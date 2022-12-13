AZDPS Awarded $530,000 By The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety For Traffic Enforcement and Equipment

Read full article on original website
No Highway Closures Over Christmas, New Year’s Weekends
With the holiday travel season now well underway, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced no full closures are scheduled along state highways over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends. Drivers can still expect heavier traffic at times due to holiday events and people taking road trips around the...
Yavapai County Narcotics Taskforce Arrest Drug Dealer Suspect in New York
The Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT), the multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency task force has arrested a suspect in the first Yavapai County case of holding a drug dealer responsible for the death of someone to whom he sold drugs. Filippo Alviano, 38 years old, was arrested by Yavapai County detectives on...
ADEQ To Assist Select Fire Departments in Eliminating Firefighting Foam Linked to Cancer
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) recently announced the launch of a “take-back and replace” pilot program that will assist select fire departments statewide by removing, disposing and replacing firefighting foam that contains per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at no cost. Commonly known as “forever chemicals,” PFAS...
Department of Justice Files False Claims Act Against Arizona Health Firm For $50 Million Fraud Scheme
The United States filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against Yury Gampel, a chiropractor, 15 Modern Vascular office-based labs located throughout the United States primarily owned by Gampel, and five Modern Vascular-affiliated companies owned by Gampel, for engaging in allegedly illegal financial relationships and transactions. Office-based labs, such as the ones named as defendants here, are an extension of a physician’s office where physicians conduct examinations and procedures on an ambulatory basis.
Superintendent Hoffman Announces $6.75 Million Investment for School Meals
Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman today on Wednesday that the Arizona Department of Education will allocate $6.75 million in pandemic relief funds to waive fees for students qualifying for reduced-price school meals. Beginning in January, this investment will make school meals free for thousands of Arizona students who do not already qualify for federally funded free meals. The funding will last through the end of the 2023-2024 school year and will pay for over 2.2 million meals.
Man Indicted for Making Threats to Arizona State Election Official
A federal grand jury in Phoenix returned an indictment on Wednesday charging an Ohio man for allegedly sending threatening communications to an election official with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. According to court documents, on or about Aug. 2, Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, allegedly left the following...
Arizona Interscholastic Association Approves Girls Flag Football As Sanctioned Sport
Flag football has become a growing sport among girl athletes. For many girls currently interested in playing football, it is intimidating to try out and attempt to play with their male counterparts. For many who are interested, they are scared and worried about the tackling aspect and risk of concussions.
