Kevin Owens has indicated that he pitched an idea that would have seen him go one-on-one with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. In the spring of 2022, Kevin Owens surely became the envy of his peers when he was the man chosen to close night one of WrestleMania 38 with Stone Cold Steve Austin. The segment was originally advertised as The KO Show, but when the men got to the ring, the real plan unfolded. Owens challenged Austin to a match in his home state of Texas and Austin was only too happy to accept.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO