North Carolina announced on Thursday morning that Chip Lindsey is the new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Mack Brown's Tar Heel football program. Lindsey comes from Central Florida where he spent one season as offensive coordinator under head coach Gus Malzahn. Prior to that he was the head coach at Troy (2019-21) and served as offensive coordinator at Auburn from 2017-18.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO