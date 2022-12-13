ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

What to do if you fall into freezing water

By Joe Sommerlad
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RpNwY_0jgwe6pl00

The tragic deaths of three boys after they fell through the frozen surface of Babbs Mill Lake in Solihull in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon provides a distressing reminder of the dangers of winter weather .

The victims, aged eight, 10 and 11, fell into the icy water after attempting to rescue a friend whose leg had become trapped in the water, according to Tommy Barnet, 10, who witnessed the accident.

When the boys were eventually hauled out of the lake by specialist water-rescue trained fire crews, they were found to be in cardiac arrest and were sent to hospital in Birmingham .

The three were pronounced dead on Monday while another child, aged six, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A police officer was also treated for hypothermia after trying to punch through the ice in an effort to save the children.

Temperatures are thought to have plunged to 1C in the area at the time of the incident, falling to -3C overnight.

Richard Stanton, area commander for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold, please, adults and children alike, stay away from open water, under no circumstances venture on to ice regardless how thick or safe you think this ice may be.”

A candlelit vigil was held on Monday evening, where an aunt of one of the deceased described the tragedy as a “nightmare that two families can’t wake from.”

As Commander Stanton suggests, the public is advised to stay away from bodies of open water in the current conditions, no matter how solid its frozen surface might appear.

According to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), advising on cold water shock : “Anything below 15C is defined as cold water and can seriously affect your breathing and movement, so the risk is significant most of the year.”

The RNLI goes on to explain: “Cold water shock causes the blood vessels in the skin to close, which increases the resistance of blood flow. Heart rate is also increased. As a result the heart has to work harder and your blood pressure goes up. Cold water shock can therefore cause heart attacks, even in the relatively young and healthy.

“The sudden cooling of the skin by cold water also causes an involuntary gasp for breath. Breathing rates can change uncontrollably, sometimes increasing as much as tenfold. All these responses contribute to a feeling of panic, increasing the chance of inhaling water directly into the lungs.

“This can all happen very quickly: it only takes half a pint of sea water to enter the lungs for a fully grown man to start drowning. You could die if you don’t get medical care immediately.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ME0ET_0jgwe6pl00

The RNLI states that it is crucial to remain calm should you accidentally fall into cold water and advises individuals to take a minute to compose themselves and keep still rather than immediately attempting to swim.

By relaxing and floating, you will be able to catch your breath and regain control of your breathing, which is vital before attempting to swim for land or call for help.

Anyone considering entering British seas and rivers at any time of the year is strongly advised to check the weather forecast before proceeding and to wear a wetsuit and carry a flotation device.

“Our seas and rivers are cold enough to leave you helpless in seconds,” the RNLI warns.

“Treat water with respect, not everyone can be saved.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Dog dies after falling into frozen lake as children seen walking on ice

A dog has died after falling through a frozen lake, just days after four boys lost their lives in similar circumstances. Fire crews rushed to the scene in an attempt to save the animal and as they approached, saw children walking over the same ice the pet had fallen through.It comes less than a week after a group of boys, all under 12-years-old, died after falling through a frozen lake in Solihull. Cleveland Fire and Rescue posted on Facebook on Thursday: “We have just attended an incident involving a dog that has fallen through the ice on Hemlington Lake,...
The Independent

Two teens sent flying as bungee ride malfunctions at London’s Winter Wonderland

Two teenage boys had to be rescued from a slingshot ride at London’s Winter Wonderland after one of the bungee cords malfunctioned and sent them hurtling into a metal beam.Videos show the cord slipping on take-off and the green metal cage holding the riders being propelled diagonally instead of vertically.The cage collided with a supporting post and spun wildly, leaving the two boys suspended high above the ground.In footage of the incident posted on social media, other guests were heard gasping as the ride malfunctioned.Emergency services were called but before they arrived staff were able to reach the riders...
The Independent

Residents evacuated after burst water main floods London street

Residents have been evacuated from their homes after a burst water main flooded a London street.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to Belsize Road in Camden at 2:50am on Saturday morning after a 42-inch water main burst, causing flooding to a depth of half a metre across an area of around 800 metres.The fire brigade said multiple homes have been flooded and firefighters had to lead around 20 residents to safety.Firefighters continue to deal with the flooding in #Camden. Around 20 people have been led to safety. Please avoid the area around...
The Independent

UK weather: New warning for ice issued by Met Office as blizzard conditions to sweep in

New weather warnings for ice have been issued by the Met Office across swathes of the UK today as snowy conditions and blizzards threaten to sweep across the country.A yellow weather warning for the south west was issued shortly before 6am on Saturday, joining two more alerts for extreme conditions today across the north west and parts of Scotland.Residents in the south west were warned of “icy surfaces causing difficult travel conditions in a few places” – caused by likely “icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.”The Met Office cautions that the wintry conditions could...
The Independent

The Independent

980K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy