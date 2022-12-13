ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WMU Board of Trustees approve recommendation to honor Rep. Fred Upton

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University's Board of Trustees approved a recommendation to honor Republican Rep. Fred Upton with an honorary Doctor of Laws degree Thursday, according to a press release. Upton is set to retire in January after serving 36 years in the U.S. House of Representatives for...
Hope College warns of potential data breach

HOLLAND, Mich. — Hope College discovered potential unauthorized access into its network, targeting individuals' personal information, according to college officials Thursday. The information believed to be at risk included individuals’ first and last names, in combination with date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license number, and Student ID...

