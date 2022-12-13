Read full article on original website
methodist.edu
Military Spouse, Working Mother Each Part of MU’s First Cohort of Fully-Online Graduates
For the first time in Methodist University’s history, students walked across the stage as graduates from the University’s 100% online programs. For the first time in Methodist University’s history, students walked across the stage as graduates from the University’s 100% online programs. This weekend, the University’s...
Teacher Lewis: start every day on a positive note
LUMBERTON — Piney Grove Elementary Kindergarten educator Kayla Lewis says it’s important to start each new day with a positive att
methodist.edu
Fayetteville Business Leaders Celebrate End of Year at Methodist University
The Greater Fayetteville Chamber’s monthly “Chairwoman’s Coffee Club” meeting, a high-powered business networking breakfast, brought approximately 100 professionals to MU’s Matthews Ministry Center on Thursday morning. Some of Fayetteville’s top business leaders gathered on Methodist University’s campus for the final time in 2022.
School board names assistant superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, Accountability
LUMBERTON — Heeding the recommendation of Superintendent Freddie Williamson, the Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson Co
wpde.com
'Sweet success!' Robeson Community College names gingerbread house competition winners
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson Community College's Student Government Association announced the winners of the 2022 Gingerbread House competition. Students who wanted to participate were provided a Wilton Pre-Built Gingerbread Townhouse Tidings kit to be competed solo or in a team of three. They were encouraged to be as creative as possible and were allowed to use other decorative items that did not come in the kit.
WRAL
Wayne school board meets to plan superintendent search
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Wayne County Board of Education planned to meet on Wednesday to outline how they will hire a new superintendent. Dr. David Lewis announced early in December that he will retire on March 31. Before he became superintendent in January 2021, Lewis was an assistant superintendent,...
wraltechwire.com
Five NC HBCUs will receive $150K grant from NC IDEA to boost entrepreneurship
DURHAM – Five of North Carolina’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) will receive $150,000 grants from the private foundation NC IDEA, the organization announced today. Under what Thom Ruhe, president and CEO of NC IDEA, called a partnership, the grant funds are a call to “expand equitable...
WRAL
80 students win bikes in essay contest at Fayetteville elementary school
This is the second year Cumberland County Schools has taken part in the national Bikes for Kids program, co-founded by former Harlem Globetrotter Meadowlark Lemon. This is the second year Cumberland County Schools has taken part in the national Bikes for Kids program, co-founded by former Harlem Globetrotter Meadowlark Lemon.
Racist comments, threats of violence spewed over Raleigh high school's intercom system
Enloe High School students had to endure offensive remarks broadcast over the school's intercom system.
Cumberland County students get free bikes in surprise announcement
Third graders at Westarea Elementary thought only five students were getting free bikes for winning an essay contest, but got a major surprise.
Teachers detail school violence to Scotland Board of Education
LAURINBURG — Jarring video of violent fights breaking out at Scotland High School in recent weeks did more than what words could accomplish for one local resident during the public comment period of the Scotland County Board of Education meeting on Monday night. Meg Johnson of Laurinburg shared the...
WMBF
Lumberton High School students donate clothes, other items to kids in foster care
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Students at Lumberton High School stepped up in a big way for kids in foster care, by donating over 3,000 pieces of clothing and other items. “I’ve been here 10 years now and every year we do a project where we have the whole school come together with one focus, helping the community,” said Adrian Hammonds, school counselor.
WITN
Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households. The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500. The...
ncconstructionnews.com
Cumberland County Commissioners select site for new performing arts center
Cumberland County Commissioners have approved a site in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Fayetteville. Architect EwingCole has been awarded a $6.439 million contract to design the center, replacing the existing, aging Crown Theatre and Arena. The county’s original capital budget ordinance was $5.5...
Services on slate across Sampson
On Friday, Dec. 16, at 4 p.m. There will be a give -away from the MAC Association. The location: Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 9030 Harn
livability.com
Go There: 48 Fun-Filled Hours in Fayetteville, NC
Spend a weekend – or longer – exploring this charming North Carolina city filled with shopping, dining, art and attractions. Located 20 minutes from Fort Bragg, the city of Fayetteville, North Carolina, benefits economically, culturally and socially from its proximity to the nation’s largest armed services installation. Yet, Fayetteville has a laid-back charm that is completely distinct from the military precision of its next-door neighbor.
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen approves downtown zoning change
The Aberdeen Town Board met Monday evening. The Board considered a text amendment to the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) to change the minimum separation allowed between a bar or nightclub and an existing religious institution or existing school in the Central Business District in downtown Aberdeen to 35 feet from 50 feet.
Fayetteville State sneaks by Shaw at home
Fayetteville State got down early but bounced back with two big performances to start CIAA play 1-0. The post Fayetteville State sneaks by Shaw at home appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WRAL
Robeson County rebuilding effort successful while other areas struggle years after Hurricane Matthew, Florence
Records show Robeson County took $9.4 million in grant money after Matthew and repaired or replaced 296 homes, reaching 93% of its target. Records show Robeson County took $9.4 million in grant money after Matthew and repaired or replaced 296 homes, reaching 93% of its target. Reporter: Cullen BrowderProducer: Randall...
