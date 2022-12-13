On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, Joshua Luciano of Lancaster was convicted of criminal homicide in connection with the death of Alexander Rivera in East Lampeter Township in 2020. On Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, Joshua Luciano of Lancaster was convicted of criminal homicide in connection with the death of Alexander Rivera in East Lampeter Township in 2020.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO