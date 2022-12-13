ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Shania Twain Adds Fall Dates To Her 2023 Tour

Shania Twain is once again adding dates to her 2023 Queen of Me Tour after adding more to the initial schedule in late November. She announced the tour and album in late October, and fans were ecstatic. This is Shania’s first major tour and project since 2017’s Now.
Deadline

Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness

UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. "On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out," the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. "Stay healthy and we'll see you in the New Year," the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler.
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Aerosmith Cancels Remaining 2022 Concerts Due To Steven Tyler's Health

Aerosmith has canceled its remaining 2022 concerts as Steven Tyler continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. The band previously canceled performances in its 'Deuces Are Wild' anniversary residency in Las Vegas December 2 and 5 because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform."
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Eric Church Reveals Sneak Peek Of His Soon-To-Open Nashville Bar

Eric Church shared a sneak peek of his soon-to-open bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. The "Drink In My Hand" artist posted two new digital renderings of his upcoming venue, Chief's, which is set to open in 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest

LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night's performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort.
NASHVILLE, TN

