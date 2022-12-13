Read full article on original website
Buffalo Trace Distillery marks 8 millionth barrel filled since end of prohibition
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — State leaders gathered in Frankfort Thursday to celebrate a milestone with Buffalo Trace Distillery. Today marks the 8 millionth barrel filled since the end of prohibition. Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand to pour bourbon into the 8 millionth barrel at the celebration. Kentucky has...
Mother accused of abducting daughter from West Virginia, found in Kentucky facing numerous charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) — A West Virginia mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old child, who she does not have custody of, is facing numerous charges after being caught in Winchester, Kentucky after a police chase on Wednesday. Shana Carf allegedly abducted her daughter in West Virginia, reported by ABC...
Amber Alert issued for missing West Virginia child; may be in Kentucky
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a child that law enforcement said was abducted. The alert is for 6-year-old Mila Carf, of Ona, according to ABC affiliate WCHS. Mila has brown hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet tall and weighs 65 pounds....
Gas prices tumble to 15-month low
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Your wallet is likely taking a hit this holiday season…. But prices at the pump are providing some relief. Gas prices have dropped again, falling to a 15-month low. AAA reports the average cost for a gallon of gas is now $3.18. That’s 14 cents lower...
Kentucky lawmakers weigh in on abortion and medical cannabis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Republican state Sen. Damon Thayer says efforts to loosen Kentucky’s near-total abortion ban would be a “difficult sell” in the Senate. Thayer said Wednesday it would be hard to win Senate support for further exceptions to the ban. Thayer serves as Senate...
As flu cases rise, KDE provides update on widespread illness in schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Department of Education updated school districts around the state on Tuesday on the widespread illnesses in the classroom so far this year. Wednesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department released its new flu numbers: a total of 1,575 flu cases so far, up 276...
Mixed reaction from state leaders, educators on overturning of school choice bill
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Emotions ranged the spectrum after the state supreme court’s decision to overturn the ‘school choice’ bill, allowing donors to receive a tax credit for supporting private school tuition. During the 2021 legislature, House Bill 563 made it through the general assembly becoming law in Kentucky. Many public school educators are excited about the unanimous decision, while those who supported the bill are now disappointed.
State and youth services facility address juvenile detention center issues in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — From overcrowding at facilities to being short staffed, some juvenile detention centers are in the limelight as more and more issues come to the forefront. “We can pitch ideas, we can propose all these different programs. But if there aren’t people behind it at the...
Task force recommends moving child support enforcement
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A task force created to assess the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has recommended moving the state’s child support enforcement program from that agency to the Office of the Attorney General. The task force said Wednesday in a statement that the cabinet...
Kentucky House Democrats elect leader, caucus chair, whip
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky House Democrats elected a new leadership team Friday morning. Rep. Derrick Graham will be caucus leader, Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson will be caucus chair and Rep. Rachel Roberts will be caucus whip. All three were chosen without opposition, according to a press release. Graham has...
Wet weather gives way to drier and colder conditions heading toward the weekend
It was a damp and dreary Wednesday across Central and Eastern Kentucky with steady rain early in the day, a brief break, then more moisture streaming in ahead of a wave of low pressure and a frontal boundary. By mid-afternoon Wednesday many locations has already picked 1″ rainfall totals with more expected as a wave of energy rides along the surface front.
