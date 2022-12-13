When the Raiders reflect on 2022, they can point to Week 13 as a missed opportunity. A disappointing defensive penalty (batting the ball out of the quarterback’s hands) after a winning play helped Baker Mayfield build his comeback story. With a win, Las Vegas would have weathered a couple of receiving injuries (Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow), a challenging schedule (eight road games over 13 weeks), and some defining close character losses (six games by a touchdown or less) to remain a playoff contender. Instead, the Raiders need to run the table with much-needed help to consider 2022 a success.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO