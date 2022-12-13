Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
NFL Week 15 Playoff-Clinching Scenarios, Predictions, Tom Brady’s Future
We’re in Week 15 of the NFL season, and only the Eagles have clinched a playoff berth, while the Bears, Texans and Broncos have been eliminated from playoff contention. So 28 teams still have hopes of making the postseason tournament, and five of those teams can clinch playoff spots Sunday.
Top Potential Landing Spots for Tom Brady in 2023
Tom Brady, 45, is going to have decisions to make at the end of the 2022 NFL season. After retiring this past offseason and then un-retiring not 2 months later, it is hard to imagine Brady coming back just for one year - especially with how the season has played out so far for himself and the Bucs.
Patriots-Raiders Week 15 Odds, Betting Insights
When the Raiders reflect on 2022, they can point to Week 13 as a missed opportunity. A disappointing defensive penalty (batting the ball out of the quarterback’s hands) after a winning play helped Baker Mayfield build his comeback story. With a win, Las Vegas would have weathered a couple of receiving injuries (Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow), a challenging schedule (eight road games over 13 weeks), and some defining close character losses (six games by a touchdown or less) to remain a playoff contender. Instead, the Raiders need to run the table with much-needed help to consider 2022 a success.
