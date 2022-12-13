‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Says the Other Wives Handed Kody to Her

Since Sister Wives first began airing in 2010, there has been friction among the wives, and it all began with the arrival of Kody Brown’s fourth wife, Robyn. Three out of four of Kody’s marriages to his wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, have crumbled. In addition to Kody’s behavior, fans believe that Robyn is also part of the issue .

However, Robyn has maintained that the other wives handed Kody to her.

Kody has always put Robyn first on ‘Sister Wives’

From the moment they began courting in the first season of Sister Wives , kissing before marriage, going wedding dress shopping, and having their extensive honeymoon, it’s clear that Kody valued Robyn over his other three wives. However, the businessman has maintained that this is an unfair assessment. In a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One , special, Kody is asked about his preferential treatment toward Robyn.

He responds to the inquiry by calling it “the most unfair question.”

Robyn says the other wives handed Kody to her

Meri, Christine, and Janelle have all addressed Kody’s obsession with Robyn and his eagerness to put her over them and their children. However, Robyn has a different perspective on the situation. “They handed him to me and said, ‘We don’t want to spend time with him, basically,'” Robyn said of her fellow sister wives.

For Christine, Kody and Robyn’s bond was the beginning of the end for the family. “I think he has a favorite wife, and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine explained in the clip. “I feel like to Kody, Robyn’s more important, certainly than I am. And I’ve been a third wheel for years now. And I know it, and everybody knows it. It’s sad, and it sucks, but my relationship with Kody isn’t as important. It’s not. No matter what he says, it isn’t.”

‘Sister Wives’ fans really dislike Robyn

Since the beginning of the series, fans have been apprehensive about Robyn. She and Kody kissed before marriage which greatly upset some of the other wives. Robyn demanded an 11-day honeymoon even though Kody had three other wives and his then-wife Christine has just given birth.

Moreover, fans feel that Kody and Robyn have withstood the test of time , unlike the other wives, because she never questions or challenges him.

However, fans are convinced that if Kody took on a new wife, Robyn would be kicked to the curb. “I think he definitely would if he could find one that would take him. It would be hilarious to watch Robyn kicked to the curb after what she has done to this entire family,” wrote one fan said in a Reddit post.

However, other fans insist that the couple are perfect for one another. “No. As awful as Kody and Robyn are, they truly found their match in one another,” they said.