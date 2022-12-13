Read full article on original website
KVIA
Inmate reported missing at satellite camp near La Tuna prison
EL PASO, Texas -- An internal investigation is underway following a missing inmate from the satellite camp adjacent to the Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Anthony, Texas. The missing inmate is 33-year-old Edgar Campa. He was reported missing Thursday at 4:30 p.m. He is described as a white male...
Failed human smuggling attempt ends in crash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two people were taken into custody following a crash in West El Paso Friday. It happened around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Executive Center Boulevard and Paisano Drive when a black Dodge Charger crashed. KTSM crews saw Border Patrol take two young men into custody and another taken to […]
Have You Visited the Ugliest City in Texas?
I take a lot of pride in the fact that I am not living in what people consider the ugliest town in Texas. I think every city in America has negatives and positives to living in it. However, a recent article from Travel A Lot is focusing on the negatives. By the way, this is not the people being ugly, this is the city being ugly to look at. You expected many popular cities to win in their respective states. Detroit, Michigan or Baltimore, Maryland. For Texas, it was not a 'major city'.
cbs4local.com
El Paso Border Patrol, DPS find 26 migrants involved in smuggling scheme
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents and the Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Tuesday interrupted a human smuggling scheme involving 27 migrants, according to Peter Jaquez, chief of U.S. Border Patrol’s El Paso Sector. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Ysleta...
KVIA
People emerging from manholes in Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas - ABC 7 crews witnessed five or six people coming out of a manhole and ran last night in Segundo Barrio. Migrants have been known to come out of manholes in the past. The manhole is not very far from the border wall. This is also not...
More than 150 pounds of drugs seized at border near New Mexico, Texas
Border Patrol officials arrested four people.
Las Palmas cancer patient gets Christmas wish granted
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Palmas Medical Center patient had one wish this Christmas, and that was to be home for the holidays. After 65 days in the hospital, Philip Masters was able to go home and celebrate Christmas with his girlfriend. He was admitted to Las Palmas Medical Center on Oct. 10, 2022, […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Dec. 16, 2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo Sectors
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso and Santa Teresa, as well as Alamogordo New Mexico area ports of entry and checkpoints have intercepted significant amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and heroin in multiple separate incidents.
With shelters at capacity, El Paso NGOs asking for a migrant facility
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As hundreds of migrants are being dropped off on the streets, some are deciding to wait for transportation outside while some are seeking to warm up at local homeless shelters. John Martin, deputy director of Opportunity Center for the Homeless, said one of their shelters currently has 175 men in […]
Horizon PD: Man assaults victim with bottle, leads officers on vehicle chase
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — According to the Horizon City Police Department, on Friday, Dec. 16 at approximately 1:21 a.m., an officer was checking the parking lot of the Pockets Bar and Restaurant when he overheard a disturbance as well as yelling said to be a short distance from his location. The officer was then […]
Mexican truckers ponder detour through New Mexico as Texas resumes border inspections
Juarez industry leaders are urging the Mexican government to speed up improvements at a port of entry bordering New Mexico, given that Texas insists on conducting stepped-up inspections of trucks coming over from Mexico at an El Paso port of entry.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Lands in El Paso at Petro Stopping Center Travel Center
Black Bear Diner, one of the fastest-growing restaurant franchises in the country famous for its home-style comfort food and unique dining experience, announced the opening of its first restaurant in El Paso, Texas at a Petro Stopping Center travel center. In addition to the El Paso opening, the brand announced another new market entry with the opening of its first diner in Harker Heights, Texas. Both openings come as part of the brand’s strategic expansion with a focus in the Lone Star State and follows Black Bear Diner’s recent entrance into new markets including San Antonio, Amarillo, Dallas, McAllen and Pasadena.
KVIA
Police respond to shooting in el Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a shooting on the 300 block of S. Hills. The shooting was reported at 4:14 p.m. Friday. A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, according to early reports. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA...
Local restaurants prep for tamale sales this holiday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – This is the season for tamales and unwrapping them brings as much joy during the holiday season as unwrapping your favorite gift. Across the nation, purchasing tamales during the holidays has become a tradition. This is why it’s important to place your orders of tamales as soon as possible because […]
KVIA
Northeast El Paso PK-8 school was on lockdown for an hour, investigation on-going
EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso Independent School District Pre-K through 8 school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, a district spokesperson confirmed to ABC-7. Bobby Joe Hill PK-8 is located in northeast El Paso. El Paso Police are investigating the situation. An ABC-7 source said the school received...
KOAT 7
Gun used by Brandon Travis during UNM shooting was stolen
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Target 7 is uncovering more details in the deadly shooting that happened on November 19th at the University of New Mexico campus, when New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis in what police say was self-defense. State Police have now confirmed...
KVIA
Pedestrian seriously injured after crash outside northwest El Paso bar
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a pedestrian accident that left one person seriously injured outside a northwest El Paso bar Friday morning. It happened just after 2 a.m. at 7400 block of Cimarron Market. El Paso fire dispatch confirm with ABC-7 at the incident happened after...
Man accused of killing bicyclist in hit and run crash is identified
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — EPPD has identified 33-year-old Elliot Alcantar to be in connection with a fatal hit and run that left a bicyclist dead. As KTSM 9 News has previously reported, El Paso Police continue to investigate a fatal hit and run crash that left a bicyclist dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday […]
KFOX 14
Police: Man hospitalized in northeast El Paso stabbed by girlfriend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A man was hospitalized for serious injuries after he was stabbed by his girlfriend. Police responded to stabbing along 10200 Block of Valle Del Sol in northeast El Paso early Thursday morning. Police investigators with the department's Crimes Against Persons unit are on the...
