Fayetteville, NC

methodist.edu

Fayetteville Business Leaders Celebrate End of Year at Methodist University

The Greater Fayetteville Chamber’s monthly “Chairwoman’s Coffee Club” meeting, a high-powered business networking breakfast, brought approximately 100 professionals to MU’s Matthews Ministry Center on Thursday morning. Some of Fayetteville’s top business leaders gathered on Methodist University’s campus for the final time in 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

'Sweet success!' Robeson Community College names gingerbread house competition winners

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Robeson Community College's Student Government Association announced the winners of the 2022 Gingerbread House competition. Students who wanted to participate were provided a Wilton Pre-Built Gingerbread Townhouse Tidings kit to be competed solo or in a team of three. They were encouraged to be as creative as possible and were allowed to use other decorative items that did not come in the kit.
LUMBERTON, NC
WRAL

Wayne school board meets to plan superintendent search

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Wayne County Board of Education planned to meet on Wednesday to outline how they will hire a new superintendent. Dr. David Lewis announced early in December that he will retire on March 31. Before he became superintendent in January 2021, Lewis was an assistant superintendent,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WMBF

Lumberton High School students donate clothes, other items to kids in foster care

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - Students at Lumberton High School stepped up in a big way for kids in foster care, by donating over 3,000 pieces of clothing and other items. “I’ve been here 10 years now and every year we do a project where we have the whole school come together with one focus, helping the community,” said Adrian Hammonds, school counselor.
LUMBERTON, NC
WITN

Low-income energy assistance for Wayne County households

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County is offering heating help to low-income households. The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment for heating during the winter. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400, or $500. The...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Cumberland County Commissioners select site for new performing arts center

Cumberland County Commissioners have approved a site in front of the Judge E. Maurice Braswell Cumberland County Courthouse in downtown Fayetteville. Architect EwingCole has been awarded a $6.439 million contract to design the center, replacing the existing, aging Crown Theatre and Arena. The county’s original capital budget ordinance was $5.5...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
livability.com

Go There: 48 Fun-Filled Hours in Fayetteville, NC

Spend a weekend – or longer – exploring this charming North Carolina city filled with shopping, dining, art and attractions. Located 20 minutes from Fort Bragg, the city of Fayetteville, North Carolina, benefits economically, culturally and socially from its proximity to the nation’s largest armed services installation. Yet, Fayetteville has a laid-back charm that is completely distinct from the military precision of its next-door neighbor.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Aberdeen approves downtown zoning change

The Aberdeen Town Board met Monday evening. The Board considered a text amendment to the UDO (Unified Development Ordinance) to change the minimum separation allowed between a bar or nightclub and an existing religious institution or existing school in the Central Business District in downtown Aberdeen to 35 feet from 50 feet.
ABERDEEN, NC

