Oswego, NY

Sload Psyched for Return to Full-Time Supermodified Competition in 2023 Featured

Alison Sload began the 2022 Oswego Speedway season with little clarity as to her future plans in Supermodified racing. After competing full-time in 2019 and 2021, Sload scaled back considerably this year - only making appearances in a total of four Novelis Supermodified events. Now, the Glenmoore, PA, pilot is readying for a third attempt at a complete championship slate in 2023.
OSWEGO, NY
Eleanor M. Mayer – December 15, 2022 Featured

Eleanor M. Mayer, 81; of Minetto passed at home surrounded by her loving family early Friday, December 16th, 2022, after a short illness. Mrs. Mayer was born in Oswego, NY to the late James and Irene (Robarge) Carroll. She remained a lifelong resident of Oswego, NY. Mrs. Mayer enjoyed camping...
MINETTO, NY
Barclay and Local Leaders Gather to Bless Shoes Featured

This week, local leaders gathered at Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay’s office to deliver and bless shoes that have been collected throughout Oswego County. “Mudd” Murphy, former mayor of Central Square, leads the local “Tithe My Shoes” effort to assist Ralph Rotello, owner of Discount Shoe Repair shop in Syracuse, who collects new and gently used shoes for the Rescue Mission each year. Diane Wheatley, pastor of Prince of Peace Church in Volney, performed the blessing.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Boeheim Foundation Donates Art Gift Bags to Area Children Featured

CNY Community Arts Center is thrilled to announce the Boeheim Foundation, in collaboration with Kingart, will be donating 200 Gift Bags filled with art supplies to the CNY Community Arts Center for local school age children in Fulton this Sunday, December 18, starting at 4:30 pm until 6 pm. Jim...
FULTON, NY
Master Gardener Volunteer Training Course to be Offered Feb. 2023 Featured

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Oswego County (CCE of Oswego) will be offering a Master Gardener Volunteer (MGV) Training starting next February. The class will primarily be held online through Moodle using Cornell’s Garden-based Learning Library to give students greater flexibility with their personal schedules. Students will work through the online course material and then participate in two group sessions every month. One session will be held virtually through Zoom on Wednesday evenings and the other will be an in-person event held on Saturday mornings. During each session, students will review key knowledge checks, participate in class discussion, work through hands-on activities, and listen to guest speakers present on various topics.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
OP ED: New Yorkers’ Spirit of Generosity is Unmatched Featured

The holiday season is often filled with great company, food and fun wintertime activities in our many amazing communities. But sometimes economic uncertainty, health-related challenges or other unforeseen circumstances can make the winter months difficult on families and individuals. It is in response to these instances I am proud to say I have seen enormous generosity and compassion from New Yorkers across the state, and that was especially the case this season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Sandra L. Dumas – December 14, 2022 Featured

Sandra L. Dumas, 80, of Minetto passed on December 14, 2022. Sandy was born in Syracuse NY on April 1, 1942, to the late Kenneth and Katherine (Bearup) Yerdon. Sandy married the love of her life, Edward Dumas on December 8, 1960. They had just celebrated 62 years of a close-knit marriage.
MINETTO, NY
Roseanna Haskell – December 1, 2022 Featured

Roseanna Haskell, 89, of Oswego, passed on December 1, 2022. Born in Ballston Spa New York, she was the daughter of the late Willard Layton and Sarah Elizabeth (Millward) Haskell Sr. Roseanna was a Nurse's Aide and Payroll Clerk. Roseanna was preceded in death by her siblings Willard Layton Haskell...
OSWEGO, NY
Mary B. Wacker – December 13, 2022

Mary B. Wacker, 68; of Fulton, NY passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Fulton, NY to the late Arthur and Alice (Goss) Bocko and she remained a resident of Fulton for most of her life. Mary was a courageous woman who battled MS and various other medical issues since the 1970’s. She always met her hardships with dignity and grace. Mary chose to be positive and never let her ailments keep her from being active.
FULTON, NY
Salvation Army Elects Advisory Board Officers Featured

The Advisory Board of the Oswego County Salvation Army Corps recently elected its officers for 2023. They included Theresa Sugar-Scanlon as chairperson, Douglas Buske as vice chairperson, Carol Dexter as secretary, and Wynnette Dohse as treasurer. The Salvation Army officers who will continue to lead the Corps are Major Heather Odom and Lieutenant Alyxandra Allen.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Jonathan E. Crego – December 10, 2022

Jonathan E. Crego,37, a resident of Oswego passed away on December 10, 2022, at his home. Born in Oswego, he is the son of Sam and Tina (France) Crego of Oswego and was a graduate of Oswego High School. Jon was a veteran of the United States Army from 2005...
OSWEGO, NY
What Tuft Talk Rugs in Downtown Syracuse is all about

(WSYR-TV) — Rugs can “just” be a floor covering, or they can be a spectacular piece of art that grabs people’s attention. Tiffany Seals’ new business, Tuft Talk, has been open a little over a year now, and she’s finding success with her line of custom-made rugs of all sorts.
SYRACUSE, NY

