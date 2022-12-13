ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

WTVQ

Gas prices tumble to 15-month low

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season…. But prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18. That’s 14 cents lower...
WTVQ

Kentucky lawmakers weigh in on abortion and medical cannabis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Republican state Sen. Damon Thayer says efforts to loosen Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban would be a “difficult sell” in the Senate. Thayer said Wednesday it would be hard to win Senate support for further exceptions to the ban. Thayer serves as Senate...
WTVQ

As flu cases rise, KDE provides update on widespread illness in schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education updated school districts around the state on Tuesday on the widespread illnesses in the classroom so far this year. Wednesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released its new flu numbers: a total of 1,575 flu cases so far, up 276...
WTVQ

Mixed reaction from state leaders, educators on overturning of school choice bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Emotions ranged the spectrum after the state supreme court’s decision to overturn the ‘school choice’ bill, allowing donors to receive a tax credit for supporting private school tuition. During the 2021 legislature, House Bill 563 made it through the general assembly becoming law in Kentucky. Many public school educators are excited about the unanimous decision, while those who supported the bill are now disappointed.
WTVQ

Task force recommends moving child support enforcement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A task force created to assess the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has recommended moving the state’s child support enforcement program from that agency to the Office of the Attorney General. The task force said Wednesday in a statement that the cabinet...
WTVQ

Kentucky House Democrats elect leader, caucus chair, whip

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky House Democrats elected a new leadership team Friday morning. Rep. Derrick Graham will be caucus leader, Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson will be caucus chair and Rep. Rachel Roberts will be caucus whip. All three were chosen without opposition, according to a press release. Graham has...
WTVQ

Wet weather gives way to drier and colder conditions heading toward the weekend

It was a damp and dreary Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with steady rain early in the day, a brief break, then more moisture streaming in ahead of a wave of low pressure and a frontal boundary. By mid-afternoon Wednesday many locations has already picked 1″ rainfall totals with more expected as a wave of energy rides along the surface front.
