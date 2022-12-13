Read full article on original website
Shania Twain announces San Antonio stop on 2023 'Queen of Me' tour
Tickets go on sale in December.
Shania Twain Adds Fall Dates To Her 2023 Tour
Shania Twain is once again adding dates to her 2023 Queen of Me Tour after adding more to the initial schedule in late November. She announced the tour and album in late October, and fans were ecstatic. This is Shania’s first major tour and project since 2017’s Now.
New York Post
Morgan Wallen announces ‘One Night at a Time’ 2023 tour: Tickets, prices, dates
2023 is shaping up to be quite the year for country fans. Household names George Strait, Reba McEntire and Kenny Chesney will tour all over North America, plus, Garth Brooks is performing in Las Vegas all year long. Now, you can add controversial rising star Morgan Wallen to the roster...
Aerosmith Cancels Final Shows Of Las Vegas Residency Due To Steven Tyler Illness
UPDATE: Aerosmith has canceled the final two dates of a Las Vegas residency due to the undisclosed illness of singer Steven Tyler. “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out,” the band said in an Instagram post today. The shows had been set to take place tonight and on Sunday, Dec. 11. “Stay healthy and we’ll see you in the New Year,” the band wrote. PREVIOUS, Dec. 3: Aerosmith was forced to cancel its planned Friday night show at the Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas because of an undisclosed illness by 74-year-old singer Steven Tyler. The concert was...
musictimes.com
Adele Las Vegas: Singer Freaks Out Over Shania Twain’s Attendance but There’s a Catch
Adele is performing in her highly-anticipated residency shows in Las Vegas and there have been thousands of fans in attendance. However, there was a very important person in the crowd that she didn't notice until after the show; who could this be?. According to Billboard, country legend Shania Twain attended...
iheart.com
Aerosmith Cancels Remaining 2022 Concerts Due To Steven Tyler's Health
Aerosmith has canceled its remaining 2022 concerts as Steven Tyler continues to deal with an undisclosed illness. The band previously canceled performances in its 'Deuces Are Wild' anniversary residency in Las Vegas December 2 and 5 because Tyler was "feeling unwell and unable to perform." Tyler expressed optimism that he...
Carrie Underwood Announces Return Of Las Vegas Residency In 2023
Carrie Underwood has officially announced another leg to her exciting Las Vegas Residency. With all of her previous shows reaching capacity, this is an exciting announcement, giving people a second chance to see all of the performance and theatrical elements Carrie is implementing in the Reflection show. Carrie will first...
toofab.com
The Voice Semi-Finals 5th Judge: Frontrunners Falter, Whitney Houston Duets as Top 8 Hit Stage
Each of the remaining eight singers performs twice in this week's semi-finals as they vie for one of only five spots in next week's finale. A rare misfire for one of this season’s favorites has us already sweating Tuesday’s semi-finals results on “The Voice” as only five of tonight’s eight performers are going to make it.
iheart.com
Eric Church Reveals Sneak Peek Of His Soon-To-Open Nashville Bar
Eric Church shared a sneak peek of his soon-to-open bar on Lower Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee. The “Drink In My Hand” artist posted two new digital renderings of his upcoming venue, Chief’s, which is set to open in 2023. “(Chief’s) will feature a ticketed music venue plus...
iheart.com
LeAnn Rimes Reschedules Shows Citing Illness, Doctor-Ordered Vocal Rest
LeAnn Rimes rescheduled additional performance dates as she takes time to recover from illness and rest her vocal chords, the GRAMMY Award-winning artist announced in a statement on Wednesday (December 7). The two shows that have been rescheduled are Friday night’s performance at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in...
