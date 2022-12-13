‘The White Lotus’ Fans Look Forward to Season 2 Star Leo Woodall’s Netflix Debut in an Upcoming Adaptation

Season 2’s fatal finale had The White Lotus fans buzzing. The team and cast behind the series’ sophomore season have, rightfully so, been receiving a tremendous amount of praise and recognition for the entertaining HBO television show.

Though many of The White Lotus followers were sad to see the short series end so quickly , many are looking forward to catching cast member Leo Woodall in his upcoming Netflix debut.

The White Lotus star Leo Woodall at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2022 | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Leo Woodall’s acting career so far

Amidst The White Lotus ‘ talented and remarkable cast of stars is 26-year-old Woodall. The UK actor joined the enthralling TV series this past season and is quickly gaining momentum in Hollywood.

One of Woodall’s first roles came just a few years back in 2019 on Holby City , a popular British medical drama. Before taking on The White Lotus , Woodall appeared in Peacock’s Vampire Academy as Adrian Ivashkov. The year before that, he played Rodgers in the award-winning film Cherry .

Woodall is building his reputation and resume and becoming a fan-favorite on the highly-talked-about HBO television series, The White Lotus , which has only helped matters.

Leo Woodall’s role in Season 2 of HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’

Fans and viewers of The White Lotus know Woodall as Jack. From his UK accent to his cheeky personality, it was easy to see how Portia could so easily get wrapped up in all of that. However, as followers of the HBO series know, there sure was a lot more to that.

From his incredibly questionable relationship with his uncle to his mysterious and seemingly fleeting existence, Woodall did a phenomenal job of showcasing the many different layers of his character Jack.

Fans of season 2 of ‘The White Lotus’ are looking forward to Leo Woodall’s upcoming Netflix debut

Woodall seems to be on a bit of a filming run, and his fans and followers certainly are not upset about it. A few months ago, word broke that Netflix would create a series based on David Nicholl’s novel, One Day .

The plot written by Nicholl told what happened when Dexter and Emma met the night of their college graduation and what would happen year after year. Fans of the novel or the genre probably remember back in 2011 when Anne Hathaway starred in the film based on Nicholl’s book, but this time around, viewers will be receiving a whole series on Netflix.

Many were thrilled to hear the news, and sources like What’s on Netflix have confirmed that Woodall has been cast as Dexter, one of the lead characters, for the fresh adaptation of Nicholl’s work. Best recognized for her role in This Is Going to Hurt , Ambika Mod will share the spotlight and work alongside Woodall as Emma.

Much of the recruited cast is already listed. Playing the part of Alison Mayhew will be Essie Davis. Davis’ fans and followers probably recognize the star from 2014’s The Babadook. Eleanor Tomlinson, Jonny Weldon, and Brendan Quinn are a few other of talented actors who were recruited for Netflix’s upcoming series.

When does Netflix’s ‘One Day’ premiere?

Unfortunately, when it comes to Netflix ‘s One Day , a premiere date has yet to be announced. Though, as many sources have pointed out, many expect the streaming series to drop at some point in the new year. Woodall’s fans look forward to it regardless of when One Day will debut.