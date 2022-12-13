Read full article on original website
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
Tufts announces construction of new residence hallThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Massive Art Center Set to Open Tomorrow in Downtown Waterville
The Paul J. Schupf Art Center is scheduled to open tomorrow, Saturday, December 17th in Waterville. This is something that the entire community and state of Maine has been thoroughly excited for. According to Central Maine, this $18 million dollar project is finally ready to open to the public. It...
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
Live “Bluey” Show Coming To Maine In March
If you have younger kids, there is a good chance that you have become very familiar with "Bluey". The show, which is originally from Australia, features a family of dogs (dingos?) who learn about life by playing together. Like most kids shows these days, there is a now a touring...
New England Building In “Beetlejuice” To Become Event Center
Beetlejuice.. Beetlejuice.. Ok, I won't say it three times, just to be safe!. According to NECN, this historic Hollywood cult classic is getting more notoriety ever since a non profit now plans to turn one of the famous buildings from the movie, Beetlejuice into a community center. If you haven't...
North Woods Outlaws’ Annual Coat Giveaway Is Saturday In Augusta
Considering we are in the middle of dealing with our first real winter weather of the season, it only feels right that the North Woods Outlaws plan to hold their annual coat giveaway tomorrow. Dubbed "Operation Keep 'Em Warm", the event is scheduled to take place at Mill Park in...
Check Out The Unique Way This Restaurant Is Helping Mainers Sell Your Products
If you're a foodie like me, you'll want to mark your calendars now to plan a visit to the next best munchie spot in Maine!. Located at 151 High Street in Ellsworth, Wicked Munchies is not only feeding you but wanting to help you sell products as well!. Other than...
How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?
Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
Approved! Augusta Will Soon See Over 400 New Apartments
Over the last few years, we have talked a lot about the housing crisis that much of the country, including Maine, is facing. Well, it looks like there will be at least a little relief for those hoping to find a place to live in Central Maine. According to the...
New Balance Plans Massive Expansion To Central Maine Factory
A few weeks ago, we got some great news about the Skowhegan-area Sappi mill. It was announced that the mill would be getting over $400 million in upgrades. In theory, those upgrades would allow the mill to remain viable for decades to come. Now, we are hearing more good news...
Multiple College Students Killed Or Injured In Coastal Maine Crash
According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, four students from the Maine Maritime Academy for killed, and three others were injured in an early Saturday morning crash in Castine. The press release explains that at just after 2 AM on Saturday, December 10th, first responders...
Bar Harbor Fire Department Offering Free Narcan Training via Zoom Tuesday December 13
Maine has a serious drug problem. If we haven't set a record, we are on pace to set a record, a dubious one at that, of most drug overdoses in a year. One of the tools to counter drug overdoses is Narcan. Narcan is a life-saving medication that members of the public can carry and use to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
I Can’t Believe I Helped This Maine Couple Have The Courage To Adopt
This weekend while I was doing a live broadcast at the Marketplace at Augusta I was approached by a beautiful young woman. She told me that she had heard that Matt & Lizzy was going to be at the Marketplace and had to track me down. She told me her...
Medication For A Peanut Allergy? Newburgh Girl Finishes First Phase Of New Protocol
If you or a loved one have a peanut allergy, you already know what a nerve-racking experience it can be. For some, the reaction to peanut exposure is mild. For others, it can be very severe and dangerous. Over the last decade, these allergies have become more common and have...
New Maine Police Canine Makes His First Drug Bust Over The Weekend
It's always a great feeling when you start a new job that you've never done before and then do something worthy of big accolades. Well, that's exactly what happened for one Maine Sheriff's Deputy. According to WGME 13, a York County Sheriff's Office Deputy Canine made his very first drug...
TSA Discover Homemade Gun During Search At Maine Airport
Just like Santa, this is the busiest time of the year for our TSA security workers. Between a few days before Thanksgiving and a few days after New Years, they are slammed. Not only are they dealing with people who are traveling for work, they are dealing with millions more (nationwide) who are traveling to spend the Holidays with family.
Maine Woman Arrested, Charged With Drug Trafficking After Meth, Fentanyl Found in Her Home
With drug crimes on the rise, not just around the country but here in Maine, it is becoming even more difficult for federal and local law enforcement officials to keep up with it all. It seems like every time we turn around, there is another drug bust in Maine to report on. Out Maine police and drug enforcement officials are working overtime and doing a great job to keep this awful stuff off of our streets.
28-Year-Old Arrested After he Crashed Brand New Truck Through Augusta State Airport Gates
According to a press release from Augusta Deputy Police Chief, Kevin Lully, a 28-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an apparent slew of crashes. Reports indicate that the driver, 28-year-old Corey Adams, had recently purchased a 2023 Toyota Tundra. He then reportedly was involved in a crash in the area of Meadow Road. When police arrived on the scene of the crash, the driver fled.
