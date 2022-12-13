ElectraMeccanica Celebrates Commissioning of New Manufacturing Facility and Corporate Headquarters in Mesa

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
azbigmedia.com
Newmark sells The Block at Pima Center in Scottsdale for $23.5M
Newmark announced the sale of The Block at Pima Center, a 37,958-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The asset sold for $23.5 million, one of the highest sale prices for a newly constructed, unanchored strip center in Metro Phoenix history. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Jesse Goldsmith and Steve...
This Arizona Town Has The Worst Commute In The State
Stacker determined which towns in Texas have the worst commutes.
AZFamily
Walmart begins drone delivery from 4 stores in Glendale, Peoria
GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Straight of science-fiction, the future is here. Four Walmart stores in the West Valley have officially launched drone deliveries as thousands prepare to make their last-minute holiday purchases. The company announced Thursday morning that two stories in Peoria and Glendale are now utilizing drones as...
citysuntimes.com
Transblue opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale
Transblue, a leading construction and project management company, recently opened a new location in Scottsdale, offering luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family and homeowner properties across central Arizona. As the professional link between clients and contractors, Transblue manages all aspects of exterior construction projects to ensure form, beauty and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Plans to turn former Big Surf site into industrial park move forward
Nearly 700,000 square feet of new industrial buildings are a step closer to being built in the East Valley at the former home of wave pools, beach volleyball and ice skating. According to plans submitted to the city of Tempe, California-based Overton Moore Properties looks to build 689,109 square feet across three speculation warehouses at 1480 N. McClintock Drive — the site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena.
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails
Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
Ike’s Love and Sandwiches to Kick Off New Year With Three Valley Locations
The San Francisco-based sandwich shop will begin 2023 with an outpost in Desert Ridge, followed by Mesa and Gilbert shortly thereafter.
AZFamily
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
AZFamily
Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
realestatedaily-news.com
On Point Architecture hires its first employee, an architectural intern from ASU | The Design School
MESA, ARIZ. (Dec. 15, 2022) – On Point Architecture, a 100 percent woman-owned architectural firm, is pleased to announce it has hired its first employee, architectural intern Eve Romero-Quiñonez. Romero-Quiñonez, a native of Phoenix, is a third-year architecture student at Arizona State University | The Design School. Her...
allaboutarizonanews.com
The Zoppe Family Circus Set To Perform at Bell Bank Park in Mesa
Looking for an unique family entertainment experience this holiday season?. The world famous Zoppe Family Circus is set to return to Arizona on Friday. The performance will take place at Bell Bank Park. Performances will be held at 6 p.m. through the holiday season until Jan. 1. This isn’t your...
12news.com
New electric vehicle manufacturing facility expected to bring 500 jobs to Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is opening a new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Mesa. It's a development expected to bring up to 500 jobs to the city. Gov. Doug Ducey attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facilities on Monday to celebrate the...
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
azbigmedia.com
3 things to know about increasing rent prices in Metro Phoenix
Rent prices have been soaring, especially in popular cities like Tempe, Arizona. According to Bloomberg, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Tempe was $1,703 in June, a 48.3% increase from 2021. Renting can provide flexibility, but it may not always be the cheapest option. Here is what you should know about the current renter’s market.
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months
Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
ABC 15 News
Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says
PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office of...
AZFamily
2 restaurants cited by Maricopa County health inspectors for having roaches in kitchens
Ex-mentor of 'Zombie Hunter' haunted by canal murders 30 years later. Jerald Schrock described Bryan Patrick Miller as socially stunted, saying he needed to be taught about basic hygiene and the importance of working to pay bills. Box of frozen chicken on the floor among violations uncovered at Phoenix area...
azmirror.com
Kari Lake might get to inspect small number of ballots
Kari Lake might get a chance next week to inspect a small number of ballots cast in Maricopa County in the 2022 midterm election, a judge ordered Friday. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson granted Lake’s request for her yet-to-be-named representative to inspect 50 ballots cast at six different voting centers that were printed by the ballot-on-demand printers on Election Day; 50 ballot-on-demand-printed ballots from Election Day that were marked as spoiled; and 50 early voting ballots from six separate batches of ballots. All of the ballots are to be randomly selected by Lake’s representative.
Meal delivery company plans layoffs for hundreds at Phoenix warehouse facility
A New York-based meal delivery company will lay off 329 employees at a Phoenix warehouse, a move that could be part of its new business strategy.
luxury-houses.net
This Unique $5.3 Million Home in Scottsdale Arizona Stares You With Breathtaking Unobstructed Mountain and Million Dollar City Light Views
10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0