ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Hutch ‘lied’ about those involved in Regency shooting, Dowdall tells court

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04osdH_0jgwddeA00

Former Sinn Fein councillor Jonathan Dowdall has claimed that Gerry “The Monk” Hutch was “lying” to him when he said the six people involved in the Regency Hotel shooting did not know each other.

On the second day giving evidence at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin , Dowdall also said the Kinahans did not start the gangland feud which led to the deaths of 18 people.

In addition, he said he knew Hutch was involved in the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel because “he told me”.

Hutch is on trial over the murder of Mr Byrne, who was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016, in one of the first deadly attacks of the Hutch-Kinahan gangland feud.

Hutch, from the Paddocks, Clontarf, has denied the charge of murder.

On the second day of his evidence, Dowdall was asked about taped conversations between himself and Hutch when travelling from Dublin to Northern Ireland on March 7 2016.

A recording device was planted in Dowdall’s jeep which recorded around 10 hours of conversation between the pair.

Some of the clips were played to the court on Tuesday, and Dowdall was asked to explain the contents of the conversation.

He told the court that he knew Hutch was one of the six people involved in the Regency attack “because he told me” and that he knew his brother, Patsy Hutch, was also involved.

He said he was later told that Kevin “Flat Cap” Murray was one of the people pictured leaving the hotel after the attack.

In the taped conversations, Hutch is heard telling Dowdall that the six involved did not know each other.

Sean Gillane, senior counsel for the prosecution, asked Dowdall about that claim by Hutch.

“He lied to me, saying they didn’t know who each other was,” he said.

“I didn’t know who it was until the people were charged, when I seen (sic) book of evidence. It was all family members and his friends.

“I have no connection to most of them. He told me they didn’t know each other. But they do know each other.”

Dowdall also told the court that it was Patsy Hutch’s sons who started the feud with the Kinahans.

He told the court he had agreed to help resolve the feud, but later discovered that Patsy Hutch’s sons were responsible for the feud and that he “didn’t know that”.

He said he did not find out the “real story” until he went to Wheatfield Prison.

He said he thought innocent people were being killed.

Dowdall also said he was ashamed of some of the things he said in the audio clips, including comments about the “three yokes”, which, he clarified, referred to the three AK47s used in the Regency attack.

Dowdall is serving a four-year prison sentence for facilitating the murder of Mr Byrne.

The former councillor and his father, Patrick, with the same address in Navan Road, Dublin, admitted assisting a criminal gang to commit the murder.

Patrick Dowdall was jailed for two years for his role in the killing.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zara Aleena’s killer refuses to face court for sentencing

A sexual predator has refused to come to court to be sentenced for the brutal killing of law graduate Zara Aleena.Jordan McSweeney, 29, pleaded guilty to the 35-year-old’s murder and sexual assault and was due to attend the Old Bailey on Wednesday to be sentenced.However, the court was told he had refused to come up from the cells because he did not want to watch CCTV of what he did.Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said the sentencing should go ahead in his absence, saying Ms Aleena’s family, who were present, should not have to wait any longer.Opening the facts, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow KC...
The Independent

Man and woman arrested over deaths of boys aged two and five

A man and a woman have been arrested following the discovery of the bodies of two young boys.Emergency services were called to an address in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, according to the Metropolitan Police.I want to thank local people for the assistance they have given officers as they begin work along with partner agencies to...
Daily Mail

Sobbing black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at black college after argument with professor who told her to rewrite an essay: Claims her arrest was racially motivated

This is the moment a black student is handcuffed and arrested in class at a black college after an argument with a professor about an essay. The footage shows Leilla Hamoud, 20, being arrested at Winston-Salem State University following the fallout with her lecturer Cynthia Villagomez. Hamoud sobbed and complained...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Coroner in Idaho murders told Kaylee Goncalves’ teen sister horrifying details about her death, mother says

The coroner in charge of the University of Idaho student murders case has come under fire for allegedly relaying horror victims about the killings to victim Kaylee Goncalves’ teenage sister. Kaylee’s mother Kristi Goncalves shared her anguish over the case in an interview with the Today Show on Thursday, more than a month after her daughter was stabbed to death alongside friends Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on 13 November. Ms Goncalves revealed that some of the most gruesome details the family knows about the case came from a conversation...
MOSCOW, ID
RadarOnline

Moscow Vape Shop Manager Says Kaylee Goncalves Expressed Fears About Alleged Stalker Weeks Before Quadruple Murder

A manager of a Moscow, Idaho, smoke shop claimed Kaylee Goncalves feared a potential stalker before her death, allegedly expressing her concerns to him in the weeks leading up to the quadruple slaying, RadarOnline.com has learned. The store employee — who alleged both Kaylee and Maddie talked to him about the reported stalking — said the girls usually traveled in a pack to the vape shop out of caution for their safety. “One of them more or less openly says, ‘Oh yeah, we’ve had one of our friends be stalked before so that is why we travel in a group...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

White car spotted in surveillance footage of homeowner staying near University of Idaho student victims

Surveillance footage from a property near to where the murders of four University of Idaho students took place was obtained by police and showed a white car travelling around the time of the incident, according to the owner.Kane Francetich, who lives just 0.3 miles from the murder scene in Moscow, Idaho, said detectives had reached out to him on 14 November, a day after the four students were brutally murdered in their beds.Since last week, police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down the occupant or occupants of a white Hyundai Elantra in connection to the case.The...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Christian Glass called 911 when his car got stuck – then police shot him dead. Now, his parents need justice

A few years ago, babyfaced teenager Christian Glass burst into his parents’ Colorado home and asked in his English accent: “Where do you stand on Black Lives Matter?”Sally and Simon Glass, from England and New Zealand respectively, had not raised their three children in a news-obsessed household, so they were slightly surprised by and proud of their son’s strong sense of social justice.“Isn’t that bizarre?” says Sally, absent-mindedly fingering a religious medal Christian kept in his car as she recounts this story. “And then he followed in George Floyd’s footsteps – I mean, literally.”Christian, 22, was shot dead by police...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Community in shock after deaths of woman and two children aged four and six

Residents have spoken of their shock and sadness after a triple murder inquiry was launched into the deaths of a woman and two young children in Northamptonshire.Police officers were called to a block of flats in Petherton Court, Kettering, at 11.15am on Thursday, where a woman, a boy understood to be aged six, and a girl believed to be four-years-old were found with serious injuries.Despite the efforts of paramedics and police officers, the woman died at the scene and the two children later died in hospital.A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident...
The Independent

Quinton Simon’s mother was using drugs before killing toddler and dumping him in the garbage, indictment says

The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon used drugs before killing him and dumping his body in the trash, according to a new indictment. Prosecutors in Chatham Couty, Georgia, accused 22-year-old Leilani Simon of striking Quinton with an unknown object and causing him “serious bodily injury” before reporting him missing on 5 October, according to an indictment returned by a grand jury on Thursday, WTOC reported. The night before, prosecutors said, she had met with a drug dealer and used an unspecified drug. Ms Simon then allegedly dumped Quinton’s body in a trash bin outside the Azalea Mobile Home Park,...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Teens who went on month-long crime spree caught with Google search

Three teenagers who went on a month-long crime spree were caught after they Googled ‘how do police investigate armed robberies?’.The boys, all aged 17, sparked a manhunt after raiding a string of shops in broad daylight in April 2022.Wearing masks and armed with baseball bats and machetes, they robbed four shops across Walsall, West Midlands.Detectives used mapping technology to match the gang to CCTV captured at the scene of one of their raids.Searches of the teens’ computers revealed they asked Google: “How do police investigate armed robberies?”They also asked the search engine: “How long does it take police to respond...
The Independent

JonBenét Ramsey’s half-brother weighs in on Idaho college murders: ‘Near impossible’

The half-brother of slain child beauty queen JonBenét Ramsey has weighed in on the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students last month. Andrew Ramsey, whose six-year-old sister’s 1996 killing made national headlines and remains unsolved to this day, theorised in an interview with Fox News that Moscow Police, the lead agency handling the quadruple stabbings, is “dealing with a violent psychopath who has no known relationship with the victim.”Investigators have not divulged whether they believe the perpetrator in the 13 November slayings of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin knew the victims or not....
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Capitol riot suspect charged by FBI with plotting to murder law enforcement agents investigating him

A Tennessee man who was charged in connection with the January 6 riot has been indicted on charges of conspiring to kill the law enforcement personnel who played a role in his criminal investigation.The Department of Justice said on Friday that 33-year-old defendant Edward Kelley — and 26-year-old co-defendant Austin Carter — are both charged in a criminal complaint with conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, solicitation of a crime of violence and making threats across state lines.The criminal complaint against Mr Kelley of Maryville says he obtained the names of law enforcement personnel involved in the probe that led...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Independent

Enormous pile of Evri parcels found dumped in woods as suspected thief arrested

A suspected parcel thief has been arrested after a huge pile reported stolen from one of Evri’s delivery depots were found fly-tipped in woods.Large sacks full of deliveries were found dumped in woods in the Luton area of Chatham, Kent.A shocked local resident made the discovery while out walking on Ash Tree Lane on 4 December and last week Evri, formerly known as Hermes, apologised to affected customers and launched an investigation.Police were also alerted and say, as part of their investigation, they have arrested a man on suspicion of theft in connection with parcels missing from a depot in...
The Independent

Idaho students' unsolved deaths prompt rumors, harassment

Investigators have yet to name a suspect in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus last month. But would-be armchair detectives and internet sleuths have come up with several of their own, the conclusions often based on conjecture and rumor.Online forums with thousands of members are full of people speculating about possible motives, doxxing the victims' friends and acquaintances and even outright labeling some people as murderers. “People are going down these rabbit holes, and they’re hyperfocusing on one individual and attacking that individual,” said Tauna Davis, an...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Drug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage

Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment a driver - twice over the legal limit for cannabis - crashes head-on with another car.The incident happened in Flintshire, Wales, when Gavin Andrew Evans attempted to overtake a vehicle.His Vauxhall Cavalier collides with a Vauxhall Agila at high speeds and police described the fact nobody died in the crash as “sheer luck”.All involved, including passengers and the driver of the other vehicle, were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.Evans held no driving licence or insurance at the time of the incident and has since been jailed.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More The Independent's Rebecca Thomas wins at British Journalism AwardsFormer Australian deputy PM falls ill after drinking entire bowl of sedative drinkMoment lightning strikes near nursing home as storms hit Louisiana
The Independent

Tony Hudgell’s mother ‘disappointed’ after failed bid to delay abuser’s release

Tony Hudgell’s adoptive mother said she is “disappointed” after a bid to delay the release of his abusive birth mother from prison was found unlawful by a High Court judge.Jody Simpson, 29, and her partner Anthony Smith Both were both jailed for 10 years in 2018 after torturing the little boy, now aged eight, so badly that he needed both legs amputating.Simpson had been due for release on licence in August at the halfway point of her sentence.But her case was personally referred to the Parole Board by Justice Secretary Dominic Raab under new discretionary powers to protect the public...
The Independent

Brixton crush: ‘No evidence of misconduct’ after police officer filmed ‘pushing’ woman down steps

There is “no evidence of misconduct” by a police officer who appeared to push a woman down steps during a crush outside a gig in south London, the force has claimed.Three women remain in critical condition following the incident at the O2 Academy in Brixton on Thursday night.Police were called to reports of a “large number of people attempting to force entry” to the venue.Video from the scene, posted on social media, shows officers trying to control a crowd outside the O2, where Afropop artist Asake was playing.The officer in question appears to push a woman outside an entrance...
The Independent

California man avoids prison after 2021 attack on tortoise

A Northern California man avoided prison time Friday after he drunkenly trespassed at a preschool last year and attacked a pet tortoise named Michelangelo, The San Jose Mercury News reported.The 42-year-old man was also linked to other break-ins at the East San Jose school, and stole thousands of dollars of items in the days before and after the attack on Michelangelo, a decades-old African sulcata, in January 2021. The school’s owner discovered Michelangelo bleeding last year after the attack, impaled in the shell with 6-inch (15-centimeter) shards from a wooden garden gate post. The man had also shoved a...
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

The Independent

980K+
Followers
315K+
Post
497M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy