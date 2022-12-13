Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Jerry Jones Says Odell Beckham Jr.’s ‘Going to Join’ Cowboys
At long last, Odell Beckham Jr. appears close to signing with a team. According to owner Jerry Jones, there’s a “good chance” the free agent receiver is going to become the newest member of the Cowboys. “Odell’s going to join us,” Jones told Jarrett Bell of USA...
Clayton News Daily
Russell Wilson Out for Broncos vs. Cardinals Sunday
Russell Wilson is officially out for Sunday’s Broncos game against the Cardinals. The quarterback left last week’s game against the Chiefs with a concussion. During a Friday press conference, coach Nathaniel Hackett said that Wilson passed the concussion protocol, but that the team made the decision to give him an extra week off after the injury.
Clayton News Daily
Drew Brees Says He Has No Interest in Becoming Head Coach
Purdue hired Drew Brees as an interim assistant coach to help the team in its upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against LSU. However, the former NFL quarterback and Purdue alum made it clear that his dive into the coaching world is only temporary. Brees told WWL radio in New Orleans that his coaching gig is not permanent and that he has no interest in being a coach in the future.
Clayton News Daily
USC’s Williams Names Most Exciting Call He Received After Winning Heisman
After USC quarterback Caleb Williams won the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, he received tons of congratulatory calls and texts. He was asked on Thursday who the most surprising person he heard from was, and after thinking about it for a minute, Williams had an answer: Super Bowl-winning quarterback Kurt Warner.
Clayton News Daily
Alabama’s Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Set to Play in Sugar Bowl, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. After missing out on this year’s College Football Playoff, No. 5 Alabama will finish the season playing against No. 9 Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl. And, according to the latest news, the Crimson Tide expect to be at full strength for the contest.
Popculture
Drew Brees Lands Job as College Football Coach
Drew Brees is heading back to college football. On Thursday, the Purdue Boilermakers football team announced that the Super Bowl champion quarterback will serve as an assistant coach as the team prepares for and play in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 2. Brees was hired as a countable assistant coach per NCAA guidelines and will have the ability to work on-field with student-athletes as well as participate in recruiting activities.
Clayton News Daily
Former Cardinals OL Coach Denies Groping Allegations
Last month the Cardinals fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler after their game in Mexico City after Mexican authorities told the team he’d groped a woman the night before the game, according to ESPN. The team sent Kugler back to Arizona and announced the firing Tuesday but declined to explain the reasoning for the decision.
Clayton News Daily
Report: Texas, Oklahoma in Talks to Leave for SEC Early
The Big 12’s grant of rights originally was expected to keep Texas and Oklahoma in the league until 2025, when they are set to leave for the SEC. However, according to new reports, there is real momentum towards the two sides reaching an agreement that would see the two schools departing the conference a year early.
