WWE Confirms Mandy Rose Release By Moving Her To Alumni Roster
The release of former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been confirmed by WWE based on where she is on the company website. It came as a surprise to many when it was reported on Wednesday that Mandy Rose was released by WWE. The report came from Fightful with WWE choosing not to release any kind of statement on their website.
WWE Director Of Longtime Creative Warns Fans Not To Miss Smackdown This Week
A key member of WWE’s creative team has issued a bit of a warning about how fans shouldn’t miss Smackdown this week. The Friday, December 16th episode of WWE Smackdown is being built around the return of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The “Tribal Chief” Reigns hasn’t appeared on WWE television since he led The Bloodline to victory at Survivor Series in the Men’s WarGames match in the main event.
Mandy Rose Comments Following WWE Release
Mandy Rose has issued her first public comment since being released by WWE due to the “explicit nature” of content she was producing online. Mandy Rose was released by WWE just one day after dropping the NXT Women’s Title to Roxanne Perez on the December 13th episode of NXT. Rose held the championship for an incredible 413 days before her surprise loss to the 21-year-old challenger.
WWE Executive Reveals Who Threw The Pie In Infamous Kevin Owens Segment
Kevin Owens had a pie thrown in his face many years ago and it was never revealed who threw it, but Road Dogg has revealed what the plan was for it. On the July 4th, 2016 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, they had a backstage segment where a party took place to celebrate America’s Independence Day on the Fourth of July.
AEW Wrestling Legend Calls Vince McMahon “The Antichrist”
Vince McMahon has been called a lot of things by many people over the years and now an AEW wrestling legend is labeling Vince as “The Antichrist.”. During his illustrious wrestling career from the NWA to WCW as part of the Four Horsemen along with his WWE run, Arn Anderson was known for being “The Enforcer” in the ring.
WWE Hall Of Famer On Vince McMahon Return Reports – “I Couldn’t Believe He Left”
A wrestling legend has given his opinion on the possibility of Vince McMahon possibly returning to WWE. During his career as a pro wrestler, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page had the most success of his career as a babyface wrestler in WCW. As the “People’s Champion” in WCW,...
Uncle Howdy Makes In-Person WWE Debut On SmackDown
Bray Wyatt might be one step closer to embracing his dark side once again after the mysterious Uncle Howdy made his in-person debut on SmackDown. It didn’t take long after Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at Extreme Rules for Uncle Howdy to begin appearing in vignettes as the shady figure alluded to Wyatt’s fiendish past and the star’s inner demons. Although the link between Howdy and Wyatt is as of yet unknown.
Huge Shawn Michaels Match Pitched By Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens has indicated that he pitched an idea that would have seen him go one-on-one with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. In the spring of 2022, Kevin Owens surely became the envy of his peers when he was the man chosen to close night one of WrestleMania 38 with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The segment was originally advertised as The KO Show, but when the men got to the ring, the real plan unfolded. Owens challenged Austin to a match in his home state of Texas and Austin was only too happy to accept.
SmackDown Star Discusses Changing Gimmicks On The Show
A current WWE SmackDown star has discussed changing gimmicks on the show and says they “could’ve been Joe Shmoe for all it matters” when they debuted. In early 2021 former IMPACT Wrestling and NWA star Eli Drake debuted on NXT as the villainous LA Knight. Knight spent a year on the developmental brand before joining the main roster in April 2022. However, his move to the main roster wasn’t as Knight with the star changing his gimmick to Max Dupri – the manager of the Maximum Male Models tag team of Mace and Mansoor.
Chris Jericho Suffers Shocking Loss To Debuting Star On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho got more than he bargained for when he was looking for a warmup match on AEW Dynamite!. ROH Final Battle saw Claudio Castagnoli capture the ROH World Championship for a second time when he defeated Chris Jericho, who’d beaten Castagnoli for the same title back at AEW Grand Slam. Enraged by the loss, Jericho cut a promo on the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite in which he claimed he needed a warmup match as he prepared to regain the title from Castagnoli once again.
John Cena Will Wrestle On Last WWE Smackdown Of 2022
John Cena isn’t just going to appear on the last episode of Smackdown in 2022, he will be in a big tag team match as well. It was announced about a week ago that 16-time WWE Champion and the man that Michael Cole calls the “Greatest of All-Time” John Cena will be on the December 30th episode of Smackdown in Tampa, which is where Cena lives.
Grayson Waller Names WWE Star He Wants To Wrestle
Grayson Waller is a rising star in WWE that knows exactly who he wants to face in WWE by calling one of the company’s biggest stars “the best” in the business. For the past 15 months, Grayson Waller has become one of the biggest shining stars in WWE’s NXT brand. The brash Australian is very talented in the ring, he delivers some of the best promos in NXT and his cocky attitude gets him a lot of heat from the crowd.
Full NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Card Includes WWE & AEW Stars
Forbidden Door? What Forbidden Door! NJPW has released the full Wrestle Kingdom card and it will see both WWE and AEW stars take to the ring in the Tokyo Dome. New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the full card for its Wrestle Kingdom 17 event which will take place in the hallowed Tokyo Dome on the 4th of January.
Braun Strowman Wants To Be On The Masked Singer
Braun Strowman believes he’d be a great choice to be on the popular Fox singing show “The Masked Singer.”. As one of the biggest men on the WWE roster, it’s not hard to spot Braun Strowman when he enters an arena because at 6’8″ and 330 pounds, the “Monster of All Monsters” stands out in a crowd. While Strowman regularly appears on Fox as part of the Smackdown roster, the former WWE Universal Champion also thinks he would do a great job on a different Fox show called The Masked Singer.
Saraya Explains How Much Fun It Is Being A Heel
If Saraya had her say, she’d be playing a villainess in AEW. The former Paige wrestled her first match in five years at AEW Full Gear on November 19th. In that match, she played the underdog against a cocky and arrogant Dr. Britt Baker. And when Saraya won, she was met with a loud reaction from the crowd as they cheered her victory.
Chris Jericho Starring In Wrestling-Themed Horror Movie “Dark Match”
Chris Jericho has recently finished filming a horror movie with a wrestling theme called “Dark Match.”. It was reported by Deadline that Jericho will star in the wrestling-themed horror movie called “Dark Match.” In pro wrestling terms, a “dark match” is something that happens for the live crowd before a TV taping takes place. The film has recently wrapped in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Jericho grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba, which is also in Western Canada.
Bray Wyatt Pays Tribute To Brodie Lee On SmackDown To Commemorate His Birthday
Bray Wyatt paid tribute to his former Wyatt Family brother Brodie Lee on SmackDown on what would have been Lee’s 43rd birthday. Bray Wyatt, Erick Rowan, and Brodie Lee – then known in WWE as Luke Harper – formed the original incarnation of the Wyatt Family which caused a sensation on NXT before graduating to WWE’s main roster. The mysterious group ran roughshod over the WWE roster and over time added the monstrous Braun Strowman to their ranks.
Former US Champion Refuses To Comment On Possible WWE Return
A former United States Champion has refused to comment on rumours that they could become the latest star to return to WWE. Since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon at the top of WWE, many former stars have returned to the company after being released or their contracts expiring. With the Royal Rumble on the horizon, many fans are wondering if any other former stars could make a return in Rumble matches themselves.
AEW Star “Sad” To See William Regal Leave The Company
An AEW star has admitted that they were sad to see William Regal leave the promotion and notes that their relationship with Regal stretches back a decade. William Regal’s time in AEW will officially come to a close at the end of 2022 according to company CEO Tony Khan. Khan noted that Regal had requested that a two-year option to extend his deal was not exercised and he will instead be returning to WWE where he is believed to be taking up an executive position.
Sasha Banks Talks Wrestling Training In Mexico
Sasha Banks has opened up about some recent wrestling training that she did in Mexico. It has been about seven months since Sasha Banks stepped into a wrestling ring, but it is expected that she will appear for New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4th. It has since been reported that Banks, who goes by her real name of Mercedes Varnado outside of WWE, is reportedly getting paid a large amount of money for her NJPW appearances, perhaps even more than what Chris Jericho got when he wrestled for NJPW.
