ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

ElectraMeccanica Celebrates Commissioning of New Manufacturing Facility and Corporate Headquarters in Mesa

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Newmark sells The Block at Pima Center in Scottsdale for $23.5M

Newmark announced the sale of The Block at Pima Center, a 37,958-square-foot, multi-tenant retail center located in Scottsdale, Arizona. The asset sold for $23.5 million, one of the highest sale prices for a newly constructed, unanchored strip center in Metro Phoenix history. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Jesse Goldsmith and Steve...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Walmart begins drone delivery from 4 stores in Glendale, Peoria

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Straight of science-fiction, the future is here. Four Walmart stores in the West Valley have officially launched drone deliveries as thousands prepare to make their last-minute holiday purchases. The company announced Thursday morning that two stories in Peoria and Glendale are now utilizing drones as...
GLENDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Transblue opens first Arizona location in Scottsdale

Transblue, a leading construction and project management company, recently opened a new location in Scottsdale, offering luxury exterior design services to commercial, multi-family and homeowner properties across central Arizona. As the professional link between clients and contractors, Transblue manages all aspects of exterior construction projects to ensure form, beauty and...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Plans to turn former Big Surf site into industrial park move forward

Nearly 700,000 square feet of new industrial buildings are a step closer to being built in the East Valley at the former home of wave pools, beach volleyball and ice skating. According to plans submitted to the city of Tempe, California-based Overton Moore Properties looks to build 689,109 square feet across three speculation warehouses at 1480 N. McClintock Drive — the site of the former Big Surf Wave Park and the Inland Oceans Ice Arena.
TEMPE, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Cheers! Spirits To Be Lifted Across Arizona As Top Outdoor Shopping Center Owner Successfully Expands State Law Allowing Shoppers To Sip & Stroll With Cocktails

Vestar Led Pilot Project Several Years in the Making Now Permanent After Governor Ducey Signs Latest Legislation. What started out as an idea at Vestar, the owners of Desert Ridge Marketplace in Phoenix, Tempe Marketplace in Tempe and numerous other lifestyle centers throughout Arizona and the West, turned into temporary state legislation several years ago. Now it’s a permanent reality.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Crawling cockroaches, moldy pesto found in these Arizona restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

The Zoppe Family Circus Set To Perform at Bell Bank Park in Mesa

Looking for an unique family entertainment experience this holiday season?. The world famous Zoppe Family Circus is set to return to Arizona on Friday. The performance will take place at Bell Bank Park. Performances will be held at 6 p.m. through the holiday season until Jan. 1. This isn’t your...
MESA, AZ
12news.com

New electric vehicle manufacturing facility expected to bring 500 jobs to Mesa

MESA, Ariz. — The electric vehicle designer and manufacturer ElectraMeccanica is opening a new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters in Mesa. It's a development expected to bring up to 500 jobs to the city. Gov. Doug Ducey attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facilities on Monday to celebrate the...
MESA, AZ
azbigmedia.com

3 things to know about increasing rent prices in Metro Phoenix

Rent prices have been soaring, especially in popular cities like Tempe, Arizona. According to Bloomberg, the average rent for a one-bedroom in Tempe was $1,703 in June, a 48.3% increase from 2021. Renting can provide flexibility, but it may not always be the cheapest option. Here is what you should know about the current renter’s market.
TEMPE, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Arizona 'ready to assist in the removal' of container barrier along border, letter from governor's office says

PHOENIX — Arizona officials have responded to federal officials who reportedly threatened legal action regarding the shipping container barrier along the Arizona-Mexico border. The Department of Agriculture and United States Department of Interior reportedly made the claims to Arizona officials earlier this week, a letter shows. Arizona's Office of...
PHOENIX, AZ
azmirror.com

Kari Lake might get to inspect small number of ballots

Kari Lake might get a chance next week to inspect a small number of ballots cast in Maricopa County in the 2022 midterm election, a judge ordered Friday. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Peter Thompson granted Lake’s request for her yet-to-be-named representative to inspect 50 ballots cast at six different voting centers that were printed by the ballot-on-demand printers on Election Day; 50 ballot-on-demand-printed ballots from Election Day that were marked as spoiled; and 50 early voting ballots from six separate batches of ballots. All of the ballots are to be randomly selected by Lake’s representative.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
luxury-houses.net

This Unique $5.3 Million Home in Scottsdale Arizona Stares You With Breathtaking Unobstructed Mountain and Million Dollar City Light Views

10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy