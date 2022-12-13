ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B98.5

Massive Art Center Set to Open Tomorrow in Downtown Waterville

The Paul J. Schupf Art Center is scheduled to open tomorrow, Saturday, December 17th in Waterville. This is something that the entire community and state of Maine has been thoroughly excited for. According to Central Maine, this $18 million dollar project is finally ready to open to the public. It...
WATERVILLE, ME
B98.5

This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine

Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
HARTLAND, ME
B98.5

Live “Bluey” Show Coming To Maine In March

If you have younger kids, there is a good chance that you have become very familiar with "Bluey". The show, which is originally from Australia, features a family of dogs (dingos?) who learn about life by playing together. Like most kids shows these days, there is a now a touring...
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

New England Building In “Beetlejuice” To Become Event Center

Beetlejuice.. Beetlejuice.. Ok, I won't say it three times, just to be safe!. According to NECN, this historic Hollywood cult classic is getting more notoriety ever since a non profit now plans to turn one of the famous buildings from the movie, Beetlejuice into a community center. If you haven't...
CORINTH, VT
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Multiple College Students Killed Or Injured In Coastal Maine Crash

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, four students from the Maine Maritime Academy for killed, and three others were injured in an early Saturday morning crash in Castine. The press release explains that at just after 2 AM on Saturday, December 10th, first responders...
CASTINE, ME
B98.5

TSA Discover Homemade Gun During Search At Maine Airport

Just like Santa, this is the busiest time of the year for our TSA security workers. Between a few days before Thanksgiving and a few days after New Years, they are slammed. Not only are they dealing with people who are traveling for work, they are dealing with millions more (nationwide) who are traveling to spend the Holidays with family.
PORTLAND, ME
B98.5

Maine Woman Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking After Meth, Fentanyl Found in Her Home

With drug crimes on the rise, not just around the country but here in Maine, it is becoming even more difficult for federal and local law enforcement officials to keep up with it all. It seems like every time we turn around, there is another drug bust in Maine to report on. Out Maine police and drug enforcement officials are working overtime and doing a great job to keep this awful stuff off of our streets.
BROWNVILLE, ME
B98.5

28-Year-Old Arrested After he Crashed Brand New Truck Through Augusta State Airport Gates

According to a press release from Augusta Deputy Police Chief, Kevin Lully, a 28-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an apparent slew of crashes. Reports indicate that the driver, 28-year-old Corey Adams, had recently purchased a 2023 Toyota Tundra. He then reportedly was involved in a crash in the area of Meadow Road. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, the driver fled.
AUGUSTA, ME
B98.5

B98.5

Augusta, ME
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy