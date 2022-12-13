Read full article on original website
Pittsfield residents enjoying and cleaning up the Friday snowfall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - A very wet Friday brought the most snowfall to parts of Berkshire County. The snow turned to a light rain in Pittsfield - and back to snow in classic New England fashion. What You Need To Know. Snow is expected to fall in Berkshire County until sometime...
Five of Our Favorite Western Massachusetts Sledding Spots
Western Massachusetts is on its second significant snowfall of the season and winter is in full swing. Snowshoes, skis, and of course sleds are coming out of storage to get Massachusetts residents through these long winter months. A beloved pastime by adults and children alike, sledding lets people of all...
Franklin County was expected to get the most snow
One of the areas that were expected to get hit the hardest was Franklin County, but that depends on which part of the county you were in.
North Adams' Apkins Scrapyard to Close Dec. 23
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — After nearly seven decades in operation, George Apkin & Sons scrapyard on State Street will close on Dec. 23. The 5-acre scrapyard is situated between the railroad tracks to the east and the Hoosic River to the west and accepts a wide variety of scrap materials. William Apkins of George Apkin & Sons said, once closed, they will begin working on cleaning the site and getting it cleared of scrap and other materials.
Where to dine in Western Mass.: These are the best choices, OpenTable says
Looking to eat out this weekend in Western Massachusetts?. Restaurant reservation service OpenTable has compiled a list of the top dining locations in the region, part of its monthly analysis of online reviews that aims to show the most popular local restaurants. This month’s list is based on more than...
Thousands Without Power As Snow Blankets Parts Of Western Mass
As much as a foot of snow has fallen in parts of Western Massachusetts on Friday, Dec. 16, with more on the way. But along with the beautiful views come traffic issues and power outages. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) lists more than 3,000 power outages in pockets across...
All snow in Berkshires, but not all across western Massachusetts
It is all snow in the Berkshires, but it's not the same story across western Massachusetts.
Grand Opening For Cisco’s Cafe, A New Breakfast/Lunch Spot In North Amherst
Francisco Perez, owner of the Amherst House of Pizza (AHOP) in Riverside Plaza for the past 13 years, recently opened Cisco’s, a breakfast and lunch eatery at the former site of Jake’s in the Trolley Barn, 68 Cowls Lane in the Mill District. Although the North Amherst restaurant has been open for about three weeks, the official ribbon cutting took place on Friday, December 16 with celebratory mimosas and a full house of patrons.
Pittsfield will be a GIG Town
The Town has entered into a contract with NSIGHT teleservices to extend fiber optic access to every residence in the Township. Using largely Federal ARPA grant money, the town and Nsight have agreed to extend high speed internet access to all existing residences. Nsight will also continue to extend to developments and new homes as they come into the Town.
This Big Box Store Is Making a Return in Massachusetts, Possibly the Berkshires?
As a little kid in the Berkshires, I can remember many great stores that we used to have that my parents would shop at all the time. Kmart in North Adams being one of the many and my favorite of course, Radio Shack. Were I'd be spending countless hours looking at a variety of electronics that I wish I could afford. Ha! Those were the days. My least favorite store though at the time that my mother and grandmother would shop at in the Berkshire Mall was Filene's (where the former Macy's once anchored afterwards). Only because when you're a kid, you're not really into clothing, jewelry, or the fact that the place smelled of perfume. LOL.
What Many Folks Want To Know: Will The Berkshires See A White Christmas?
We all know how difficult it is to predict the weather. Right, Berkshire County? It's hard enough to get the next day's weather correct let alone the weather forecast for over 2 weeks from now. Nonetheless, many people want to know, "Will it be a "white" Christmas in Berkshire County"?...
Detached house sells in Palmer for $444,000
Jason Bessette and Donna Callahan acquired the property at 2250 Baptist Hill Road, Palmer, from Jacqueline B Scyocurka on Nov. 16, 2022, for $444,000 which works out to $214 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,667 square-foot lot. Additional houses have...
Winter storm leads to power outages in western Mass.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Scattered power outages are being reported Friday in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties amidst a winter storm. Heavy, wet snow is falling in portions of western Mass. like the Hilltowns. Currently, rain has changed to snow here in Springfield. As of about 11 a.m. Friday,...
These 3 maps show how much snow Massachusetts could get Thursday, Friday
UPDATE: An updated snow forecast can be found here. A major winter storm is expected to impact Massachusetts beginning Thursday night, leaving a foot or more of snow in the Berkshires and other areas at loftier altitudes before departing Saturday morning. But areas below a certain elevation could avoid the snow entirely — or see a sloppy mix of some snow with cold rain.
Massachusetts Residents, Here’s an Awesome Christmas Light Display and a Tree Sale!
It's the most wonderful time of the year! At least I think so. Everyone's scrabbling to Christmas shop and get ready for busiest time of the year. Christmas that is. After shopping, why not take a break and appreciate this awesome holiday light display!. Where may you ask?. Look no...
Part of Route 20 closed in West Springfield
An accident has caused the closure of a road in West Springfield Thursday.
Five people injured in Roosevelt Ave accident in Springfield
Five people were injured in a two-car accident on Roosevelt Avenue Thursday morning.
Big Box Department Store Returns to Massachusetts, A Hoax?
Not trying to crush anyone's hopes and dreams by all means when it comes to nostalgia in Massachusetts. Especially the Berkshires and we only report the facts here. This article is a follow up to last one about the possibility of Ames Department Stores making a return in 2023 according to amesstores.com. Check out the previous article by clicking here.
North Adams P.D. advising of faulty traffic lights
The North Adams Police Department is advising of faulty traffic lights. The traffic light is at the Eagle and River Street intersection by Domino's and Dave's Package Store.
Northampton Recreational Pot Store To Close
A recreational marijuana shop in Northampton that just opened this past March is closing its doors for good this week. The Source on Pleasant Street will be the state's first recreational marijuana shop to close since adult-use dispensaries began opening in 2018. The Source is the 12th pot shop to...
