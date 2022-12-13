Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Judith ‘Judy’ Van Zelf, 1940-2022
Judith “Judy” Van Zelf, 82, of Eureka, passed away peacefully on November 5, 2022. She was the second child born in her family and the last survivor. Judy attended Lincoln Elementary School, Eureka Junior High School and Eureka Senior High School, and graduated in 1958. Judy married Robert...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Evelyn Mendes, 1928-2022
Evelyn Mendes passed away on Thursday December 12, 2022 at the age of 94. Evelyn was born June 11, 1928, to Luis and Maria Molles in Dinuba, California. Evelyn’s father passed away when she was a young girl. The family moved to Humboldt County after that and settled here.
kymkemp.com
CR Police Academy Graduation Held Today
College of the Redwoods held its 130th Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation on Friday, December 16 in the CR Theater. Eleven cadets participated in this class ceremony, and all of the cadets have been hired by various law enforcement departments. The next cadre of cadets will begin training on Monday,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS) Estuary Restoration Project on Mad River (Baduwa’t) Opens Acres of Fish Habitat, New Public Trail
McKINLEYVILLE, Calif. – Nonprofit research and conservation organization California Trout, McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD), the Wiyot Tribe, and other partners, have completed an important Baduwa’t estuary restoration and reconnection project. The project opens up more than 4 acres of important habitat for imperiled salmon and steelhead while increasing public access to an inspiring coastal viewpoint overlooking the Baduwa’t, also known as the Mad River, in Humboldt County.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022
Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village
PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘The Lost Lewis Treasure’: Father Plans Epic Community Treasure Hunt on Anniversary of His Son Being Lost at Sea
It’s been nearly a year since 21-year-old Hunter Lewis headed into the Pacific Ocean on a canoe to hide the final piece of an epic, multi-day treasure hunt he planned for his friends and family. He never returned. Now Hunter’s father, Corey Lewis, is planning a treasure hunt on...
North Coast Journal
Rivers Turning Green, Dropping Quickly
After a very wet weekend that saw all our coastal rivers plum full of water, just about all are now in fishable shape. And the ones that aren't will be in the next couple days. The reason behind the quick clearing of the rivers is twofold. After years of drought, the soil is extremely thirsty. Water from the season's first big rain is typically gobbled up by the soil, leaving less to flow into the rivers. Also, the surrounding mountains received a lot of snow over the weekend. Combined with extremely cold temperatures, not much runoff is making its way to the rivers. What all of this means is the rivers are dropping quickly, and will be low and clear before we know it.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Local Child Care Employees and Businesses Eligible for Thousands of Dollars in Bonus Payments
Press release from the Humboldt County Administrative Office:. If you worked in child care or operated a facility during the pandemic, you may be eligible for up to $3,000 in bonus payments through the Humboldt Child Care Stabilization Fund. Child care centers and family child care providers are eligible to receive up to $4,000 or $6,000, depending on type of facility. The payments are part of the Retention Bonus Program, which awards funds to child care business owners and employees who worked directly with children through the COVID-19 pandemic.
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Return of the Jedi’ Festival, Professional Soundstage are Among Film Commissioner’s Movie Magic Plans for the Region
Have you ever wanted cocktails served to you by a Wookie? Maybe your out-of-town relatives would enjoy having an Imperial stormtrooper as their hotel concierge. Or perhaps you just want to see a kid’s face light up when they see the real Endor. “Star Wars” fanatics could soon journey...
kymkemp.com
New Record Store Coming to Old Town, Eureka
Humboldt’s newest record store, Friends of Sound, will open to the public on Thursday December 15th. Located at 335 E Street in Eureka it will be open from 12-7 pm every day of the week. A grand opening will follow in early 2023 at a date to be announced soon. Featuring 1200 square feet of vinyl records, CDs, cassette tapes, music memorabilia, and music related t-shirts, the store is there to buy, sell, and trade.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested Following McKinleyville Assault Investigation
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 15, 2022, at about 2:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Terrace Lane in McKinleyville for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted an...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Victim in Eighth Unintentional Shooting Incident of the Year Expected to Survive, Sheriff’s Office Says; Gunhandler, Who is Restricted From Owning Firearms, Arrested
When the Sheriff’s Office talks about the eighth unintentional shooting call of the year below, take note that these calls are generally only in the county’s unincorporated areas. It does not include, for example, the shooting of a five-year-old in Eureka earlier this month. — Ed. Press...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt driver survives deadly bear collision, moderate damage to Subaru
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The driver of a Subaru survived a deadly collision with a bear in Humboldt County Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the collision happened about 3 miles north of Willow Creek on Highway 96 at about 6 a.m. The front end of the vehicle...
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Crescent City Man Convicted in Failed McKinleyville Murder-For-Hire Case Sentenced to 43 Years in Prison, Can Apply For Parole in 20 Years
A Crescent City man was sentenced this morning to more than 40 years in state prison for attempting to kill an Arcata man during a failed murder-for-hire gang hit. Judge Christopher Wilson sentenced 22-year-old Isreal Soria Jr. to a total of 43 years, including 15 years to life for attempted murder and 25 years to life for personal use of a firearm. Under California’s Youthful Offender Program, Soria can apply for parole in 20 years.
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
Traffic Safety, Alternative Housing? Eureka Residents Will Consider Several Community-Improving Project Proposals for Each of the City’s Wards During Upcoming Participatory Budget Meeting
For the last two months, a group of 25 community members has worked with the City of Eureka to determine how the city should spend a $75,000 chunk of this year’s budget. The group has boiled its recommendations down to two areas of concern: traffic safety and alternative housing.
Comments / 0