Golden Globes 2023: Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga Nominated For Best Original Song

By Chris Malone
 3 days ago

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards are set to take place on January 10, 2023 and will honor some of the biggest names in entertainment across film and TV. The Best Original Song award will honor the musicians and songwriters behind the biggest new songs written for movies over the past year, and this year, the category is stacked with heavy hitters including Taylor Swift , Lady Gaga, and Rihanna.

Taylor Swift | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp

Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga are nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Golden Globes

The Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song, similar to the Academy Award for Best Original Song, honors the songwriters behind new songs that are part of movies in the past year. At the 2023 Golden Globes, the Best Original Song category is stacked with some big-name artists from the music industry.

Taylor Swift is nominated for “Carolina,” her song from the murder mystery film Where the Crawdads Sing . The song is also nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 2023 Grammy Awards — a category that Swift has been nominated in three times before, winning on her first nomination.

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to the music industry this year with “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By . She also announced that she’ll be taking the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show in February.

Lady Gaga is also nominated for Best Original Song at the 2023 Golden Globes. Mother Monster received a nod for “Hold My Hand” from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

The other nominees include a song from a Guillermo Del Toro movie

Swift, Rihanna, and Gaga are just three of the nominees up for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. They’re joined by two other groups of songwriters: Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, and Guillermo del Toro for “Ciao Papa” from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio , and M. M. Keeravani, Kaala Bhairava, and Rahul Sipligunj for “Naatu Naatu” from the Indian film RRR .

If “Naatu Naatu” ends up winning the Best Original Song award, it wouldn’t be the first time a song in a language besides English takes home the trophy: at the 2021 Golden Globes, the Best Original Song award went to “Io sì (Seen)” by Laura Pausini, Niccolò Agliardi, and Diane Warren from the film The Life Ahead .

Taylor Swift presented the award to Lady Gaga

If Lady Gaga takes home the Best Original Song award for “Hold My Hand,” it’ll be the second time the Oscar-winning singer receives the honor from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. At the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, Gaga won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for her soaring ballad “Shallow” from her hit movie A Star is Born . She beat out nominees including Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars” from the Black Panther soundtrack and Dolly Parton’s “Girl in the Movies” from Dumplin’ .

When Gaga was awarded Golden Globe for Best Original Song back in 2019, she was presented the award by none other than Taylor Swift.

Comments / 0

