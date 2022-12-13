ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball visits five-star North Carolina recruit

Two weeks ago, North Mecklenburg High School (N.C.) small forward Isaiah Evans took an unofficial visit to the Duke basketball program, sat behind the bench to watch the Blue Devils beat the Ohio State Buckeyes, and joined the Cameron Crazies in the second half. He appeared to embrace the experience.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

UNC Commitments: 2022-23 Schedules & Stats

Inside Carolina is tracking the game-by-game results and statistics for future Tar Heels. Scroll down for the latest 2022-23 season data on UNC's commitments ... Simeon Wilcher - 6-5, 185 – Roselle (N.J.) Catholic - Senior. 12/16 - Paradise Hoopfest: Duncanville. 12/23 - @ Manasquan. 12/29 - @ Patrick...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

TDD Podcast Episode 158: ACC Preview

With the academic exam period ending this week, the Duke Basketball program will begin shifting focus toward opening and then embarking upon the ACC regular season this coming week. Duke has already won the conference opener, easily defeating Boston College earlier this month at Cameron Indoor Stadium. On December 20th...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS 17

Crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried gave thousands of dollars to Valerie Foushee, other candidates. Now they’re giving it to nonprofits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A newly elected North Carolina Congresswoman says she gave the money her campaign received from a disgraced cryptocurrency exchange founder to a Triangle nonprofit. U.S. Rep.-elect Valerie Foushee says a Chapel Hill affordable-housing organization now has the $2,900 given to her in the spring by Sam Bankman-Fried, and Delores Bailey, the […]
CHAPEL HILL, NC
travelawaits.com

The Adorable North Carolina Town That Feels Like A Hallmark Christmas Movie

Wilmington is an adorable North Carolina town brimming with holiday cheer. With stately historic homes featuring classic architecture, moss-draped oaks, and glowing holiday lights, a delightful landmark downtown with brick-paved streets, lovely gardens, and community fun, Wilmington and the surrounding beach towns are guaranteed to serve up a holiday celebration straight from your favorite Hallmark movie.
WILMINGTON, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro crash closes lane Tuesday evening

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Tuesday evening crash closed the middle lane of Interstate 73, according to officers. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. A car crash involving two vehicles was reported on I-73 near West Friendly Avenue, according to police. Greensboro officers...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

New Greensboro police chief announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Assistant Chief John Thompson has been named Greensboro's new police chief. The city of Greensboro announced the new chief Thursday afternoon. Thompson succeeds Brian James, who retired in April. Thompson began his career in law enforcement in 1998 with the Asheboro Police Department before joining the...
GREENSBORO, NC
nccu.edu

Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman

I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

247Sports

