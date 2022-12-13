ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italian driver who caused death of five people including his son is jailed

By Lucinda Cameron
 3 days ago

An Italian tourist who caused the deaths of five people, including his four-year-old son, in a crash in Scotland has been jailed for three years.

Alfredo Ciociola, 50, was driving a minibus which drifted into oncoming traffic on the A96 between Huntly and Keith and collided with a car on July 26 2018.

Three people who were in the car: Audrey Appleby, 70; Edward Reid, 63; and Evalyn Collie, 69; died, as did Ciociola’s four-year-old son, Lorenzo, and Frances Saliba, 63, who were passengers in the minibus.

Ciociola was found guilty of causing death by careless driving last month following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who died as they try to cope with such terrible loss

David Green, Procurator Fiscal

The 50-year-old was jailed for three years when he was sentenced at the High Court in Livingston on Tuesday, the Crown Office said.

He was also disqualified from driving in the UK for 10 years.

Prosecutors pursued Ciociola’s extradition from Sicily after he did not appear for trial in August 2021. He contested this but was eventually returned to Scotland this year.

David Green, Procurator Fiscal for Homicide and Major Crime, said: “This case shows the truly tragic consequences of careless and criminal driving and the devastating effect it has on so many lives.

“Alfredo Ciociola’s refusal to come back to Scotland to face the consequences of his actions earlier caused those affected more distress.

“I would like to thank the police, our International Co-operation Unit and Italian authorities for their co-operation and commitment to the effective and fair administration of justice.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of those who died as they try to cope with such terrible loss.”

Five people were injured in the crash, including Ciociola.

Prosecutors said that Ciociola had hired a white Fiat Talento nine-seater minibus to drive from Edinburgh to Inverness with his partner, Concetta; his two young boys, Lorenzo and Frederico; and his friend, Francesco, and his partner, Frances.

At about 11.50pm, on the road near to the Drummuir junction, Moray , he drifted into the southbound lane directly in front of Morag Smith’s orange Nissan X-Trail.

Ms Smith had been driving back from a line dancing club with her friends Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie and Audrey Appleby when the crash happened.

All the passengers in the car died.

