Austin, TX

KXAN

Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process

Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
AUSTIN, TX
Burnt Orange Nation

Alamo Bowl looms as key in development of Texas QB Quinn Ewers

As the No. 20 Texas Longhorns spend the first half of practices in preparation for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio against the No. 12 Washington Huskies, the focus on fundamentals and techniques is generally considered the most useful to young backups who might not receive as many beneficial reps during the season. Like freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy as he moves into the backup role.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Texas Football: 4-Star WR Ryan Niblett firm on commitment to Longhorns

A massive storyline that was developing on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class a week ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period (beginning on Dec. 21) was the status of one key commitment. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion spent a lot of time earlier this week with some retention efforts with the highly touted four-star Aldine Eisenhower (TX) wide receiver Ryan Niblett.
AUSTIN, TX
texashsfootball.com

4A Division II State Title Game Preview: Carthage vs. Wimberley

The Carthage train keeps on rolling. The Bulldogs will be looking for their ninth state title in just 15 seasons when they take on Wimberley on Friday morning at 11:00 at AT&T Stadium in the 4A Division II State Title Game. Wimberley, meanwhile, is back in the state title game...
CARTHAGE, TX
Eater

Where to Find the Best Versions of Classic Chinese Dishes in Austin

Chinese cuisine is generally fantastic — especially so in Austin where there are plentiful restaurants serving up a variety of amazing regional fare from the East Asian country. There’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the dishes, looking for epic banquet hall food, or missing comforting classics your families would make at home.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis

AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

