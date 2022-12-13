Read full article on original website
15-Year-Old Westmoore Student Killed, Multiple Injured In SW OKC Crash
At least one student was killed and multiple other students were injured following a crash Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, according to authorities. Moore Public Schools confirmed that Westmoore High School students were involved in the crash. Oklahoma City Police said the crash happened at around 12:45 p.m. near...
Firefighters: NW OKC Building Collapses During Fire
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the scene of a three-alarm commercial fire Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Firefighters said the fire happened at around 8:26 a.m. at a vacant two-story building near Northwest 39th Street and North Young Boulevard. The building affected collapsed and was a total loss, firefighters...
OCPD Clears Scene After Reports Of Armed Man In Downtown Oklahoma City
A man was seen at a parking garage near the Oklahoma County Courthouse carrying what appeared to be a rifle, prompting a search by law enforcement for nearly two hours Friday afternoon in downtown Oklahoma City. The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said someone spotted the man in the parking garage...
Fire Breaks Out At Abandoned Home In SE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters say a fire broke out at an empty house overnight in Southeast Oklahoma City. According to officials, the blaze broke out around 11 p.m. on Wednesday near Southeast 30th Street and South Lindsay Avenue. Crews say the flames grew so large that an additional structure also caught...
Firefighters Battle House Fire In NW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire that broke out in the early-morning hours on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. According to fire officials, the blaze broke out at a home near Northwest 83rd Street and Lakeaire Drive. Officials say nobody was injured, and it is...
Driver Involved In 3-Vehicle Crash That Killed Westmoore High Student Recounts Moments Leading Up To Crash
A community is mourning after a multi-vehicle crash took the life of a teenager and critically injured two others Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City. Three vehicles total were involved. The driver of the third vehicle, Yeol Kim, waited with his signal on to turn left off of Southwest 134th Street when the first pickup slammed into the back of his car, before that truck and the teens' truck collided.
Investigators Release Details On Man Suspected Of Making Bombs At Job
Investigators have released new details on a man police said was making bombs at his Oklahoma City job. Troy Lee was arrested on Dec. 2 after police said they found a dozen bombs in various stages of completion, six of which were finished at his place of employment near Southwest 29th Street and South Portland Avenue.
Convergence Groundbreaking Ceremony Scheduled For Wednesday Morning
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Convergence development, this future site of the MAPS 4 Innovation Hall, a park and hotels, is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The development aims to be "the heart of Oklahoma City’s Innovation District. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt will be in attendance to present a commemorative time capsule.
Citizens Advisory Board Releases Year-End Report For Oklahoma County Jail
The Citizens Advisory Board for the Oklahoma County Detention Center held their first meeting since the resignation of chairman Greg Williams. A year-end report detailed new programs and existing problems, from ongoing staffing shortages to concerns from the state health department. Thursday the Citizens Advisory Board looked at where things...
Edmond Public Schools Address Fight That Happened In Edmond Memorial Restroom
A fight in a restroom at Edmond Memorial High School has spurred questions from parents and a state official. It happened at the end of October, and Friday the district publicly addressed it. The three-page long police report is filled with several accounts of what happened. The questions from parents...
'Hollywood On The Prairie': Oklahoma Becomes Prime Destination For TV, Movie Productions
1,300 miles from Hollywood — is becoming a go-to destination for movie and television productions. It is one of the fastest-growing places to shoot a movie, and is being called "Hollywood on the prairie." Multiple productions have been filmed there, including Sylvester Stallone's "Tulsa King," Matt Damon's "Stillwater" and...
