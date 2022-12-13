ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onondaga County, NY

Syracuse.com

Cayuga Nation opens new gambling venue near Seneca Falls

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Video gaming and bingo are now available at a new Cayuga Nation-owned facility on the west side of Cayuga Lake near Seneca Falls. The casino, called Lakeside Entertainment, opened last week in the location of a former gas station at the corner of Route 89 and Garden Street Extension, south of Route 20.
SENECA FALLS, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins Co. legislator opposes Newfield homeless encampment

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) — Second Wind Cottages in Newfield wants to expand. They applied for Tompkins County’s $6.5 million community recovery fund, which received more than 200 applicants. Randy Brown represents Newfield in the county’s legislature. Brown believes it’s a bad idea. In the Tompkins County...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Winter weather closures for Dec. 16

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—With winter storm and travel advisories in place through Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, as snow continues to fall, businesses around the county are announcing closures. Tompkins Cortland Community College, Ithaca City School District, Trumansburg Central School District, Dryden Central School District, Newfield Central School District, Groton Central...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: Rita Romano rehired by Laboratory Alliance of CNY

Laboratory Alliance of Central New York announced that Rita Romano was recently named chief executive officer. She serves as a liaison between the board of managers, medical directors and management of the independent clinical and anatomic pathology reference laboratory. Romano first joined the company in 2011 as manager of its...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Salvation Army Thanks the Oswego County Community Featured

The Corps officers, Major Heather Odom and Lieutenant Alyxandria Allen, and members of the Advisory Board of the Oswego County Salvation Army offer their sincere thanks to several Oswego restaurateurs, members of Zontall, the Oswego Lions Club, and members of the public for their generous support of our Guest Chef Dinner offerings of 2022.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Ithaca, NY

If you’re looking for a list of the most popular restaurants in Ithaca, New York, then you’ve come to the right place. Ithaca, which is located in New York’s Finger Lakes region, has an endless number of inviting, delicious dining options. In this list, you’ll find our...
ITHACA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big News For Anyone With Snowmobiles In New York State

The Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have set the official open date as January 2, 2023 for all trails in Erie County, pending sufficient snow cover and conditions. For those who don't love a good snowstorm, the next few weeks are going to be tough across New York State. It is that time of the year that the cold air moves in and the lake effect snows start to pile up. But that is good news for many here in Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Joann Fabrics Closing A Location In Western New York

When you're looking for fabrics or crafts to make things, a lot of people go to Joann Fabrics. Sadly though, one of the WNY locations will be closing soon. If you are hoping to get a new dress made this winter, or you've got some more decorations to make for Christmas, you might want to get into the Joann Fabrics in Batavia. They will be closing that store at the beginning of next year.
BATAVIA, NY
iheartoswego.com

Master Gardener Volunteer Training Course to be Offered Feb. 2023 Featured

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE of Oswego) will be offering a Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) Training starting next February. The class will primarily be held online through Moodle using Cornell’s Garden-based Learning Library to give students greater flexibility with their personal schedules. Students will work through the online course material and then participate in two group sessions every month. One session will be held virtually through Zoom on Wednesday evenings and the other will be an in-person event held on Saturday mornings. During each session, students will review key knowledge checks, participate in class discussion, work through hands-on activities, and listen to guest speakers present on various topics.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

