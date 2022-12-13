Read full article on original website
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Evelyn Mendes, 1928-2022
Evelyn Mendes passed away on Thursday December 12, 2022 at the age of 94. Evelyn was born June 11, 1928, to Luis and Maria Molles in Dinuba, California. Evelyn’s father passed away when she was a young girl. The family moved to Humboldt County after that and settled here.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022
Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Return of the Jedi’ Festival, Professional Soundstage are Among Film Commissioner’s Movie Magic Plans for the Region
Have you ever wanted cocktails served to you by a Wookie? Maybe your out-of-town relatives would enjoy having an Imperial stormtrooper as their hotel concierge. Or perhaps you just want to see a kid’s face light up when they see the real Endor. “Star Wars” fanatics could soon journey...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘The Lost Lewis Treasure’: Father Plans Epic Community Treasure Hunt on Anniversary of His Son Being Lost at Sea
It’s been nearly a year since 21-year-old Hunter Lewis headed into the Pacific Ocean on a canoe to hide the final piece of an epic, multi-day treasure hunt he planned for his friends and family. He never returned. Now Hunter’s father, Corey Lewis, is planning a treasure hunt on...
kymkemp.com
CR Police Academy Graduation Held Today
College of the Redwoods held its 130th Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation on Friday, December 16 in the CR Theater. Eleven cadets participated in this class ceremony, and all of the cadets have been hired by various law enforcement departments. The next cadre of cadets will begin training on Monday,...
North Coast Journal
Rivers Turning Green, Dropping Quickly
After a very wet weekend that saw all our coastal rivers plum full of water, just about all are now in fishable shape. And the ones that aren't will be in the next couple days. The reason behind the quick clearing of the rivers is twofold. After years of drought, the soil is extremely thirsty. Water from the season's first big rain is typically gobbled up by the soil, leaving less to flow into the rivers. Also, the surrounding mountains received a lot of snow over the weekend. Combined with extremely cold temperatures, not much runoff is making its way to the rivers. What all of this means is the rivers are dropping quickly, and will be low and clear before we know it.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS) Estuary Restoration Project on Mad River (Baduwa’t) Opens Acres of Fish Habitat, New Public Trail
McKINLEYVILLE, Calif. – Nonprofit research and conservation organization California Trout, McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD), the Wiyot Tribe, and other partners, have completed an important Baduwa’t estuary restoration and reconnection project. The project opens up more than 4 acres of important habitat for imperiled salmon and steelhead while increasing public access to an inspiring coastal viewpoint overlooking the Baduwa’t, also known as the Mad River, in Humboldt County.
krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested for gas theft at business in Humboldt
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested, suspected of gas theft at a McKinleyville business early Friday morning. On Dec. 16, at about 1 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Holly Drive for the report of a security alarm activation.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested Following McKinleyville Assault Investigation
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 15, 2022, at about 2:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Terrace Lane in McKinleyville for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted an...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt driver survives deadly bear collision, moderate damage to Subaru
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The driver of a Subaru survived a deadly collision with a bear in Humboldt County Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the collision happened about 3 miles north of Willow Creek on Highway 96 at about 6 a.m. The front end of the vehicle...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village
PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
lostcoastoutpost.com
thelumberjack.org
Humboldt queer community faces increased threat, following national trends
On Oct. 28, the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission (HCHRC) issued a press release condemning “incidents of hate speech and threats of violence against the LGBTQ community.” This came in response to the disruption of a drag event in Eureka on Oct. 23 and a violently threatening anti-trans sticker placed on a public bench and photographed Oct. 27.
lostcoastoutpost.com
ijpr.org
Pesticides from illegal cannabis are contaminating California waterways, survey says
Researchers with the Humboldt County-based conservation group Integral Ecology Research Center have previously published studies showing that sensitive species such as the Pacific fisher and northern spotted owl are at risk of poisoning from chemicals used at these grow sites. Illegal cannabis growers were already known for their liberal use...
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Snarled at Myrtle and Harrison After Deer Is Struck and Injured
About 2:50 p.m., a buck was hit by a four-door dark-colored Kia sedan eastbound on Myrtle at Harrison in Eureka. Traffic was stopped in both directions for a time. A couple of good Samaritans stopped in the road to control traffic while the deer got up and hobbled its way into the Greenbelt.
lostcoastoutpost.com
