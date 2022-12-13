ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AZDPS Awarded $530,000 By The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety For Traffic Enforcement and Equipment

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
allaboutarizonanews.com

No Highway Closures Over Christmas, New Year’s Weekends

With the holiday travel season now well underway, the Arizona Department of Transportation has announced no full closures are scheduled along state highways over the Christmas and New Year’s weekends. Drivers can still expect heavier traffic at times due to holiday events and people taking road trips around the...
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Yavapai County Narcotics Taskforce Arrest Drug Dealer Suspect in New York

The Partners Against Narcotic Trafficking (PANT), the multi-jurisdictional and multi-agency task force has arrested a suspect in the first Yavapai County case of holding a drug dealer responsible for the death of someone to whom he sold drugs. Filippo Alviano, 38 years old, was arrested by Yavapai County detectives on...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

ADEQ To Assist Select Fire Departments in Eliminating Firefighting Foam Linked to Cancer

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) recently announced the launch of a “take-back and replace” pilot program that will assist select fire departments statewide by removing, disposing and replacing firefighting foam that contains per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at no cost. Commonly known as “forever chemicals,” PFAS...
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Department of Justice Files False Claims Act Against Arizona Health Firm For $50 Million Fraud Scheme

The United States filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against Yury Gampel, a chiropractor, 15 Modern Vascular office-based labs located throughout the United States primarily owned by Gampel, and five Modern Vascular-affiliated companies owned by Gampel, for engaging in allegedly illegal financial relationships and transactions. Office-based labs, such as the ones named as defendants here, are an extension of a physician’s office where physicians conduct examinations and procedures on an ambulatory basis.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Superintendent Hoffman Announces $6.75 Million Investment for School Meals

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman today on Wednesday that the Arizona Department of Education will allocate $6.75 million in pandemic relief funds to waive fees for students qualifying for reduced-price school meals. Beginning in January, this investment will make school meals free for thousands of Arizona students who do not already qualify for federally funded free meals. The funding will last through the end of the 2023-2024 school year and will pay for over 2.2 million meals.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Man Indicted for Making Threats to Arizona State Election Official

A federal grand jury in Phoenix returned an indictment on Wednesday charging an Ohio man for allegedly sending threatening communications to an election official with the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office. According to court documents, on or about Aug. 2, Joshua Russell, 44, of Bucyrus, allegedly left the following...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy