Read full article on original website
Related
Turnto10.com
Initiative to replace septic systems in Massachusetts may be costly
Hundreds of homeowners in Massachusetts could be on the hook for thousands of dollars. Are you one of them?. More than a half million people live in Bristol County and a majority of the housing stock is old or historic homes. Many of them still have their original septic systems...
orangeandbluepress.com
Massachusetts Stimulus Tax Rebates Worth 14% Are Set To Be Released Soon
On Thursday, 3 million Massachusetts residents will receive 14% tax rebates. A 14% worth of rebates of what residents from Massachusetts paid in state income taxes are set to arrive for every taxpayer. In November, most taxpayers already received their tax rebate, however, some are still waiting, according to WBUR. Good news for those who did not receive it because on Thursday, according to GBH News, anyone who has still not received their rebate will finally have it then.
Massachusetts Tiniest Town Has a Population Only in Double Digits
The New England states are some of the most densely populated throughout the county, so you would mostly expect any town throughout any of its states to have a relatively decent population. In fact, throughout the New England states, there are 235 people per square mile on average, which is much higher than the national average of 79.56 people per square mile. However, despite the fact that Massachusetts has the highest population of all the New England states, one of its towns has population that is even less than the national average of people per square mile.
mybackyardnews.com
OFFSHORE WIND AND THE FISHING INDUSTRY
MA Working Through Fishing Industry Concerns About Offshore Wind. With many states working on becoming more carbon-neutral, Massachusetts is looking to offshore wind for its sustainable future. According to a 2021 report, Massachusetts has the largest capability for offshore wind energy generation capacity. While the state, and the U.S., move...
Thousands of Massachusetts residents without power from snow across state
As a winter storm surges across Massachusetts, thousands of electric customers have been left without power as of Friday morning, according to the Massachusetts state government power outage map. The map updates every 15 to 30 minutes with new data regarding customer power outages from Eversource in Eastern and Western...
NECN
New England Power Outages: Winter Storm Leaves Tens of Thousands Without Electricity
Tens of thousands New England residents were without power Saturday morning as a winter storm passed through the region. As of 6:30 a.m., just over 4,000 customers were without power in Massachusetts, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. The majority of the outages are in western Mass., though the Worcester area and some parts of Greater Boston and the Cape are also experiencing issues.
The current rental voucher system is leaving out about 335,000 households. Could universal vouchers address that?
A new report calls for $3.2 billion investment for "universal" rental aid in Mass. Rental assistance measures have been shown to alleviate poverty, reduce homelessness, and bring better health outcomes, as well as transform people’s lives. But, a new report shows that in Massachusetts the help available doesn’t get close to the amount residents need — with roughly 335,000 households in eligible income brackets left to fend for themselves.
What is Massachusetts’ Most Popular Christmas Dish for 2022?
Massachusetts residents are gearing up for Christmas and there's quite a bit to do. If you haven't done your shopping yet you may want to get to work soon. May I suggest doing some of your holiday shopping in the Berkshires as you'll find many locally owned businesses and something for everyone in such towns and cities as Great Barrington, Lenox, Williamstown, North Adams, and Pittsfield just to name a few.
MA Residents Could See Some Relief In Housing Expenses
There is no doubt the cost of living has spiraled out of control as fewer than half of Bay State households are eligible to receive state rental aid as they are currently unable to tap into a mix of available subsidies. However, policymakers could address this controversial issue by committing to a massive, multibillion-dollar expansion of rental vouchers.
People leaving Mass., workforce shortages harming state economy, report says
An overwhelming outmigration of Bay Staters, an aging state population and a shrinking number of international college students are among the demographic trends imperiling the economic growth potential and labor market in Massachusetts, a new report sent to lawmakers finds. The Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF), through an alarming string of...
Here’s What Having a ‘Low Number’ License Plate Means in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is notorious for having a lot of laws, rules, and regulations. Some may seem excessive, annoying, and inconvenient but most laws in Massachusetts are there to protect its residents, especially when it comes to driving. You might think that Massachusetts laws are outrageous compared to the rest of the...
Top 5 Things MA Residents Hate About The Bay State
Let's face it: Not everything in our backyard is perfect in any way, shape or form. The advantage we have in the beautiful Berkshires is tranquility and a slower pace than our counterparts out east in Boston, Worcester or Springfield. Each side of The Bay State has their claim to call their domain unique and special in more ways than one. Without further ado, we put together the top 5 things that everyone can agree on what can make your stay in Massachusetts a "not so pleasant" experience for those who are residing or visiting in The Commonwealth:
fallriverreporter.com
Baker-Polito Administration awards nearly $51 million to certain Massachusetts schools; see what and where the money is going
DANVERS –– The Baker-Polito Administration Tuesday awarded nearly $51 million in Skills Capital Grants to high schools, colleges, and educational institutions, which marks a milestone of awarding more than $200 million total over the past eight years to upgrade technology and lab spaces for students, expand career programs for young people and adults, and increase capacity in workforce training programs across the Commonwealth. Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Education Secretary James Peyser, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, and Labor Secretary Rosalin Acosta visited Essex North Shore Technical High School Tuesday to announce the awards and tour the school’s new Agricultural Museum, which is being built by students.
School closings and delays for Massachusetts for Dec. 16
A winter storm with the potential to bring more than a foot of snow to parts of the Berkshires is moving into Massachusetts Thursday night into Friday. Although Eastern Massachusetts is expected to get mostly rain, there could be wet, heavy snow for parts of Western Massachusetts and in parts of Central and Northern Mass. before it transitions back to rain.
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Massachusetts adds health equity to contracts with health systems
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts has created a financial payment model that rewards health systems and physicians for eliminating racial and ethnic inequalities to care. Four of the state's health systems have signed the value-based payment contracts, according to a Dec. 15 news release from the insurer. The new...
Recreational cannabis prices in Mass. plummet as dispensary owners weigh future
"We have no idea where the bottom is going to be." Recreational cannabis has never been cheaper in Massachusetts than it was this year. Prices have been steadily decreasing for more than a year, and those running businesses in the burgeoning industry expect them to keep dropping. While customers may be rejoicing over greater access to marijuana, the lowering of prices has some concerned about the ramifications for cultivators, small businesses, and the employees that make it all run.
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
capecod.com
State Distributing 3.5 Million Free COVID Tests
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker has announced plans to distribute 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 tests and personal protective equipment to towns and organizations across the region. Municipalities can request to receive tests, KN95 masks, and other transmission-reducing supplies through the state with the arrival of winter. “Over the...
Mass. ups minimum wage for both tipped and non-tipped workers in 2023
Minimum wage is increasing for both tipped and non-tipped employees in 2023. In 2022, the service rate is $6.15 per hour, according to the Massachusetts government website. This is for “workers who provide services to customers and who make more than $20 a month in tips,” the website states. They must receive at least the overall minimum wage, which is currently $14.25, when tips and wages are combined.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire have closed school Friday due to snow. Check the latest list here.
Comments / 0