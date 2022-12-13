Read full article on original website
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Austin Professor Rana Siu Inboden calls for more US engagement at UN Human Rights Council to counter China’s influenceD.J. EatonAustin, TX
Yoga Instructor Turned Most Wanted Fugitive Gets Plastic Surgery to Hide from U.S. MarshalsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Austin, TX
Chris Beard arrest: Longhorns coach uncertainty, what happens with legal process
Following Beard's arrest for felony domestic violence on Monday, the university suspended him without pay "until further notice," and then named associate head coach Rodney Terry the acting head coach for the Longhorns' game that night against Rice. Texas, ranked No. 7 in the country, beat the unranked Owls 87-81 in overtime to move to 7-1 on the season.
Burnt Orange Nation
Alamo Bowl looms as key in development of Texas QB Quinn Ewers
As the No. 20 Texas Longhorns spend the first half of practices in preparation for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio against the No. 12 Washington Huskies, the focus on fundamentals and techniques is generally considered the most useful to young backups who might not receive as many beneficial reps during the season. Like freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy as he moves into the backup role.
Texas flips top LB recruit who was committed to Texas A&M
Texas not only gained a big recruit on Thursday, but they also had the added benefit of taking him away from a rival. Linebacker recruit Anthony Hill decommitted from Texas A&M in November. On Thursday, we learned that he committed to the Longhorns. Listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, Hill...
5-Star 2023 Longhorns CB Target Javien Toviano Makes College Decision
One of the Longhorns top defensive back targets, Javien Toviano, has made his college commitment
saturdaydownsouth.com
Anthony Hill, 5-star LB and former Texas A&M pledge, announces commitment
Anthony Hill will be a Texas Longhorn. The No. 1 linebacker in the country in the class of 2023 made his announcement on social media on Thursday evening. He was originally scheduled to commit on Dec. 21 —the beginning of the Early Signing Period—but opted to announce his commitment a few days early.
Texas Football: 4-Star WR Ryan Niblett firm on commitment to Longhorns
A massive storyline that was developing on the trail for the 2023 Texas football recruiting class a week ahead of the start of the Early Signing Period (beginning on Dec. 21) was the status of one key commitment. Head coach Steve Sarkisian and wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Brennan Marion spent a lot of time earlier this week with some retention efforts with the highly touted four-star Aldine Eisenhower (TX) wide receiver Ryan Niblett.
Where to find the best hot chocolate in Austin
Three Austin cafes made Yelp's list of the 25 best places in Texas to get hot chocolate.
‘A Gem Like No Other’: Longhorns Superfan Matthew McConaughey Reflects on Passing of Mike Leach
Actor and Texas Longhorns fan Matthew McConaughey gave a heartfelt message to the late Mike Leach on social media.
Report: This is the best ice cream shop in Texas & it has locations in Austin, Houston & San Antonio
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the greatest sweet treats known to mankind is the ever-so-delicious ice cream and in the state of Texas, there’s no bad time for a bowl, cone or a milkshake if that tickles your fancy. It’s that time of the year, again, as Tuesday,...
Case against UT's Chris Beard could prove to be drawn-out, experts say
The legal proceedings for Texas men's basketball coach Chris Beard, who was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge, might take more than a year to reach its conclusion, several legal experts told ESPN.
texashsfootball.com
4A Division II State Title Game Preview: Carthage vs. Wimberley
The Carthage train keeps on rolling. The Bulldogs will be looking for their ninth state title in just 15 seasons when they take on Wimberley on Friday morning at 11:00 at AT&T Stadium in the 4A Division II State Title Game. Wimberley, meanwhile, is back in the state title game...
Inside the ghost kitchens haunting Austin’s restaurant industry
Since the pandemic forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, a new, lucrative business model began haunting Austin's food industry...but the concept isn't as ominous as it's name sounds.
Eater
Where to Find the Best Versions of Classic Chinese Dishes in Austin
Chinese cuisine is generally fantastic — especially so in Austin where there are plentiful restaurants serving up a variety of amazing regional fare from the East Asian country. There’s a place for everyone, whether you’re a fan of the dishes, looking for epic banquet hall food, or missing comforting classics your families would make at home.
fox7austin.com
'Delicious Tamales' in Austin is ready for busy holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas - This season is a busy one for many people, including Valerie Gonzalez, owner of Delicious Tamales. With less than two weeks before Christmas, Delicious Tamales had to stop taking pre-orders, but that's not stopping Austin residents from walking in to try some authentic tamales. "We are a...
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
Matthew McConaughey’s Austin fundraiser to feature Garth Brooks
The two-day fundraiser is scheduled for April 27-28, 2023. The event includes golfing, a gala and fashion show.
fox7austin.com
Body of missing scuba diver found at Lake Travis
AUSTIN, Texas - The body of a missing scuba diver was found at Lake Travis on Tuesday. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 10 at 5:57 p.m., TCSO Lake Patrol deputies and other agencies responded to a 911 call that a man in his 20s had gone to Lake Travis to do some scuba diving and did not return home. Search efforts were conducted until 8:30 p.m. and it was then suspended due to darkness.
2,200-acre development Thomas Ranch to build 3,500 homes west of Austin
Construction is expected to begin in 2023.
This Texas vineyard is ranked one of the world’s best
A Texas winery has been ranked one of the world's best vineyards, one of only six wineries based in the United States to earn the distinction.
Exciting New Nonstop Route Has Been Announced From This Texas Airport
The daily service will begin in May.
