As the No. 20 Texas Longhorns spend the first half of practices in preparation for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio against the No. 12 Washington Huskies, the focus on fundamentals and techniques is generally considered the most useful to young backups who might not receive as many beneficial reps during the season. Like freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy as he moves into the backup role.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO