the post that they will search for a new location in Brooklyn. “If you’re a fan of Carolina pulled pork, this is one of the few places in town that does it well,” Eater critic Robert Sietsema wrote during its second summer in operation, also remarking on its rare, sprawling outdoor seating.
Eater
Old Montreal Just Got a ‘Blade Runner’ Remake in Cyberpunk Ramen Bar Neo Tokyo
Google has officially moved into Old Montreal’s renovated heritage building 425 Viger West, and on Wednesday, December 14, the tech giant will begin to share its address with a new, cyberpunk-inspired noodle bar, Neo Tokyo. After experiencing a slew of delays ranging from pandemic work stoppages to slowed construction...
Eater
A Slice of Argentina’s Cocktail Culture Arrives in LA With Negronis and Sushi Galore
As Los Angeles’s restaurant culture continues to grow, it’s just a matter of time before more global influences begin to percolate into its busy dining scene. Other than empanada destinations and some very good steakhouses, Argentina’s food and drink culture hasn’t made a deep impact here (at least until now) with the opening of Negroni, an international chain of cocktail and sushi lounges. Negroni’s second U.S. location — the first is in Miami— opened this week from owner Pablo Sartori and partners David and Frank Stork in the former A.O.C. and Gusto space on West Third Street with an expansive two-floor lounge. The restaurant group already operates 20 locations across Latin America and hopes to make a mark on the West Coast with more outlets in other major cities.
Eater
Where to Eat Christmas Dinner in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition
During the holidays, sometimes it’s just easier to set up a dinner at a restaurant than trying to cook for a crowd at home. In Los Angeles, there are many places serving holiday meals for families and friends this time of year, and the prospect of a full-service night out with well-shaken cocktails and superb wines (to go along with all that good food) helps some of that requisite stress melt away. When it comes to Christmas, plenty of restaurants offer something special in the way of set menus and one-off dishes to get into the season. Here now, a peek at just a few of the many places to check out in Los Angeles on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day. Be sure to check each listing and book tables as early as possible, as these meals tend to get filled quickly.
Eater
Top Chef’s Jackson Kalb Brings Meatballs and Pasta to the Hollywood Walk of Fame
One of Hollywood’s most recognizable spaces is getting a saucy new tenant, as none other than Top Chef alum Jackson Kalb is taking over the ground-floor restaurant that used to belong to Cleo on Vine. The jewel box Hollywood hangout spent years as a hotspot for locals and out-of-towners alike, and now Kalb is promising to debut an upscale casual Italian-American restaurant inside next year, named Jemma.
Eater
Call Your Mother’s Cute New Peanut Butter Brand Uses a World Cup Country’s Nuts
Andrew Dana and Daniella Moreira, the co-owners of hit bagel brand Call Your Mother Deli, have another trick up their sleeve. Meet One Trick Pony, their new line of vegan peanut butter made with nuts from Moreira’s native Argentina. After taste testing different types of peanut butter on trips to the World Cup-competing country—which included their 2021 wedding in Córdoba—the culinary couple got the idea to shake up the mass-produced world of “Jiffs and Skippys” with a recipe free of additives like sugar or palm oil. Each tub ($8) is made with roasted Argentinian peanuts and a dash of Patagonian sea salt. One Trick Pony is available online and on shelves at all seven Call Your Mother locations around the DMV. The butter also joins CYM’s menu, slathered across select select sandwiches and baked goods. Varieties include Silky Smooth, Kinda Crunchy, and Unsalted for dogs—including the owners’ furry baby Reuben.
Eater
Take a Big Bite Out of ‘Latin-ish’ Dishes at El Carlos Elegante
CWalking into El Carlos Elegante in the Design District is a treat for the senses. The eye-grabbing decor is truly like nothing else in the city — certainly not like any of the Mexican or Tex-Mex offerings. The story is, that it’s designed to be like a house passed down through several generations, with layers of old and new sitting next to and on top of each other. And the menu incorporates that family-style spirit also: order a bunch of dishes from across the five sections on it and prepare to share.
Eater
An Acclaimed Puerto Rican Chef Will Run a New Massive Austin Restaurant With Tostones and Caviar
A massive new restaurant is coming to downtown Austin in 2023, taking over what had been the sprawling Boiler Nine Bar + Grill. Ember Kitchen & Subterra Agave Bar will open at 800 West Cesar Chavez Street, Suite PP110 in the Seaholm Power Plant development starting in January 2023. Executive...
Eater
Lettuce Entertain You’s New Japanese Restaurant Will Have Two Gorgeous Riverfront Terraces
Even before the pandemic, some worried that Chicago’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, was abandoning upscale to focus on more casual concepts. The company closed Tru in 2017, when “fast casual” and “quick serve” were buzzwords in increasing usage within the restaurant world.
Eater
Meet the Bad-Ass Asian American Bakers Reshaping LA’s Desserts Scene
A new wave of small-production bakers working out of home, commercial, and ghost kitchens throughout Southern California are playing with Asian flavors in their desserts — and the results are fantastic, with dishes as diverse as cheesecake baos flavored with White Rabbit candy, Rice Krispies treats punctuated with mochi and black sesame, and pandan mochi egg tarts. From home cooks to French-trained pastry chefs, these new-school Los Angeles bakers are taking their favorite ingredients from their Indonesian, Vietnamese, Chinese, and Korean backgrounds and melding them with familiar desserts.
Eater
What Is a Coastal Italian Restaurant Anyway?
When it comes to Italian food, red sauce continues to hold strong. There seems to be no stopping Major Food Group’s insistence that there be a chicken parm in every port, and the biggest names are even ensuring that the red-sauce joint is jarred and sold at the grocery store. But amid that scene, a new trend emerged in 2022, attempting to evoke more of a luxury vacation than a seat at Nonna’s (or Rao’s) table. This is Coastal Italian. And it means whatever you want it to mean.
Eater
The Best Things to Eat and Drink on New Year’s Eve in San Francisco
Depending on how 2022 went for you, perhaps you can’t wait to put this year in the rearview mirror or maybe you want to take a moment to celebrate your achievements. Whichever side you land on, San Francisco is more than willing to give you a chance to tie one on this New Year’s Eve. There are many excellent meals to be eaten, drinks to be had, and Champagne to be toasted at midnight.
Eater
In 2022, Mushrooms Cured What Ailed Us
This year, one could hardly throw a canister of organic reishi capsules without hitting a bottle of vitamins or fizzy canned beverage touting the health benefits of mushrooms. To be clear, I’m mostly not talking about psilocybin, the “magic” mushroom known for sending people on trippy journeys into their psyche, though it was a big year for that too. I’m also not talking about the maitakes, chicken of the woods, and king oyster mushrooms that dominated restaurant menus as more people across the country considered going vegetarian. Nope, I’m talking about “functional” mushrooms, including reishi, lion’s mane, and cordyceps, all of which are legal for consumption in the United States.
