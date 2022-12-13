Fans Blast Gus Smyrnios After He Accuses ‘Floribama Shore’ Co-Star of Hooking up With ‘Jersey Shore’ Cast

Floribama Shore star Gus Smyrnios has been relatively quiet on social media since he married Samantha Carucci. However, the former reality TV star had a lot to say about the MTV series on Twitter on Dec. 12, 2022 and went as far as accusing one of his co-stars of “hooking up” with Jersey Shore celebs Pauly DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino . Find out what Gus had to say, plus why fans are putting him on blast for the accusation.

‘Floribama Shore’ stars Candace Rice, Codi Butts, Gus Smyrnios, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Kortni Gilson, Jeremiah Buoni, and Aimee Hall | Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Nilsa Prowant allegedly hooked up with Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino, according to Gus Smyrnios

Gus got into it on Twitter with his former co-star Codi Butts . It’s unclear what Butts said that sparked the conversation in his since-deleted tweet, but Gus initially replied with some severe accusations regarding 495 Productions, the company behind Floribama Shore . “Shouldn’t have spread lies to ruin a friend’s reputation,” he tweeted. “And I shouldn’t have been FORCED To sleep with a cast member by production in order to give them storyline I wanted no part of and told I’d be fired if I didn’t.”

Gus had an on-screen relationship with Nilsa Prowant in early seasons of Floribama Shore . Their back-and-forth romance was a major plot point in the reality series and is presumably who he’s talking about in these tweets.

A fan replied to Gus, asking if he “led a cast member on for money.” He replied: “No that cast member acted like she liked me for money for a tv script. While hooking up with Pauly [DelVecchio] and Vinny [Guadagnino] while network tried to push me in a fake relationship with her. Why would I wanna date someone who didn’t take me serious? They just wanted me to be bad guy.”

‘Floribama Shore’ fans say Gus Smyrnios needs to ‘grow up’ and ‘move on’

Season 4 was the last for Floribama Shore , which MTV canceled. However, that hasn’t stopped Gus from tweeting about his time on the show, and many fans think it needs to end. “He’s still going on about Floribama Shore drama,” said one Redditor . “The show ended. Time to move on, Gus.”

“So what if she hooked with Pauly and Vinny,” said another user in a different Reddit thread . “They weren’t in a relationship… By Gus’s preference, if I recall correctly??? Good for her.”

Another Reddit user doubted Gus’ claims, writing: “There’s no way Nilsa hooked up with either Pauly or Vinny.” Showbiz Cheat Sheet reached out to 495 Productions and representatives for Nilsa regarding these claims. We did not hear back from either party by publication but will update this article if they reach out.

Gus and Nilsa are both married now, but not to each other

Both Floribama Shore stars are married now. Nilsa got married to Gus Gazda in November 2021. Gus married Samantha Carucci on Oct. 8, 2022. As a result, many fans wonder why Gus is still talking about his former fling with Nilsa.

“Isn’t he married?” asked another Reddit user . “Why is he still talking about her?” Another Redditor said: “Must be real fun for his new bride to see he is still talking/thinking/obsessing about Nilsa. … Grow up and move on.”