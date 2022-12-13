Read full article on original website
World Cup: Morocco and Croatia face off in the one match no team wants to play
Your team has just lost in the semifinal at a World Cup. You’re understandably heartbroken, endlessly replaying the possibilities of what might have been. After a month-long stay ends in a devastating defeat, you’re looking forward to going back home to see family and friends but, instead, you have to stay and play in the third-place playoff.
Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco has been rewarded by FIFA with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders from the United States will play in the seven-team tournament. The decision by FIFA’s ruling council follows Morocco’s inspiring run to the World Cup semifinals in Qatar. FIFA also commits to launching a 32-team version of the Club World Cup in 2025.
EXPLAINER: Why are Argentines such ardent World Cup fans?
Argentina arguably has the World Cup’s most fervent fans. They are known for their rhythmical singing, incessant drumming and trance-like ferocity. The country’s history of success at the World Cup is rivaled by few. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and 1986 and lost in the final three times. This fervor will only grow as Lionel Messi leads Argentina against defending champion France in Sunday’s final in Qatar. Argentines take pride in the intensity and they are proud to be known for it around the world. Argentines care deeply about soccer and they are among the best in the world at it.
Premier League, European clubs prepare for World Cup fallout
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA has described this World Cup as the best ever. What remains to be seen is the true impact of its unprecedented scheduling in midseason. The Qatar event is being staged in November and December for the first time in the World Cup’s 92-year history. The aftermath will worry Europe’s biggest soccer clubs. Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic says “we are exhausted. Many of us will be exhausted when we come back to our clubs.” The disruption caused by staging the World Cup during the European season has long been a bone of contention. Leagues crammed their schedules before the tournament and will be even more congested afterwards.
Deschamps, France feeling ‘alone’ ahead of World Cup final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — France coach Didier Deschamps says he knows most neutrals want Argentina to win the World Cup final to give Lionel Messi the perfect send-off from soccer’s biggest tournament. In fact Deschamps appreciates some people in France hope that happens as well because of Messi’s popularity in soccer. Deschamps says “I’m fine being alone in the world — that doesn’t bother me.” It feels like Deschamps and France have been up against it throughout a tournament which started with the squad being hit by many injuries and is finishing with a virus sweeping through the camp to affect preparations for the final. France is looking to retain the title.
The World Cup stars who could be on the move after Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup is the biggest marketplace in soccer. Perform well in front of a global audience and chances are that Europe’s leading clubs will soon come calling. And with the transfer window opening in January Qatar has been the perfect opportunity for emerging players to boost their prospects of a big move. Here are five players who could spark transfer interest after the World Cup.
Messi, Mbappe, other leading storylines for World Cup Final
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi’s last chance. Kylian Mbappé’s shot at emulating Pelé. A third World Cup title for either Argentina or France. Sunday’s final is rich with storylines as the 22nd edition of the World Cup ends with a title match fit for the occasion.
Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup victory
ROSARIO, Argentina (AP) — Fernanda Quiroga still remembers how Lionel Messi played soccer in what were then dirt roads around their working class neighborhood in Rosario, Argentina’s third-largest city. “(Messi) was always kicking something, a ball, a bottle cap,” said Quiroga, who at 35 is the same age...
Argentina fans adopt ‘Muchachos’ as their World Cup anthem
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — “Muchachos” has become a hugely popular unofficial anthem of Argentine fans at the World Cup. The song was written by a fan and includes references to soccer greats Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. It also mentions rival Brazil and the soldiers who fought in the Falklands war. Argentina lost a brief but bloody war with Britain after Argentine troops invaded the South Atlantic archipelago in 1982. Argentina fan Fernando Romero wrote the song. He says “I felt that Diego was with us and I liked the idea of including him in a song that we could sing with the people.” Argentina will face France on Sunday in the World Cup final.
Exclusive: FIFA rebuffs Zelensky’s request to share message of peace at World Cup final
A request by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to share a message of world peace prior to kickoff at the World Cup final on Sunday has been rebuffed by FIFA, a source told CNN. The source said Zelensky’s office is offering to appear in a video link to fans in the...
What would a more sustainable World Cup look like?
WASHINGTON (AP) — Qatar’s World Cup is ending on Sunday, but the climate pledges that were central to the gas-rich Gulf nation’s successful bid to host the event are staying in the world of mega sporting events. Scientists, environmental advocates and other experts say that sporting events such as the World Cup and the Olympics have grown to such a scale that efforts to make them more sustainable need to go far beyond Qatar’s efforts. The main problems are the buildout of stadiums and roads, and air travel for fans. One group, the International Olympic Committee, is considering shifting the Winter Olympics to a fixed pool of qualified host countries that already have the infrastructure.
David Beckham responds to criticism of his ambassadorial role at Qatar World Cup
English football great David Beckham has addressed criticism over his role as an ambassador for Qatar during the World Cup, saying it is “positive that debate about the key issues has been stimulated directly by the first World Cup being held in the region.”. British comedian Joe Lycett called...
Infantino gives FIFA wish list of new and revamped events
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA president Gianni Infantino has shared his wish list to create and revamp games and events under the soccer body’s control. They include a 32-team men’s Club World Cup in 2025, a new version of the tournament for women and national teams from different continents playing each other more often between World Cups. Some of the ideas are not new but the debate and announcement in Qatar two days before the World Cup final still caught soccer officials in Europe by surprise. Infantino says “we will now consult on all of these topics and then elaborate on all the details.”
FIFA President Gianni Infantino calls the death of migrant workers a ‘tragedy’
FIFA president Gianni Infantino told reporters that “every person dying is one person too many” when asked about the death of migrant workers. Infantino, the boss of soccer’s world governing body, was speaking to reporters in a press conference in Doha, Qatar, on Friday when he was asked to clarify how many workers had lost their lives in making the World Cup happen in Qatar.
The couple who cycled the world on a tandem bicycle
On December 1, Laura Massey-Pugh and Stevie Massey, both from the UK, cycled through a blizzard into Brandenburg Gate in Berlin approximately 180 days after setting off on a journey to become the fastest cyclists to circumnavigate the world on a tandem bicycle. The husband and wife team, who began...
Magnus Carlsen enjoys stunning undefeated win over reigning US blitz champion Fabiano Caruana
Magnus Carlsen enjoyed an undefeated victory over reigning US blitz champion Fabiano Caruana, winning by an 18-point margin. The two were squaring off at the 2022 Speed Chess Championship — described as Chess.com’s “major speed chess event.”. Each match at the tournament consists of three segments; 90...
