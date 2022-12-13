Mike Leach: Mississippi State football coach dies aged 61

Pioneering college football coach Mike Leach has died at the age of 61, it has been confirmed.

Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell ill at his home in Starkville, Mississippi on Sunday.

He was treated at a local hospital before being airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, about 120 miles (200 kilometers) away.

"Mike was a giving and attentive husband, father and grandfather. He was able to participate in organ donation at UMMC as a final act of charity," the family said in a statement issued by the school.

"We are supported and uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world.

"Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father's life."

Leach’s teams were consistent winners at programs where success traditionally did not come easy.

In 21 seasons as a head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State, Leach went 158-107.

The quarterbacks in his pass-heavy system put up massive statistics, running the Air Raid offense that Leach didn’t invent but mastered over his career.