AZDPS Awarded $530,000 By The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety For Traffic Enforcement and Equipment

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman today on Wednesday that the Arizona Department of Education will allocate $6.75 million in pandemic relief funds to waive fees for students qualifying for reduced-price school meals. Beginning in January, this investment will make school meals free for thousands of Arizona students who do not already qualify for federally funded free meals. The funding will last through the end of the 2023-2024 school year and will pay for over 2.2 million meals.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO