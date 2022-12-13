Read full article on original website
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to TownGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Tickets for Kevin Hart's Phoenix Comedy Shows Go on Sale Friday
Super Bowl weekend in metro Phoenix just keeps getting bigger and more packed with events. Earlier this week, comedy star Kevin Hart added two Valley shows to his ongoing Reality Check Tour. He'll perform Friday, February 10, and Saturday, February 11, at Arizona Financial Theatre. It'll be the first time he's performed in town since 2018.
allaboutarizonanews.com
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd Bringing Tour to Phoenix
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd recently announced plan they are teaming up to bring their tour to Arizona next year. On August 13, The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour will be held at Ak-Chin Pavilion. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, with presale tickets...
allaboutarizonanews.com
The Zoppe Family Circus Set To Perform at Bell Bank Park in Mesa
Looking for an unique family entertainment experience this holiday season?. The world famous Zoppe Family Circus is set to return to Arizona on Friday. The performance will take place at Bell Bank Park. Performances will be held at 6 p.m. through the holiday season until Jan. 1. This isn’t your...
tmpresale.com
Kevin Hart: Reality Check at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix Feb 10th, 2023 – presale code
The Kevin Hart: Reality Check presale code has finally been added. This is a great chance for you to get tickets to experience Kevin Hart: Reality Check earlier than anyone else. If you do not acquire your tickets to Kevin Hart: Reality Check’s show in Phoenix during the presale you...
AZFamily
Phoenix grandmother's successful shop and why tamales are popular
Sam Himes organizes his neighborhood's outdoor Christmas display every year for everyone in the valley to enjoy. Girls control robots for virtual experience at 'Enchant Scottsdale'. Updated: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:57 PM MST. |. Two girls who are sick and in bed use robots to experience some holiday cheer...
Plans reveal future of Tempe's closed Big Surf property
TEMPE, Ariz. — The closure of Tempe's Big Surf during the pandemic was the end of an era for Valley locals who grew up visiting the popular water park each summer. But now plans submitted to the City of Tempe reveal what developers possibly plan to do with the property located near McClintock and Weber drives.
azmarijuana.com
STIIIZY Takeover @ Nirvana Center Tempe
Buy One Get One FREE (BOGO) all STIIIZY Pods & LIIILs this Saturday (12/17) at Nirvana Center Tempe. Ambassadors onsite from 11am-3pm!. Spend at least $60 on STIIIZY products (pre-tax) for your chance to play STIIIZYBALL! Win FREE STIIIZY merchandise and an engraved v1 Battery*!. One lucky customer will open...
AZFamily
Phoenix grandmother has booming tamale business, explains why tamales are so popular
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s kind of like Santa’s workshop, but instead of making toys, they’re cooking tamales, about 5,000 a day. The Tamale Store on Cave Creek Road in North Phoenix has quite a wish list for Christmas, including pork red chile, green corn and cheese, and southwest veggie tamales.
AZFamily
Phoenix shelters asking for donations to help homeless
Adam Carolla is in the Arizona's Family studio for the Valley weather. Adam Carolla is stopping by the Tempe Improv to record his Podcast from Dec. 16 to 17. He'll be back at the improv on Dec. 22 and 23 for the Adam Carolla is Unprepared Stand-Up Shows; mason jars not included.
Torchy’s Tacos opens 3rd Valley location in Queen Creek
PHOENIX — Texas-inspired Torchy’s Tacos opened its third Valley location on Wednesday. The new restaurant is located at Queen Creek Marketplace near Rittenhouse and Ellsworth roads. The shop is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millions
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Phoenix New Times
Elevate Your Holiday High with These 12 Gift Ideas for Weed Smokers
It's that special time of year in the Valley when the color green evokes images of Christmas trees, mistletoe — and magical marijuana plants. As the holiday season begins, so does the mad scramble to find gifts for family and friends. Whether you're playing Canna Clause or Secret Santa...
12news.com
As we remember tWitch, a mental health expert shares signs of struggle
PHOENIX — So many people were shocked Wednesday after learning that tWitch, also known as Stephen Boss, Ellen's fun-loving DJ and dancer, took his own life at the age of 40. It's hard to believe someone who brought smiles, laughter and love on the outside could've been hurting so much on the inside.
Phoenix New Times
Who Put Giant Metal Dinosaurs in Phoenix's Largest Homeless Encampment?
The sculptures appeared without warning — massive metal dinosaurs on platforms. They stand behind fencing that blocks off the sidewalk along Ninth Avenue between Madison and Jackson streets. Just a few days earlier, people were living in tents pitched all along the block. By November 12, those people had been displaced.
Phoenix New Times
Dead Man Dining: What We Learned From Decades of Last Meal Requests on Arizona's Death Row
Murray Hooper didn’t eat his usual dinner on November 15, the night before he was executed. In lieu of a serving of the lukewarm slop — what some deem "inedible" — that is fed to people incarcerated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence, Hooper enjoyed extra-crispy fried chicken from KFC. Also on his menu was hot macaroni and cheese, a buttery dinner roll, succulent cheesecake, two whole pints of Neapolitan ice cream, and a large glass of orange soda.
ABC 15 News
Fight turns into shooting during Rod Wave concert at Westgate Entertainment District
GLENDALE, AZ — Many concertgoers at Desert Diamond Arena evacuated the area after reports of a shooting at Westgate Entertainment District late Tuesday night. Glendale police say just before 11 p.m., it was believed that shots were fired, leading many at the arena to leave during rapper Rod Wave's show.
1 Arizona City Among The Best Places To Spend Christmas In America
Attractions of America compiled a list of the best places to spend Christmas in America.
KTAR.com
Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub
PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
luxury-houses.net
This Unique $5.3 Million Home in Scottsdale Arizona Stares You With Breathtaking Unobstructed Mountain and Million Dollar City Light Views
10845 E Candlewood Drive Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10845 E Candlewood Drive, Scottsdale, Arizona boasts everyone’s attention with million-dollar views of the city and breathtaking mountains as well as the feeling of tranquility and privacy that no one can deny. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9.025 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10845 E Candlewood Drive, please contact Barry Van Patten (Phone: 480 585 7070) and Virginia F Van Patten (Phone: 602 625 6455) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
