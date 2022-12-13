ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Judith ‘Judy’ Van Zelf, 1940-2022

Judith “Judy” Van Zelf, 82, of Eureka, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022. She was the second child born in her family and the last survivor. Judy attended Lincoln Elementary School, Eureka Junior High School and Eureka Senior High School, and graduated in 1958. Judy married Robert...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Evelyn Mendes, 1928-2022

Evelyn Mendes passed away on Thursday December 12, 2022 at the age of 94. Evelyn was born June 11, 1928, to Luis and Maria Molles in Dinuba, California. Evelyn’s father passed away when she was a young girl. The family moved to Humboldt County after that and settled here.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

CR Police Academy Graduation Held Today

College of the Redwoods held its 130th Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation on Friday, December 16 in the CR Theater. Eleven cadets participated in this class ceremony, and all of the cadets have been hired by various law enforcement departments. The next cadre of cadets will begin training on Monday,...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

(PHOTOS) Estuary Restoration Project on Mad River (Baduwa’t) Opens Acres of Fish Habitat, New Public Trail

McKINLEYVILLE, Calif. – Nonprofit research and conservation organization California Trout, McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD), the Wiyot Tribe, and other partners, have completed an important Baduwa’t estuary restoration and reconnection project. The project opens up more than 4 acres of important habitat for imperiled salmon and steelhead while increasing public access to an inspiring coastal viewpoint overlooking the Baduwa’t, also known as the Mad River, in Humboldt County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022

Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
CARLOTTA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village

PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
North Coast Journal

Rivers Turning Green, Dropping Quickly

After a very wet weekend that saw all our coastal rivers plum full of water, just about all are now in fishable shape. And the ones that aren't will be in the next couple days. The reason behind the quick clearing of the rivers is twofold. After years of drought, the soil is extremely thirsty. Water from the season's first big rain is typically gobbled up by the soil, leaving less to flow into the rivers. Also, the surrounding mountains received a lot of snow over the weekend. Combined with extremely cold temperatures, not much runoff is making its way to the rivers. What all of this means is the rivers are dropping quickly, and will be low and clear before we know it.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Local Child Care Employees and Businesses Eligible for Thousands of Dollars in Bonus Payments

Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. If you worked in child care or operated a facility during the pandemic, you may be eligible for up to $3,000 in bonus payments through the Humboldt Child Care Stabilization Fund. Child care centers and family child care providers are eligible to receive up to $4,000 or $6,000, depending on type of facility. The payments are part of the Retention Bonus Program, which awards funds to child care business owners and employees who worked directly with children through the COVID-19 pandemic.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

New Record Store Coming to Old Town, Eureka

Humboldt’s newest record store, Friends of Sound, will open to the public on Thursday December 15th. Located at 335 E Street in Eureka it will be open from 12-7 pm every day of the week. A grand opening will follow in early 2023 at a date to be announced soon. Featuring 1200 square feet of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, music memorabilia, and music related t-shirts, the store is there to buy, sell, and trade.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

One Arrested Following McKinleyville Assault Investigation

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 15, 2022, at about 2:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Terrace Lane in McKinleyville for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted an...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Victim in Eighth Unintentional Shooting Incident of the Year Expected to Survive, Sheriff’s Office Says; Gunhandler, Who is Restricted From Owning Firearms, Arrested

When the Sheriff’s Office talks about the eighth unintentional shooting call of the year below, take note that these calls are generally only in the county’s unincorporated areas. It does not include, for example, the shooting of a five-year-old in Eureka earlier this month. — Ed. Press...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Crescent City Man Convicted in Failed McKinleyville Murder-For-Hire Case Sentenced to 43 Years in Prison, Can Apply For Parole in 20 Years

A Crescent City man was sentenced this morning to more than 40 years in state prison for attempting to kill an Arcata man during a failed murder-for-hire gang hit. Judge Christopher Wilson sentenced 22-year-old Isreal Soria Jr. to a total of 43 years, including 15 years to life for attempted murder and 25 years to life for personal use of a firearm. Under California’s Youthful Offender Program, Soria can apply for parole in 20 years.
CRESCENT CITY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Traffic Safety, Alternative Housing? Eureka Residents Will Consider Several Community-Improving Project Proposals for Each of the City’s Wards During Upcoming Participatory Budget Meeting

For the last two months, a group of 25 community members has worked with the City of Eureka to determine how the city should spend a $75,000 chunk of this year’s budget. The group has boiled its recommendations down to two areas of concern: traffic safety and alternative housing.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy