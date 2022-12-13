ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'The Bease' is back: Beasley returns to Bills 9 months after split

Orchard Park, N.Y. — Cole Beasley was back with the Bills Wednesday, back on the practice field wearing No. 11. It seemed like nothing had changed, but a lot has changed since Beasley left the team last March. A couple of weeks ago, general manager Brandon Beane said Beasley...
Bills prepare for rematch with Dolphins, this time in cold and snow

Bills Mafia was robbed of a home snow game last month when Orchard Park got almost 7 feet of snow and the Bills had to move their game against the Browns to Detroit. Western New York isn't going to get that again, but it will have to deal with Mother Nature against the Dolphins on Saturday night, which is something Josh Allen says is ironic.
How to watch Saturday's Bills-Dolphins game

Bills fans in the Rochester area may have to get creative again to watch their team play this weekend. Saturday night's game between the Bills and Dolphins is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., televised by NFL Network. Viewers who have access to WKBW, Buffalo's ABC affiliate, either by cable or antenna,...
